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Shomon's avatar
Shomon
12hEdited

Brother Leo, the American Patriot in me who loves our Constitution stands up in my heart and symbolically holds your hand and every hand of all true Americans. With one voice let us declare: "Yes! This is a start. Let's do this! Oh, the Virginian spark that will sweep across our docile nation and ignite a renaissance of remembrance that we are indeed the land of the free and the home of the brave and no one or no thing shall tread on us!!!...." And now, a word from our sponsors brought to you by flocksafety.com

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CAP9's avatar
CAP9
13h

If the data centers that are the engines of technocracy, continue to be built, then it is a rather meaningless gesture to focus on reining in surveillance Flock cameras that are only one of many sensors that feed data to the engines. It is probably mostly a midterm vote-getting ploy.

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