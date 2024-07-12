No, Joe Biden is not in charge of the federal government, but has any president since Nov. 22, 1963, really been ‘in charge?’
The question of whether Joe Biden is making his own decisions is a distraction, meant to divert our attention away from the bigger and more important question that all Americans should be asking.
President Joe Biden made a lot of embarrassing gaffes in his so-called “Big Boy press conference” last night, Thursday, July 11, including his referral to Donald Trump as his vice president. Earlier in the day he had referred to Ukraine’s illegitimate (unelected) dictator Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin.”
But he made one other slip of the tongue that was perhaps the most telling of all and has not elicited much coverage in the corporate media. Watch video clip here.
Leo’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Biden confirmed what we already have known for nearly four years, that he is not the one in control of policies, he is just following orders. He has his own “Commander in Chief,” as he stated. Even though he is theoretically holding the position of commander in chief, he has his own Commander in Chief, a superior officer to whom he reports, most likely on a daily, if not hourly, basis. He is being run.
But let’s be honest. Almost all presidents have been in this same position, to one extent or another. They all received the message that was sent very clearly on November 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was brutally assassinated in what many believe was a CIA hit job.
In case future presidents still didn’t get the message, another one was sent on March 30, 1981, when President Ronald Reagan took an assassin’s bullet but survived.
If they still somehow didn’t get the message, another was sent when President Donald Trump had his entire administration undermined through false accusations about being a Russian “asset,” among other idiotic and uncreative assaults on the truth (OK, I admit the plandemic was pretty creative). The point is, the globalist deep state can literally make up anything and enough people will believe it because these same intel agencies who control the web of bureaucracies also control the corporate legacy media and the major social media platforms. They control the flow of information. They define what is regarded as accurate news and what is deemed “conspiracy theory.”
So, maybe Joe Biden is not just a doddering old fool. I mean, he is that, but due to his lack of a filter he often babbles his private thoughts out loud into a public microphone. I, for one, do not believe that all of his private thoughts are to be dismissed as the incoherent babblings a man who lacks all of his faculties. Some of what he says is dead-on truth that he simply wasn’t supposed to let leak.
Because he is not fully in control of his faculties, he is not as guarded in his speech as the previous presidents post 1963, which is when the initial coup took place, when our military and executive branch was ceded to the globalists in the intelligence agencies. That hidden hand still runs the show today in Washington, D.C.
Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer told us who was really in charge of Washington when he admitted to a corporate news journalist more than three years ago that the CIA has “six ways from Sunday of getting back at you” if you defy them. That was yet another dire and truthful warning to American politicians, presidents especially, who disobey their orders. Watch Schumer’s ominous warning below about the CIA and its unchecked power over Washington politicians.
Sure, some presidents have been more in charge of White House affairs than others. Men like President George Herbert Walker Bush were probably much more in charge of things because Daddy Bush came to the Oval Office straight out of the CIA and had been groomed his whole adult life for the presidency. I believe Barack Obama also was groomed from an early age by the intel agencies. But those who snuck up on the office and were not groomed, or were less groomed, had to be put in their place and were put in their place.
LeoHohmann.com is totally independent and ad free, dependent only on readers to support the journalism of Leo Hohmann. If you appreciate these updates and wish to support my work, you may sign up for a paid subscription or send a one-time donation of any size c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Thanks you for helping support my work.
Leo’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The White House has been a puppet hut for decades, even prior to '63. Some puppets have appeared to buck the controllers, but if the controllers want something done, it gets done.
The controllers have no allegiance to any country to which they claim citizenship, only to themselves and their agenda. While the U. S. Constitution calls for a democratic republic, we haven't been for a long, long time, probably since the coup that delivered to us the privately-owned Federal Reserve.
I doubt it could ever be proven, but trying to think like a globalist to fight the globalists, I believe various puppets in the government are made members of the Federal Reserve. If they are, could this be why there has never been an audit of the Fed? Who could some of these government puppets be? How about every president, SOH, Senate Majority Leader, the House and Senate minority leaders, for starters? With their membership in "the club", they have a vested interest in what the globalists seek to deploy upon us.
While the CCP is our enemy and the enemy of the masses all over the globe, I believe, thanks to David Rockefeller and Hank Kissinger, the CCP collaborates with the Anglo-American Axis and Euro-royalty thugs and thuggettes. The CCP perfects things like a social credit scoring system (with help from U. S. tech titans) to be deployed globally.
U. S.-educated Jack Ma heads up Alibaba, the gaming company that is behind the social credit scoring system. I haven't checked recently, but Ma was, and may still be a partner with Jared Kushner, in a real estate venture Kushner initiated. So is or was George Soros. Who was the puppet in the puppet hut when OWS (Operation Warp Speed) was unveiled?
If people don't know about the global agenda (UN Agendas 21 & 2030, the 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), the New Urban Agenda, the Green New Deal, the Paris Climate Accord, Build Back Better, the Great Reset, etc.) and most don't, only divine intervention can save us from the globalists' Hell on Earth.
By the way, when $$ was withheld from the Paris Climate Accord, the global agenda continued to be deployed, daily, throughout the U. S. Thanks to a little know situation dating back to Nixon, cities and counties are required to collaborate with NGOs. These NGOs are called Councils of Government (COGs) or Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) and Area Transportation Authorities (ATAs). These organizations funnel federal taxpayers' money to cities and counties, via grants, and these grants come with federal strings. Thanks to Clinton's Executive Order on Sustainability in '93, after GHWB sentenced us to UN Agenda 21 in '92, every major federal department and agency is committed to the implementation of UN Agenda 21 throughout the country. To compound the treachery of the sleight-of-hand, the Paris Climate Accord money was directed to Gates' GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization), prior to the plandemic.
Everything is inextricably linked, there are no coincidences, and woefully few, unintended consequences.
I look back to President Reagan when he called the Soviet Union the evil empire. We Americans always have a way of outdoing others. We've become the best at evil empire, especially in the area of deceiving the voters and the Patriots who will always go fight the useless wars for the MIC and the other Obamanoids, slick flag waving politicians and billionaires 🤑.