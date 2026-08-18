America is quickly devolving into a militarized technocratic surveillance state and a story that recently appeared on the Fox News network is enough to make you shudder at the possibilities.

A company called Foundation Robotics is now discussing potential “national security deployments” of its Phantom humanoid robots along the southern border. Foundation Robotics is a Silicon Valley-based startup focused on developing advanced humanoid robots for military and industrial applications, replacing humans in American factories and along the front lines in wars and tense border-policing situations.

The company reportedly received up to $100 million in backing from Saudi royals and also has one of President Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, as its chief strategy adviser. Its CEO, Sankaet Pathak, was the CEO of the bankrupt fintech firm Synapse before it collapsed amid accusations of unethical investment practices.

The journal Financial Debate wrote this about him last year:

“The fallout from Synapse’s failure, including millions of dollars in missing deposits and unresolved issues with partner banks, has cast a shadow over Pathak’s reputation and potential success with Foundation Robotics Labs.”

But now Pathak has resurfaced with a new company and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security may be getting ready to sign a fat contract with this sketchy character.

Fox News spoke with Pathak for an August 16 article, in which the tech CEO said he has already demonstrated the capabilities of the company’s Phantom MK1 robots to the Department of Homeland Security for border deployment.

“We’re in conversations with almost all national security government bodies, so Air Force, Navy, Army, DHS,” Pathak told Fox. “We continue to have dialogues. We’re starting to negotiate contracts and some applications for them.”

Pathak said Phantom MK1 robots are designed to navigate rugged terrain that can be difficult for vehicles, drones and fixed cameras.

“If drones and watchtowers were able to solve for everything, why do we still have humans at the border?” Pathak told the outlet.

The Phantom MK1 robot soldiers are already being beta tested by Ukraine in its war with Russia, CNBC recently reported.

Take a look at the fearsome MK1 humanoid robot in the 2-minute video below.

It was reported in on April 23, 2026 that the U.S. Marines have already signed a $24 million contract with Foundation:

Foundation Future Industries, a Silicon Valley startup developing humanoid robots, landed the $24 million contract to test its “Phantom” android with the Marine Corps, according to a Thursday, April 23, Fox Business report. Company founder and CEO Sankaet Pathak appeared alongside Eric (Trump), Foundation’s chief strategy advisor, on the network’s Mornings with Maria on Thursday to speak about the technology and similar advancements in China.

These developments would indicate we are one step away from seeing AI robot soldiers policing the streets of America and brutalizing human beings based on algorithmic orders designed to guard our all-important “national security.”

If the Flock camera controversy is any indication, abuses of this technology will get brushed aside as “misuse of the system,” leading to programmers or other human scapegoats being fired or prosecuted while the technology itself continues to be deployed and portrayed as “critical for our safety and security.”

Anything the robots do wrong will be blamed on faulty human programming, not the fact that robots should have never been unleashed on civil society in the first place. That’s the technocratic way.

The purpose is the same as with the “shock gloves” potentially being worn by ICE agents that I reported on last week. It’s always the same purpose. To strike fear into the hearts of average people who make up what globalist power elites consider the dregs of society, the ignorant masses. They know they are outnumbered and are only able to maintain their grip on power by creating a perception of invincibility. Hence, they have their Flock and Axon surveillance cameras (eyes) on every street, highway, parking lot, walking and bike path, their Raven listening devices hidden throughout our cities, and even the air above us is being slowly dominated by their spy drones.

Next up will be their AI humanoid robots deployed to “keep the peace” among an increasingly anxious populace, seeing their dollar devaluated, their jobs replaced by AI, their health and car insurance made unaffordable, and even food becoming totally unaffordable for a growing number.

This is why they need 9,000 AI data centers operating as military installations across the United States – to power the AI robots, drones, spy cams, digital/programmable money, biometric ID system and total surveillance grid.

They will have to deploy scarier and scarier technology to keep the people in line as the collapse takes hold and can no longer be denied.

This type of technology in the hands of a rogue government the likes of which we’ve seen in Washington since the Covid scamdemic hit in 2020, should send alarm bells ringing in every freedom-loving American.

First Lady Melania Trump has also been making the rounds promoting robots,

She told a crowd at the White House last September that “the robots are here” and that it is “our responsibility to prepare America’s children” for the AI-driven decades ahead.

Donald Trump runs the government and the world like a mob boss. He is very intent on building out the infrastructure of the beast system, from advanced 6G wireless that he admits has creepy surveillance capabilities, to an inexplicable number of AI data centers, to his family’s investment in drones, crypto, robots and Axon spy cameras, he’s become the technocrats’ biggest asset.

Let’s not forget who Trump’s mentor was: the late Roy Cohn, a New York City mob lawyer whose whole career was based on bullying and intimidating his way to the top.

To anyone who bends the knee and offers praise, Trump loves and condescendingly offers kudos, no matter how morally compromised they might be.

But anyone who dares to speak out against a Trump policy based on their own critical thinking skills will draw Trump’s ire and should expect to be crushed.

This is a very unhealthy environment because it means none of Trump’s top advisers are willing to confront him with hard facts he doesn’t want to hear, whether it be on his war with Iran, unleashing Israel on Lebanon and Gaza, or further weaponizing ICE and other federal agencies here at home.

With the world’s foremost chaos agent in the White House, his globalist puppet masters will continue to stir the pot, potentially up to the white-hot level of nuclear war, or anything else it might take to tear down what’s left of the post-World War II world order in preparation for the establishment of the new digital world order, or beast system.

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