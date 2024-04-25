The era of cash money is nearing its end, and with it will come the end of privacy.

The World Economic Forum claims that 98 percent of the world’s central banks have agreed to implement the globalists’ long-awaited dream of a cashless society.

Most central banks, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve, are quasi-government institutions owned privately by billionaire bankers.

And the WEF is not the first to reveal the plans of the globalist elite, which have been preparing for years to eliminate paper fiat currencies. But this latest report indicates the grand plan is now very close to being realized, perhaps just awaiting a triggering event – a Black Swan event of some type – before making the switch to “digital cash.”

As first reported by Slay News, the latest revelation was made in a new white paper from the WEF which declares that nations around the world will soon be “forced” to adopt a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, in place of traditional money.

In the report, titled Modernizing Financial Markets With Wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency, the WEF asserts that a CBCD will replace all other forms of money to serve as a single global digital currency system.

It makes sense that when the petro dollar collapses, all paper currencies pegged to it will fall like dominoes.

This has been hinted at for many years, with perhaps the most clear indication coming from economist Dr. Pippa Malmgren in March 2022, when she addressed the World Governments Summit and said:

“And I’ll say this boldly, we’re about to abandon the traditional system of money and accounting and introduce a new one. And the new, the new accounting is what we call blockchain. It means digital. It means having an almost perfect record of every single transaction that happens in the economy, which will give us far greater clarity over what’s going on.”

Digital cash is not cash at all. It is not only digital but programmable, meaning some higher authority has the ability to turn it on and off, or program it in such a way that makes it applicable only at certain stores or for certain goods and services, not others.

The WEF report states:

“CeBM is ideal for systemically important transactions despite the emergence of alternative payment instruments. Wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC) is a form of CeBM that could unlock new economic models and integration points that are not possible today.”

The report focuses on the claimed goal of streamlining cross-border transactions, but it’s much more than that.

According to the WEF, central banks are preparing to deploy different forms of CBDCs specifically designed to be used by different institutions for different reasons.

Wholesale CBDCs will be used by banks, governments, and transnational corporations. Retail CBDCs will be reserved for the general public.

The WEF report also confirms what we already knew, that converting to this new digital system means all physical assets will eventually be “tokenized,” in a scheme meant to bring more billions in profits to elites on Wall Street.

“The tokenization of assets involves creating digital tokens representing underlying assets like real estate, equities, digital art, intellectual property, and even cash. “Tokenization is a key use case for blockchain, with some estimates pointing towards $4-5 trillion in tokenized securities on DLTa by 2030.”

Doesn’t that sound like fun?

And I’m sure our beloved politicians will protect us from these monsters, right?

