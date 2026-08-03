Sometimes, resistance starts in the least likely of places.

In West Virginia, a group of Republicans in the State Legislature recently issued a statement that they intend to take up the issue of AI surveillance cameras in the next legislative session.

In a statement sent on behalf of the West Virginia Republican Legislative Committee and House Republicans, Director Cole Snyder expressed a commitment to balancing support for law enforcement with privacy rights.

“As Republicans in a state whose motto is ‘mountaineers are always free,’ we are committed to protecting citizens from unwarranted government surveillance,” Snyder said. “We are also committed to supporting our great law enforcement officers, and we are confident we can provide them with the tools they need to do their jobs without compromising the rights and privacy of our citizens.”

GOP lawmakers in the West Virginia Legislature’s Freedom Caucus are also pushing for a statewide ban on AI-powered surveillance cameras, including those manufactured by Atlanta-based Flock Safety and similar companies, arguing the technology violates citizens’ Fourth Amendment right to privacy.

Whether it will be a strong enough response remains to be seen but the initial statements sound hopeful. When they talk of “balancing” the needs of law enforcement against the citizens’ right of privacy, that to me sounds like the door could be left open to some kind of surveillance “tools.” But it’s too early to tell. And, frankly, this statement is more than we’ve seen in any other state, so hopefully West Virginia lawmakers will see the movement they’ve started spread to other states with more than just feel-good legislation that sounds good but provides loopholes for technocrats to exploit.

West Virginia Delegate Chris Anders, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus in the State Legislature, provided a statement to Fox News that sounds stronger and more specific than the House Republicans’ statement cited above. Anders told Fox:

“The West Virginia Freedom Caucus strongly opposes the unchecked expansion of automated surveillance technologies, including Flock Safety camera systems, automated license plate readers (ALPRs), AI-powered facial recognition, multimodal vehicle recognition, and emerging ‘gun detection’ software that claims to identify armed citizens based on body shape or movement. These technologies represent a dramatic expansion of government surveillance that is fundamentally at odds with the Fourth Amendment.”

“No state or local government should be mass tracking the daily movements of law-abiding citizens without a warrant. Mass surveillance has no place in a free society,” Anders wrote in a statement posted to the Freedom Caucus’s X account, adding, “For two consecutive years, the Fourth Amendment Restoration Act has been introduced in the West Virginia Legislature, yet it has failed to reach the Governor's desk. That must change.”

Furthermore, the West Virginia Freedom Caucus is calling on all state municipalities to immediately remove automated license plate readers such as the ones run by the security company Flock Safety.

“The Constitution does not disappear because technology advances,” Anders added.

The Freedom Caucus wants to ban all surveillance technologies by reintroducing a previously failed legislation called the Fourth Amendment Restoration Act.

The bill would prohibit AI-powered surveillance technologies from being used by law enforcement and other agencies in the state. The technologies it would ban include facial-recognition software, surveillance drones, license plate readers and more.

The West Virginia GOP lawmakers’ statement is being broadcast as a “movement to ban Flock cameras.” Perhaps that is what will happen but until the proposed law is written in its final form, voted on and signed by the Governor, we are jumping ahead of ourselves by saying West Virginia’s lawmakers are planning to ban this or that type of surveillance camera.

What really needs to be banned is technocracy. All of it. For example, banning stationary surveillance cameras but not the new breed of surveillance drones would be like telling the Nazis you were going to ban the Brownshirts just as they were ready to roll out the Blackshirts.

If an all-inclusive anti-surveillance bill were to pass and be signed by the governor, which I doubt it would, the big test would come when these lawmakers in West Virginia get singled out for punishment by President Donald Trump, who is 100 percent on the side of turning America into a lockdown technocratic surveillance state and is providing every financial incentive to do so. If West Virginia is serious about moving forward with a serious anti-surveillance bill, Trump will threaten to run the governor and GOP legislative leaders out of office. In short, they will receive the Thomas Massie treatment. Trump could also cut off federal highway funds to any state that bans surveillance cameras.

We’ve seen Trump totally neutralize the so-called Freedom Caucus at the federal level in the U.S. House of Representatives, so you can bet he will attempt to use the same intimidation tactics against politicians at the state level who oppose his plans to blanket America with AI data centers and AI surveillance cameras.

I believe strongly that West Virginia will cave if they have to stand alone on this issue. Either the bill will get watered down or not signed into law at all. But if we see a dozen or more other states follow West Virginia’s lead and move to ban surveillance cameras, that’s a sign that the movement is growing too big to stop, even for Trump.

I will say that it is at least encouraging to see one state standing up and acknowledging that citizen privacy is an important issue that needs to be addressed in the face of America’s expanding techno-fascist beast system in which the state cooperates with Big Tech to digitally surveil and enslave the citizenry.

Below is an excerpt from an article by WFMD 930 AM in West Virginia, where it is revealed that Republicans in the state are anything but unified on this issue, meaning it is likely doomed to fail.

“For two consecutive years, the Fourth Amendment Restoration Act has been introduced in the West Virginia Legislature, yet it has failed to reach the Governor’s desk. That must change,” Anders also said, placing blame for the bill’s previous failures at the feet of the state’s legislative leadership. “Despite growing public concern over government surveillance, Speaker Roger Hanshaw and House Judiciary Chairman JB Akers declined to bring the bill forward for consideration. As a result, the House was never given the opportunity to debate or vote on the legislation,” Anders wrote in an email to Fox News Digital. “If House leadership continues to deny the people’s elected representatives the opportunity to vote on this fundamental constitutional issue, the Freedom Caucus will use every parliamentary tool available to insist that the Fourth Amendment Restoration Act receive an up-or-down vote in both chambers. Constitutional rights should never be quietly buried in committee,” Anders added. Chairman Akers, in a response to Anders’ comments, told Fox News Digital, “We actually passed a bill last session that limits the amount of surveillance law enforcement may engage in on private property. Unfortunately, Chris Anders submits sloppily drafted bills given to him by outside groups. In the 4th Amendment context, his proposals would prevent even normal law enforcement actions that conservatives support.” “Last session, he tried to amend a bill in a way that would have prevented police from entering property even if a dead body were in plain view in the front yard. Bluntly, his idea was dumb,” Akers said of Anders’ proposal draft. “He left me no choice but to say that. If he’s going to blame others for failing to get his bills through, then he needs to do better work. Frankly, I think he’d rather see his bad bills fail so he can then scream RINO for clicks.” Other Freedom Caucus members also objected to the Flock cameras. “The Fourth Amendment was written specifically to stop the government from engaging in generalized surveillance and warrantless searches,” West Virginia Freedom Caucus Secretary Henry Dillon said in a statement. He argued that “Flock cameras don’t just identify criminals — they create a database documenting where law-abiding citizens worship, seek medical care, conduct business, and travel.” “That is fundamentally incompatible with a free society,” he said. Another Freedom Caucus member, State Senator Craig Hart, pointed to a series of alleged police abuses involving Flock cameras in Georgia, including a 2025 incident in which Braselton Police Department Chief Michael Steffman was arrested for allegedly using automated license plate readers to stalk and harass people.

Let me know in the comments if you think West Virginia’s mini-uprising is being overhyped by the conservative press and will peter out before it amounts to any real reining in of the surveillance state, or if it could be the spark that lights the fuse in a nationwide revolt against the “tools” of technocracy.

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