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Mary's avatar
Mary
1h

It seems like we're watching live versions of the terminator movies. On another AI related topic. For the first time in 10 years. I noticed a river near my crib that has started to dry up. I'm seeing dry land where water stood a year ago. I find that unusual since it had been raining in my area for almost every evening in Augist until about a week ago. And I'm not talking about light showers either. I'm thinking that there's a data center within 50 miles or so of my location grabbing up all the water they can get.

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
1h

I wonder how this Robot will respond when it comes to your “parallel community” and you tell it that you “don’t accept” its “authority” and you are a “sovereign human being” and “standing on ethical grounds”.

No doubt it will just walk away and never bother you again. Of course it will…

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