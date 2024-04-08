OpenAI board member says quiet part out loud: 'Almost all forms of human labor' will be replaced by artificial intelligence
Bombshell statement from one of America's leading technocrats gets scant attention from corporate mainstream media
Larry Summers is not just any businessman.
He has membership in the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, has previously served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, and recently became a member of OpenAI’s board of directors.
In short, Summers is a high-level technocrat with years of experience serving his globalist masters.
So when he makes a major prediction about our economic future, we should listen.
Summers recently came out and predicted that nearly all labor will eventually be replaced by artificial intelligence. Not some or even most labor. He said “almost all forms of human labor.” Poof. Gone.
Summers says these epic changes will be brought on by what he and other technocrats call the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” and will take place quickly once they get fully ramped up, which could take another three to five years or so but nobody knows for sure about the timeframe. In the video below, fast-forward to the 7:58 mark to catch the key comments from Summers as reported in a March 24, 2024 article at Fortune magazine.
Patrick Wood, editor in chief at Technocracy.news, reports that Summers was appointed as Secretary of the Treasury during the Clinton Administration, following another Trilateral member, Robert Rubin, adding that “Both President Bill Clinton and his Vice President Al Gore were also members. He (Summers) then went back to Harvard University to serve as its president. Then he joined the Obama administration as director of the National Economic Council.”
The Harvard Crimson detailed the relationship between Summers and Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, when it wrote:
“Epstein shares a special connection with one of the most prominent figures at Harvard—University President Lawrence H. Summers. Summers and Epstein serve together on the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations, two elite international relations organizations.”
It further described the Summers-Epstein relationship as follows:
“Their friendship began a number of years ago—before Summers became Harvard’s president and even before he was the Secretary of the Treasury—and those close to Epstein say he holds the University president in very high regard.”
Summers was listed as a frequent flyer on Epstein’s Lolita Express with no less than four trips.
Wood reports that Larry Summers and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are on the same page on the total disruption of labor.
Altman told The Atlantic last year that “jobs are definitely going to go away, full stop.”
Summers spoke at Fortune’s Innovation Forum in Hong Kong last week and was even more blunt about his position, stating:
“If one takes a view over the next generation, this could be the biggest thing that has happened in economic history since the Industrial Revolution… This offers the prospect of not replacing some forms of human labor, but almost all forms of human labor.”
This is why Summers and Altman are so obsessed with universal basic income. That’s all they can come up with to keep people pacified and docile while their jobs are disappearing. Stay home and watch your virtual reality video games and zone out on drugs, as Yuval Harari has predicted will be the case.
But an even better solution might just be a drastic depopulation of the earth. Surely that wouldn’t have anything to do with why we see toxic genetically modifying vaccines being pushed with militaristic fervor. Or why all manner of food production is under attack. Or why there seems to be so many smiling politicians when they talk about taking on Russia, the world’s top nuclear power.
By the way, if you haven’t seen the video released Sunday, April 7, showing just one example of how U.S. military personnel who refused the vax were treated, you really need to watch it. You can see it posted at The Gateway Pundit. WARNING: It will make your blood boil.
The only thing that gives me peace is to know God is in control. He is God, these freaks are not. God will allow only so much wickedness before His wrath is realized upon all the ones trying to take His place.
Yup, that is exactly how those dots are connected, that is just what I was going to say but all the dots were there as I kept reading...lol. They already have the next plandemic for the convenient time, I think we all recall the sinister grin on Microsoft man when he referred to it. The beast system, that's all there is to it.
Long story short, I used to be a teacher and had to leave for a host of reasons. But I knew people who were still in it later. I had seen the transition into computer use in the classroom. Just a few years before C19. Once that hit, the students all stayed home and did their classroom learning online and teachers taught remotely. It went on till the end of the school year. Now, wasn't it convenient that the kiddos had just been trained on using the computer for school work a few years earlier??? Hmmm..... anyway, it was made perfectly obvious that students could just do all their learning and school work via computer. Instead of watching their teacher, there would just be one video of one expert going over the material for the whole nation and all the students do their work and submit it online. No more teachers needed. Yes, most parents work now but that will be over soon too apparently. They will find a way, even if it's herding the students into an office setting and into cubicles with one teacher/security person making rounds, or a robot. Speaking of robots, they used to have these student newsletters called 'Scholastic' (and books, all bad... bad... bad... so beware of that!) and you could connect the agenda dots with these as well. (I did not deal with it but saw it firsthand.) One edition had an article about robots and was saying that they were 'people'! No, they are not people! But it gives a peak into where they are going with that ahead of time. That was just one example.
But people take things for granted, they think everything will continue as it is, and assume that their lives will go just exactly as planned and that they are entitled to all of this. All I can say is beware and prepare because the future will go as Bible prophecy dictates, ready or not.
