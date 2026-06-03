New World Order is here and in your face: Critical timeline exposes freedom-killing plot quietly empowered by emerging digital beast system
The timeline is reaching a critical hour: Now is the time to resist government-corporate tyranny being assembled by a weaponized national security state; please share this timeline far and wide.
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Some people call it the digital control grid. Others call it the surveillance state. Still others refer to it as the matrix, the panopticon, or skynet. I call it the beast system.
Whatever you wish to call it, I think it’s fair to say that it’s growing. And it keeps growing no matter which political party holds power in Washington. But it advances in drips and drabs, it creeps in quietly, one law, one executive order at a time, with little to no media coverage. Like a slow-growing cancerous tumor, it functions as a silent killer. A killer of freedom.
Context is everything when trying to understand the globalist plan for a one-world system of total control over all human behavior.
And context is what’s often missing from most reporting on the subject.
So, I’ve constructed a working timeline showing various highpoints of the emerging beast system as it relates specifically to the methodical, step-by-step crushing of freedom in what was once the freest country in the world, America. Keep in mind that the devastating trendline I’ve exposed in this article speaks not only to the loss of freedom in America but the entire world, because once you eliminate the idea of America being the global beacon of individual freedom, the rest of the world will fall like dominos.
I would argue that freedom has already been 90 percent eliminated in America, but the idea or perception that America stands for freedom still persists in the minds of many around the world, even if not nearly as powerfully as it did 50 or 60 years ago.
It is my belief that the billionaire globalist power elites entered their final phase of a global takeover during the Covid pandemic, when they began taking off their masks and no longer pretending to be running a free country. People like Dr. Anthony Fauci openly mocked those who chose freedom over his iteration of “safety” and “security.”
Since then, the technocrats see it as crucial to eliminate even the perception of America as a beacon of freedom. If it takes a world war to finish the job, then they will take us to World War III. Since depopulation is also a major component of their takeover plans, you can bank on World War III continuing to heat up around the world at key flashpoints – Ukraine, Iran, Lebanon, and new fronts yet to be opened such as Taiwan, Cuba and other places.
But while wars tend to steal the headlines, it’s what’s happening in the shadows, where few are watching, that delivers the real goods in terms of government and corporate power over the individual. Global financial oligarchs and their allied tech bros are constructing a digital noose they intend to hang around every person’s neck, starting with smart phones, tablets and TVs, and moving on to autonomous smart cars, smart appliances and digital gauges of all sorts, some of which will ultimately be implantable as part of your “health.” These devices, promoted on the basis of health, safety, and convenience, are being used to spy and create a social-credit scoring system that rewards the compliant and punishes the non-compliant. This digital scoring system, powered by AI, will include not only your actions, your purchases, your eating and travel habits, but also your opinions expressed in online platforms. Rights will be terminated, replaced with privileges granted by nameless, faceless overlords and enforced by digital algorithms.
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Below is my timeline, which taken in its totality point towards something bigger than what is typically thought possible when these events were reported in isolation. I have reported on almost all of this previously, but to see it all in one place in a timeline is, I believe, incredibly powerful and worthy to be shared with your friends and family who doubt the existence of an emerging digital control grid.
Oracle Software’s billionaire founder, Larry Ellison, the world’s second richest man, told a group of financial analysts in September 2024 that once all the data centers are built and AI is fully implemented, “citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.” There will be very little crime because everyone will know they are being watched and listened to 24/7. In fact, there will be no need for many of the police officers now employed when you can just replace them with AI drones and robots, especially for risky tasks like high-speed chases. “You just have a drone follow the car,” Ellison said. “It’s very simple in the age of autonomous drones.”
Former President Joe Biden includes a provision in his 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that requires all cars manufactured or imported into America to include a remote “kill switch,” and the auto industry dutifully complies without any semblance of push back. The National Law Review reports: “The technology could involve cameras monitoring eye movement, sensors analyzing steering and braking patterns, or touch-based biometric readers built into the steering wheel or ignition surface. It also could leverage AI. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA} is still finalizing the technical standards — a detail that matters, because the specific data collection methods will drive (no pun intended) privacy and security compliance. Notably, many of these features and capabilities – often embedded in devices referred to as ‘dashcams’ – have already become popular in fleet vehicles.”
Donald Trump, sitting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on day one of his second term in office, Jan. 21, 2025, holds a press event alongside Oracle Software Chairman Larry Ellison, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and the CEO of Japan’s SoftBank, to announce Project Stargate, pledging to raise half a trillion dollars to build out the infrastructure of AI, calling for hundreds of new data centers under the pretense of “we must compete with China.” Along with the others mentioned above, MGX, Microsoft and Nvidia are partnering in the Stargate Project.
Massive public-private partnerships involving Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Meta, OpenAI, and Elon Musk’s X-affiliated companies follow with all of them enjoying access to trillions in investment to build thousands of data centers (we already have more than 5,000 built and under construction with at least another 3,000 in the planning stages). This represents more data centers in the U.S. than what exist in China, Russia and Europe combined, indicating that something much bigger than what we’re being told is in the works.
In June 2025, the U.S. Army creates Detachment 201 commissions, giving tech bros automatic officerships, with ranks up to lieutenant colonel “based on skill sets,” despite having never had any previous military experience or service. They claim to be “merging innovation with national defense” in what amounts to a militarized public-private partnership, or PPP, focused on national security.
