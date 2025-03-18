President Trump’s nearly three-hour phone conversation with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Tuesday failed to produce a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, but it did produce some other areas of common ground.

Key areas of agreement to come out of Tuesday’s talks included a ceasefire on attacks aimed at the energy infrastructure of both Russia and Ukraine.

The White House announced in a read-out of the conversation:

“The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”

Here’s a list of points the two leaders discussed and saw eye-to-eye on:

· They agreed to continue working toward a ceasefire in Ukraine.

· The leaders agreed the movement toward peace will begin with a cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure.

· The presidents agreed to start maritime ceasefire talks on the Black Sea, which will begin immediately in the Middle East.

· Putin and Trump agreed that the future of improved relations between the US and Russia has huge upside.

· The future of relations between the two countries includes “enormous economic deals” and geopolitical stability.

· The leaders also discussed the need to stop proliferation of strategic weapons.

· And, the two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel.

The neocon warmongers in Washington, London and Paris will be not be happy with the news coming out of this highly anticipated phone conversation between Trump and Putin. They wanted to hear that Trump sold out Putin and slapped him with new sanctions while issuing an angry statement afterwards that threatened perpetual U.S.-funded war in Ukraine, including the insertion of Western troops.

But nor will the antiwar factions be totally happy, either, because apparenty the fighting will continue and the U.S., at least for now, will continue to send weapons and munitions to its Ukrainian proxy.

Trump seems to be taking a middle ground that neither ends the war quickly (something that could happen in a matter of weeks if the U.S. stopped the flow of armaments to Ukriane), while avoiding any new antagonistic moves against Russia and doing his best to forge some kind of normal relations with the world’s biggest owner of nuclear weapons. This ultimately plays in Russia’s favor, because it has the superior fighting force in Ukraine, with or without U.S. weapons in the hands of its opponent. It will just take longer and cost more lives to defeat Ukraine under the current status quo.

The deputy leader of Russia’s State Duma, Alexei Zhuravlyov, told RT that the positions of Moscow and Washington may gradually converge to the point where there is “no space” for Ukraine between them.

“We will negotiate only and exclusively with the US,” he said, referring to the ongoing talks between Putin and Trump.

In other words, the whole Ukrainian military infrastructure was created by Western globalists specifically for the purpose of destroying U.S.-Russian relations, and out of the international fallout from those disintegrating relations will come World War III, depopulation and a complete global reset. The big winner if this were to play out in accordance with Western globalists’ strategic plan, would be China. If the U.S. can pry Russia away from China, something that will take patient persistence and cannot be done overnight, the globalists will lose and the world will be a safer place. The question is, can Trump pull this off before it is too late?

Time appears to be on the globalists’ side. China and Russia are not natural allies. They were driven together by years of glolbalist policies coming out of Washington, London, Paris and Berlin. Trump will not be able to drive them apart in a few weeks. So I would say the risk of World War III breaking out on Trump’s watch is still over 50 percent. But if Kamala Harris had won, the chances would have been near 100 percent.

Share