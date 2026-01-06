NOTE: Happy New Year and a big thank you to all of my paid subscribers. It’s only because of you that I am able to devote myself fulltime to this work.

The truth will never win any popularity contests because the loudest voices in the room right now are all spouting lies.

If you listen to those voices, many of them on Fox News, the January 3 kidnapping of Venezuela’s socialist dictator was a noble effort by a freedom-loving American president who seeks to set the captives free and bless us with cheap oil and endless prosperity. Many alternative media talkers, such as Alex Jones, have also latched onto this narrative.

They look at these operations in a vacuum as opposed to in the broad scope of history and the track record of previous regime-change operations. That record is long on blood, violence and pillage and short on freedom and democracy.

Those who depend on these influencers for their “news” tend to be folks who live in the moment and the feel-good emotions sparked by video clips they see being passed around on social media. They see liberated Venezuelans dancing in the streets amid overflowing jubilation.

And they drink the Kool Aid.

It tastes so good they want to share it with the rest of us.

In their excitement, some will ask you what you think about Venezuela. But as soon as you begin to share a viewpoint that calls into question their preconceived notion of America as the white-knight savior of the world, it becomes clear they really don’t want to hear what you’ve got to say.

They simply cannot fathom anyone who doesn’t feel the joy. We point them to that stubborn record called history.

Look at Iraq.

Look at Syria.

What about Libya and Afghanistan?

Are they any better off as a result of U.S. interventions in their countries?

Their eyes glaze over. They either rebuke you or give you that blank stare. They change the subject. They refuse to consider for a moment that their exuberant feelings might be premature, if not fully misplaced and based on fantasy rather than fact.

No, Venezuela is not about drugs, it’s not about re-establishing the Monroe Doctrine, it’s certainly not about establishing freedom and democracy in Venezuela or any other country.

In fact, it’s not even about oil. Well, it’s partly about oil, but that still doesn’t explain the bigger picture.

It’s about reorienting the world order and catapulting it to the next phase that will ultimately conclude with world government.

Those who’ve allowed their minds to get stuck in the quicksand of the left-right paradigm will never understand what I am about to explain. I could explain it five different ways until I’m blue in the face and they would still only see “communism” at work and Trump as their triumphant anti-communist king riding to the rescue of poor Venezuela.

If he takes all of Latin America, Canada and Greenland, they will be fine with that too. They will defend it with every last ounce of their energy. Because they have bought the false premise that Trump is using the power of the United States military to free the masses and unleash capitalism in a happy-ever-after scenario.

They choose to be deceived rather than to listen and learn from great thinkers and researchers like the late Dr. Antony Sutton and Patrick Wood, whose most recent book The Final Betrayal explains the real story of what’s being done, why and by whom.

The truth is, they need Venezuela and its resources for the North American Technate, which will function as part of their long-awaited New International Economic Order.

Trump may think he’s conquering other nations for America and a more prosperous future, which in itself is not a moral justification for invading and taking what is rightfully the resources of another sovereign country, but it is a distraction that appeals to most conservative Americans who, let’s face it, are desperate for some “wins.” Democrats operate the same way. If their chosen leader tells them something is progress, even if it’s an absurdity like boys can be girls, they will run with it!

“Hey,” the Trumpsters and neocons will say, “look at the Venezuelans celebrating in the streets of Caracas.”

Yes, they celebrated in Iraq too. Remember those statues of Saddam coming down? Remember the parties? The joy? The utter excitement? Freedom had come to Iraq after decades of dictatorship by Saddam! Ask the people of Iraq today how that worked out for them. Iraq is now dominated by Shiite Muslim militias, and Christians, those few who are left, are fully subjugated.

The Syrians are also getting a taste of what the West’s definition of “freedom” feels like after their dictator, Bashar al-Assad, was overthrown one year ago with the assistance of the CIA, Mossad and MI6. Christians were slaughtered in Iraq after Saddam was overthrown, and Christians are being slaughtered now in Syria. The same happened in Libya after a CIA coup took out that country’s dictator, Muammar Gaddafi.

Now let’s take an honest look inward. If a foreign government had liberated us from Biden in 2022, I bet some of us would have been out celebrating, just as the Democrats would be celebrating now if Trump were overthrown and led out of the White House in chains.

So stop with the nonsense about celebrations as proof of liberation. It’s temporary at best. Check back with those Venezuelans in a couple of months or years and ask them how things are going under their new American puppet government.

Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Greenland, and Iceland, all should be worried. Trump may think he’s conquering these lands for the good of America, but he’s really conquering them for the globalists’ North American Technate.

According to Dr. Dafydd Townley, a professor at the University of Portsmouth:

“A movement that wanted to merge North America into one nation and extend its borders as far as the Panama Canal might sound incredibly familiar. But this group, called the “technocracy movement”, was a group of 1930s nonconformists with big ideas about how to rearrange US society. They proposed a vision that would get rid of waste and make North America highly productive by using technology and science.”

This idea aimed to manage resources more efficiently and eliminate waste through a system based on energy accounting (hence the carbon tax proposed by Elon Musk and other technocrats) instead of monetary exchange.

Dr. Townley continues:

“The Technocrats, sometimes also called Technocracy Inc, proposed merging Canada, Greenland, Mexico, the US and parts of central America into a single continental unit. This they called a ‘Technate.’ It was to be governed by technocratic principles, rather than by national borders and traditional political divisions.”

Wood explains that this concept of a North American Technate failed to gain traction in the 1930s because the population and the state of technology was not ready for it. But the idea would resurface after Zbigniew Brzezinski and David Rockefeller formed the Trilateral Commission in 1973 for the sole purpose of establishing a new international economic order that would allow Rockefeller and other oligarchs to “convert their cash wealth into resource wealth.”

That effort continues to this day. The names and faces may have changed but the plan to dominate the world economically by taking control of its resources and using technology to surveil/control the masses is stronger than ever.

Why do you think Nat Rothschild publicly congratulated Trump on his latest exploits in Venezuela? Because that country and its debt will now be transferred back into the globalist system instead of operating from outside the system on its own nationalistic terms.

Lord Mayor Rothschild once said, “Let us control the money of a country and we care not who makes its laws.”

Gutle Schnaper, the wife of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, famously said: “If my sons did not want wars, there would be none.”

The Maduro regime chose to deal with China because the U.S. would not respect its nationalistic interests. Maduro was not a good guy, but that has nothing to do with why the U.S. government removed him from power. He was deposed because he was dealing in oil sales to countries we don’t like and doing deals in non-dollar currencies with entities our government-corporate apparatus doesn’t profit from.

They need Venezuela and its vast oil reserves for their Technate. The country of 30 million people also has huge untapped gold mines.

Patrick Wood called it out exactly one year ago, in a January 8, 2025 article titled Is Trump Pursuing Technocracy’s Dream To Create The Great American Technate?

He wrote:

“In one fell swoop, President Trump has just traced out Technocracy’s mystery map of the North American Technate, which stretched from Greenland to just beyond Panama. This far exceeds George W. Bush’s failed attempt to create the North American Union in 2005-2006 to merge the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.”

But they will never come out with the truth of why Venezuela, Canada, Mexico and Greenland all must be conquered. Canada, with a former Bank of England governor and top-tier technocrat, Mark Carney, as its prime minister is already in the bag. So they make up fictional narratives about freedom and democracy in Venezuela and national security for Greenland.

This latest operation was accompanied by a sophisticated disinformation campaign about drugs, oil, and the Monroe Doctrine. Some will even invoke Manifest Destiny. This is nothing more than a North American-tailored, slightly modified version of the Divine Right of Kings.

Don’t be fooled by any of it.

The idea that Trump will flood the global oil market with Venezuelan crude is perhaps the biggest lie being told right now. George W. Bush said the same thing about Iraqi oil that Trump is saying about Venezuelan oil: It will be used to pay for the rebuilding of the country we just took over and there will be more oil wealth to spread around.

But Venezuela’s oil infrastructure will take years to get up to speed. And even when it is fully restored, the oil will not be for U.S. consumption as much as it will serve as an asset to back up the new North American digital currency. That’s what technocracy is: An asset-based economy. The old fiat currency and dollar-based economy is on the way out. We may see dueling digital currencies for a while, with a Chinese digital Yuan and an EU digital Euro vying for supremacy with the North American digital equivalent, perhaps the Stablecoin. But eventually one will win out and the plan will be to further merge the evolving regional Technates into one global beast system.

While you won’t hear anyone talking about it on Fox News or CNN, the real agenda is hiding in plain sight. That’s why Trump refused to negotiate with Maduro, even though Maduro offered Trump everything he said he wanted, including the oil fields. That was only part of what was required.

The bigger picture has to do with a real estate assemblage program for the globalist oligarchs.

Writes Wood: “The technocrat dream of the American Technate is coming alive right before our eyes.”

