President Joe Biden made a lot of embarrassing gaffes in his so-called “Big Boy press conference” last night, Thursday, July 11, including his referral to Donald Trump as his vice president. Earlier in the day he had referred to Ukraine’s illegitimate (unelected) dictator Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin.”

But he made one other slip of the tongue that was perhaps the most telling of all and has not elicited much coverage in the corporate media. Watch video clip here.

Biden confirmed what we already have known for nearly four years, that he is not the one in control of policies, he is just following orders. He has his own “Commander in Chief,” as he stated. Even though he is theoretically holding the position of commander in chief, he has his own Commander in Chief, a superior officer to whom he reports, most likely on a daily, if not hourly, basis. He is being run.

But let’s be honest. Almost all presidents have been in this same position, to one extent or another. They all received the message that was sent very clearly on November 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was brutally assassinated in what many believe was a CIA hit job.

In case future presidents still didn’t get the message, another one was sent on March 30, 1981, when President Ronald Reagan took an assassin’s bullet but survived.

If they still somehow didn’t get the message, another was sent when President Donald Trump had his entire administration undermined through false accusations about being a Russian “asset,” among other idiotic and uncreative assaults on the truth (OK, I admit the plandemic was pretty creative). The point is, the globalist deep state can literally make up anything and enough people will believe it because these same intel agencies who control the web of bureaucracies also control the corporate legacy media and the major social media platforms. They control the flow of information. They define what is regarded as accurate news and what is deemed “conspiracy theory.”

So, maybe Joe Biden is not just a doddering old fool. I mean, he is that, but due to his lack of a filter he often babbles his private thoughts out loud into a public microphone. I, for one, do not believe that all of his private thoughts are to be dismissed as the incoherent babblings a man who lacks all of his faculties. Some of what he says is dead-on truth that he simply wasn’t supposed to let leak.

Because he is not fully in control of his faculties, he is not as guarded in his speech as the previous presidents post 1963, which is when the initial coup took place, when our military and executive branch was ceded to the globalists in the intelligence agencies. That hidden hand still runs the show today in Washington, D.C.

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer told us who was really in charge of Washington when he admitted to a corporate news journalist more than three years ago that the CIA has “six ways from Sunday of getting back at you” if you defy them. That was yet another dire and truthful warning to American politicians, presidents especially, who disobey their orders. Watch Schumer’s ominous warning below about the CIA and its unchecked power over Washington politicians.

Sure, some presidents have been more in charge of White House affairs than others. Men like President George Herbert Walker Bush were probably much more in charge of things because Daddy Bush came to the Oval Office straight out of the CIA and had been groomed his whole adult life for the presidency. I believe Barack Obama also was groomed from an early age by the intel agencies. But those who snuck up on the office and were not groomed, or were less groomed, had to be put in their place and were put in their place.

