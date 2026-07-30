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In case you haven’t noticed, the war in the Middle East is expanding.

Just in the last few days, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt have all been drawn into the conflict that started with just three parties — the U.S., Israel and Iran. The new additions make this a truly regional war with global ramifications. Even Ukraine managed this week to get involved, striking an Iranian ship it said was sending military supplies to Russia. For those who needed an outward sign, this attack by Ukraine connects the Middle East war with Iran to the war against Russia in Eastern Europe. As I’ve been saying for months, it’s all part of the same war.

Egyptian officials confirmed today that two ships on its Mediterranean coast came under a drone attack Wednesday at the port of Damietta, a key loading point for liquified natural gas (LNG). As of this writing, no nation or entity has claimed responsibility for the attack, a sure sign of a false flag by malevolent forces, while Western fingers are predictably being pointed at Iran. You can use your imagination as to who would like to expand the war in the direction of Egypt by looking at whose interests that serves.

So far, this is following the exact trajectory I predicted when these wars started in Ukraine and the Middle East. Because I saw them as part of the same major war, not separate conflicts, I knew they would continue to escalate and anyone talking about memorandums of understanding (MoU), peace talks and Trump looking for an off-ramp doesn’t know what they’re talking about and aren’t worth listening to. Trump may want an off ramp, but the powers driving these wars and financing them will make sure he isn’t presented with one that his ego will let him take. Those financing the wars are the ones pulling the puppet strings. The politicians associated with the wars are mere front men.

Donald Trump by now must be well aware that bombing alone is not going to take out the Iranian government. A ground invasion will be necessary. But he also knows that any landing of troops on Iranian soil will result in tremendous casualties for the invaders.

All this talk from various Iranian ex-pats that gets regurgitated by conservative podcasters and writers that the Iranian regime is weak and ready to fall as soon as U.S. troops hit the ground is pure fantasy. Then, they tell us, Iran can install the Clown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the playboy son of the former Shah, to rule happily ever after in the interests of America and Israel. Pure poppycock. Do not listen to these people. Reza would not survive one week without a bloody civil war tearing apart Iran, if he could even govern without being assassinated.

Trump himself knows this.

But Trump doesn’t want to land U.S. troops on Iranian soil if he can help it, at least not right before the mid-term elections. He knows launching this phase of the war would result in high casualties in a very unpopular war and that such a war would also likely require the U.S. to reinstate a military draft.

Ideally, I believe Trump would like to find a willing proxy to invade Iran. The Kurds have been mentioned as one possibility but Iran seems ready for that eventuality. Could Egypt be a better option? Egypt has a very large army and we see that country being hit at its weak point, the Suez Canal zone and connected ports, a major trade route into the Mediterranean Sea.

If we see further assaults on Egypt’s main economic connection to the outside world, that’s a sign that they are being targeted for the role of willing proxy against Iran. Egypt also has a large Sunni Muslim population, which has no love for Iran’s Shia Muslims, so the religious element also works in favor of them being recruited as a Western proxy, along with the Kurds, the Saudis and anyone else who is willing to join the fight against Iran.

But I do believe we are still an escalation or two away from any ground invasion of Iran. I could see a scenario unfold where the U.S. recruits a proxy force to invade Iran and then sends in its troops to finish the job, but even this supposed mop-up role could take longer than Trump believes and require a very unpopular military draft. Once Trump reinstates the draft, many more Americans who are currently tuned out will wake up and protest sending their sons to fight another overseas war on behalf of foreign interests. This will cause Trump to clamp down on protests, potentially declaring martial law and possibly even canceling elections in 2028. He has been known to talk about a third term, having brought that up again just a few days ago.

And now we have a report out of Israel that something big is getting ready to go down in the war against Iran.

The Iran-affiliated Hormuz Letter posted Thursday to its X account as follows:

BREAKING: Israel says the U.S. is preparing for something “bigger than anything we have seen before” in the war on Iran, a senior Israeli security official tells Channel 15. The official adds the U.S. is preparing for a large-scale unprecedented operation against Iran, not just a single isolated response, with Israeli defense circles saying the U.S. is approaching a major counter-response.