Digital AI software creator Palantir Technologies, co-founded by noted Bilderberg member and transhumanist Peter Thiel and the cold-blooded technocrat Alex Karp, is empowered across multiple federal government agencies to create digital profiles/dossiers on every American, while contracting with U.S., Israeli and Ukrainian militaries to create kill lists that expedite the “digital kill chain” of those people considered enemies of their global agenda. The result is mass graves in Gaza, Lebanon and Ukraine, and the suspicion by some that information being gathered on Americans could one day be similarly used against them.
On August 25, 2025, President Trump signs an executive order to create “rapid-response National Guard units” capable of being deployed within hours to U.S. cities for the purpose of quelling civil disturbances and protecting “public safety.” Each state is required to have these quick reaction forces ready by January 1, 2026, further blurring the lines between federalized national security issues and local law enforcement.
On Jan. 23, 2026, Oracle’s Larry Ellison (there’s that name again) heads up investment group purchasing TikTok from Chinese company and promptly moves to censor criticism of the Israeli government and certain other sacred cows within the empowered elite, also known as the “Epstein class.”
Large blocks of warehousing space are purchased by the federal government in more than 17 states in 2025 and early 2026, for the stated purpose of housing illegal migrants. This is concerning, given the fact that the Trump administration pivoted away from wholesale roundups of migrants in the late summer/early fall of 2025. What types of criminals or “terrorists” does the U.S. government plan to shuttle into this bevy of new prison space?
On July 23, 2025, President Trump signs executive order declaring data centers to be part of America’s “national security” apparatus, equating them with military installations and therefore outside of the purview of state and local governments.
On December 11, 2025, President Trump signs executive order banning state regulation of AI. This is a clear violation of the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
In January 2026 Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie introduces an amendment to Biden’s infrastructure bill that would have eliminated the mandated remote vehicle kill switches, but Massie’s attempt to preserve driver freedom is narrowly defeated with 57 Republicans joining 211 Democrats in opposition. Massie is later defeated at the polls in May when President Trump and several billionaires from the Epstein class raised a record amount of money for his GOP primary opponent.
In early May, 2026, Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, co-chairman of the globalist World Economic Forum and close friend of President Trump, confides that, with trillions of dollars invested in AI data centers, one of his greatest fears is that people will wake up, rise up, and start attacking data centers with drones.
On May 26, 2026, the tech journal Wired reports that internal Trump administration documents gleaned from the FBI and Homeland Security reveal the government is now viewing anti-data center and anti-AI activists as potential domestic terrorists. Wired reports: “In the wake of attacks on CEOs, a nationwide protest movement targeting data centers, and increasing concerns about AI job replacement, federal intelligence agencies and domestic law enforcement are circulating reports with a new domestic target in mind: anti-technology extremists.”
In late April 2026 the U.S. Department of War announced it was creating an Autonomous Warfare Center within the Pentagon. The presumed goal, if we are to take the name seriously, is to eliminate the need for human involvement in the kill chain by turning such decisions over to AI. Some have referred to it as “autonomous killing.” For the 2027 fiscal year, the War Department has requested $54.6 billion for this organization, representing a staggering 24,166% increase in funding. As noted by national security investor Paul Miller, “that single line accounts for nearly 15 percent of the total reconciliation and exceeds the gross domestic product of many small nations and is higher than the entire budget request for the U.S. Marine Corps of $52.8 billion.”
On April 9, 2026, President Trump posted to social media unleashing a blistering attack on a group of podcasters and journalists who have been critical of his Iran war, an offensive war of choice conducted in partnership with Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). He singled out Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones and Candace Owens, along with former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, as “nut jobs,” “troublemakers,” and “losers” and portraying them as a danger to America’s national security.
In late May, 2026, it was reported that certain members of Congress had inserted Section 224 into the National Defense Authorization Act as proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives for fiscal year 2027. If approved later this year, Section 224 would lead to the full integration or “fusion” of the Israeli and U.S. militaries for purposes of surveillance technology, including AI, autonomous systems, cyber, defense intelligence, directed energy, quantum computing, biotech, and more.
BOTTOM LINE: America was never designed by its founders to be a national security state obsessed with overseas wars, internal tracking, keeping tabs on individual citizens, monitoring those who exercise their First Amendment rights to freely assemble, move about, or to exercise free speech, no matter how controversial that speech may be.
I conclude with a video by the Tenth Amendment Center titled “Liberty isn’t taken, it’s surrendered,” which speaks clearly to the point of this article and the evidence presented herein that suggests our basic freedoms are under systematic assault by billionaire oligarchs and technocrats partnered with the criminal entity in Washington that people refer to as the government.
We will have one world government whether we want it or not. The only question is whether it will be achieved by conquest or consent. —Warburg
And then you see what cannot be, a new world order where the old one should be.
We have to act to save ourselves, because no one is coming to our rescue. Here is how: We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-reliance, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we begin working on taking back the higher levels: county, state, federal.
The following solutions were crowdsouced from various forums across the web. I have distilled them into this:
The solution is to get local, get self-reliant, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sheriff's office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.
Everyone is looking for a savior instead of looking in the mirror. We are the ones we've been waiting for, and God is eagerly watching to see how we rise to these challenges. No one is coming to our rescue, except ourselves.
Nice timeline! I remember most of each of them as they were put in place --- brick by brick.
I pray we'll overcome what is here. Thank you