Brad Keefer Sr.
1d

Hope this article gets some of the deceived people of this world’s attention. I believe all the world leaders are just puppets/actors playing out a preconceived plan from their father the devil. The labor pains will now begin to increase and don’t be surprised by anything. This plan of theirs has gone so smoothly they haven’t had to break out the likes of project blue beam, etc. but it’s coming. Do not be deceived! Trust the Scriptures!

zuFpM5*M
1d

Part of what is required for the accomplishment of a world system along those lines is that no country be able to be self-sufficient. Accordingly, the US worker was put into competition with the Chinese worker in order to destroy US manufacturing and make us dependent on trade. Many techniques have been used to ensure that the US directly produces little other than weapons, food, drugs and paper money.

Notice that nothing Trump does-- not any of the tariffs or posturing-- is aimed at changing this status quo. When he says make America great again he means to talk big and bully other countries into concessions that have no substance but great propaganda value for enhancing his image. He will do nothing at all about the Californization of America's economy in the form of rising costs, lowered standards of living and government doing everything it can to exacerbate both problems.