That same source reported a couple of hours later:

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia has just launched multiple airstrikes on Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned shortly before “the indications reveal the Saudis are heading toward full escalation. We will meet their full escalation with full escalation.”

Shortly before that, The Hormuz Letter reported that Iran had landed direct hits on U.S. assets at its air base in Jordan, destroying three F-35 fighter jets and killing at least one U.S. military officer along with an unspecified number of “maintenance personnel.” This has not been confirmed by the U.S. military.

BREAKING: For the first time since the start of the war, Iran’s IRGC announces the complete destruction of 3 F-35 fighter jets and significant damage to 3 others at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, through multiple ballistic missiles targeting the deployment ramp and maintenance hangar this morning, per Tasnim. Iran had not previously announced the destruction of an F-35. The IRGC adds several U.S. officers and maintenance personnel were also killed at the base. The strike comes in response to a U.S. strike on 2 residential homes on Qeshm Island earlier this morning, killing a father, mother, and their 2-year-old child, and injuring 2 other children.

It’s difficult to know how much of this is true. Both sides are waging an information war as intense as the kinetic war. But it’s safe to say that the war’s trajectory and the nature of the rhetoric on both sides suggests that violence is reaching new heights across the Middle East, as it is in Russia and Ukraine, and pretty soon nobody will be able to deny we are in World War III.

Remember, the ultimate goal of the globalist power elites is to take down the flailing U.S. empire and its outdated paper petro dollar and replace it with some form of global government with a new global currency.

So whatever the Trump administration has up its sleeve will ultimately backfire. Could we be on the verge of a defeat so humiliating that even the arch-salesman Donald Trump can’t spin it as a victory?

Only time will tell. But one thing I want to stress is that we should not get excited whenever either side in this now global conflict starts talking about peace. The false peace that will eventually come is probably two or three years away. Before you can have any semblance of peace, there must be a clear winner and clear loser in World War III. And since this war is just starting to get cranked up, we are a long way off from that.

But right now, the U.S. is being exposed as a paper tiger and Trump is going to be obsessed with trying to reverse that trend and reasserting American strength. Trump is not a rational man who is driven by facts, such as the fact that the U.S. is running out of missiles and munitions, running low on oil reserves, and that there are limits to what American military power can achieve. There’s also the disturbing fact that changes in modern warfare actually mean America’s bloated military budget is spent mostly on weapons that have become obsolete. Not only are they obsolete, but they are tremendously expensive and will take several years to restock.

Instead of focusing on facts and acting rationally, Trump is driven by his emotions, which buttress his overwhelming desire to be seen as a winner of heroic proportions. This is exactly the type of political leader the global financiers needed and wanted at this point in history, because his egocentric emotional responses to events make him super easy to manipulate. He wants to go down in history as the one president who conquered the imaginary demons crafted by the globalists for decades – Russia, China, Iran. Trump wants to bag them all. And it’s his hyper-emotional, overzealous nature that will actually hasten America’s downfall, allowing the globalists to replace the American-dominated global order with their long-coveted new international economic order based on technocracy and an air-tight digitalized control grid ruling over a vastly smaller global population.

These globalist power elites want to take the population down from 8 billion to no more than 3 or 4 billion. They need to get rid of the useless eaters whose jobs can be performed by AI. But more importantly, they need to eliminate the dissidents and independent thinkers who they know will never comply with the digital slave state powered by AI and supported by the massive data centers. War, disease, and widespread famine are their ticket to realizing their depopulation goals. All three are progressing nicely, while our politicians conduct theatrical hearings meant to give us the impression they care about the last great depopulation scam from six years ago. They don’t care. And none of the perpetrators will suffer any consequences. Not then. Not now. Not ever. Until Jesus Christ returns and replaces their global order with His kingdom order.

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