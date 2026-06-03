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Some people call it the digital control grid. Others call it the surveillance state. Still others refer to it as the matrix, the panopticon, or skynet. I call it the beast system.

Whatever you wish to call it, I think it’s fair to say that it’s growing. And it keeps growing no matter which political party holds power in Washington. But it advances in drips and drabs, it creeps in quietly, one law, one executive order at a time, with little to no media coverage. Like a slow-growing cancerous tumor, it functions as a silent killer. A killer of freedom.

Context is everything when trying to understand the globalist plan for a one-world system of total control over all human behavior.

And context is what’s often missing from most reporting on the subject.

So, I’ve constructed a working timeline showing various highpoints of the emerging beast system as it relates specifically to the methodical, step-by-step crushing of freedom in what was once the freest country in the world, America. Keep in mind that the devastating trendline I’ve exposed in this article speaks not only to the loss of freedom in America but the entire world, because once you eliminate the idea of America being the global beacon of individual freedom, the rest of the world will fall like dominos.

I would argue that freedom has already been 90 percent eliminated in America, but the idea or perception that America stands for freedom still persists in the minds of many around the world, even if not nearly as powerfully as it did 50 or 60 years ago.

It is my belief that the billionaire globalist power elites entered their final phase of a global takeover during the Covid pandemic, when they began taking off their masks and no longer pretending to be running a free country. People like Dr. Anthony Fauci openly mocked those who chose freedom over his iteration of “safety” and “security.”

Since then, the technocrats see it as crucial to eliminate even the perception of America as a beacon of freedom. If it takes a world war to finish the job, then they will take us to World War III. Since depopulation is also a major component of their takeover plans, you can bank on World War III continuing to heat up around the world at key flashpoints – Ukraine, Iran, Lebanon, and new fronts yet to be opened such as Taiwan, Cuba and other places.

But while wars tend to steal the headlines, it’s what’s happening in the shadows, where few are watching, that delivers the real goods in terms of government and corporate power over the individual. Global financial oligarchs and their allied tech bros are constructing a digital noose they intend to hang around every person’s neck, starting with smart phones, tablets and TVs, and moving on to autonomous smart cars, smart appliances and digital gauges of all sorts, some of which will ultimately be implantable as part of your “health.” These devices, promoted on the basis of health, safety, and convenience, are being used to spy and create a social-credit scoring system that rewards the compliant and punishes the non-compliant. This digital scoring system, powered by AI, will include not only your actions, your purchases, your eating and travel habits, but also your opinions expressed in online platforms. Rights will be terminated, replaced with privileges granted by nameless, faceless overlords and enforced by digital algorithms.

Below is my timeline, which taken in its totality point towards something bigger than what is typically thought possible when these events were reported in isolation. I have reported on almost all of this previously, but to see it all in one place in a timeline is, I believe, incredibly powerful and worthy to be shared with your friends and family who doubt the existence of an emerging digital control grid.

BOTTOM LINE: America was never designed by its founders to be a national security state obsessed with overseas wars, internal tracking, keeping tabs on individual citizens, monitoring those who exercise their First Amendment rights to freely assemble, move about, or to exercise free speech, no matter how controversial that speech may be.

I conclude with a video by the Tenth Amendment Center titled “Liberty isn’t taken, it’s surrendered,” which speaks clearly to the point of this article and the evidence presented herein that suggests our basic freedoms are under systematic assault by billionaire oligarchs and technocrats partnered with the criminal entity in Washington that people refer to as the government.

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