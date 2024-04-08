Larry Summers is not just any businessman.

He has membership in the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, has previously served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, and recently became a member of OpenAI’s board of directors.

In short, Summers is a high-level technocrat with years of experience serving his globalist masters.

So when he makes a major prediction about our economic future, we should listen.

Summers recently came out and predicted that nearly all labor will eventually be replaced by artificial intelligence. Not some or even most labor. He said “almost all forms of human labor.” Poof. Gone.

Summers says these epic changes will be brought on by what he and other technocrats call the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” and will take place quickly once they get fully ramped up, which could take another three to five years or so but nobody knows for sure about the timeframe. In the video below, fast-forward to the 7:58 mark to catch the key comments from Summers as reported in a March 24, 2024 article at Fortune magazine.

Patrick Wood, editor in chief at Technocracy.news, reports that Summers was appointed as Secretary of the Treasury during the Clinton Administration, following another Trilateral member, Robert Rubin, adding that “Both President Bill Clinton and his Vice President Al Gore were also members. He (Summers) then went back to Harvard University to serve as its president. Then he joined the Obama administration as director of the National Economic Council.”

The Harvard Crimson detailed the relationship between Summers and Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, when it wrote:

“Epstein shares a special connection with one of the most prominent figures at Harvard—University President Lawrence H. Summers. Summers and Epstein serve together on the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations, two elite international relations organizations.”

It further described the Summers-Epstein relationship as follows:

“Their friendship began a number of years ago—before Summers became Harvard’s president and even before he was the Secretary of the Treasury—and those close to Epstein say he holds the University president in very high regard.”

Summers was listed as a frequent flyer on Epstein’s Lolita Express with no less than four trips.

Wood reports that Larry Summers and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are on the same page on the total disruption of labor.

Altman told The Atlantic last year that “jobs are definitely going to go away, full stop.”

Summers spoke at Fortune’s Innovation Forum in Hong Kong last week and was even more blunt about his position, stating:

“If one takes a view over the next generation, this could be the biggest thing that has happened in economic history since the Industrial Revolution… This offers the prospect of not replacing some forms of human labor, but almost all forms of human labor.”

This is why Summers and Altman are so obsessed with universal basic income. That’s all they can come up with to keep people pacified and docile while their jobs are disappearing. Stay home and watch your virtual reality video games and zone out on drugs, as Yuval Harari has predicted will be the case.

But an even better solution might just be a drastic depopulation of the earth. Surely that wouldn’t have anything to do with why we see toxic genetically modifying vaccines being pushed with militaristic fervor. Or why all manner of food production is under attack. Or why there seems to be so many smiling politicians when they talk about taking on Russia, the world’s top nuclear power.

By the way, if you haven’t seen the video released Sunday, April 7, showing just one example of how U.S. military personnel who refused the vax were treated, you really need to watch it. You can see it posted at The Gateway Pundit. WARNING: It will make your blood boil.

Share