Professor Tim Coulson of Oxford University looks at advanced AI as more than just software and computer code but rather as its own species. (Image: SWNS )

Artificial intelligence could enslave humanity and relegate the value of people to mere power generators for machines, similar to The Matrix, an expert on the technology has warned.

Oxford University zoologist Professor Tim Coulson, writing in The European, said AI might force humans to produce its energy — using such rudimentary devices as treadmills, rowing machines and stationary bikes. He argues that AI may not exterminate humanity as some tech bros have predicted, but it could reduce us to a life of servitude.

Coulson, one of Britain’s foremost evolutionary biologists, believes advanced AI would utilize people to satisfy its requirements in the same way that humans domesticated farm animals.

Coulson argues that AI would still rely on humans to service its data centers and energy infrastructure, construct new AI-powered machines and supply the systems on which it depends. Other than that, we become useless eaters.

Basically, if his theory is correct, the world would experience a role reversal between humans and machines.

His comments come during a week in which airlines, major banks and payment apps, retail stores, communications companies, Microsoft, the NSA, and others have experienced worldwide outages. For the first time, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin admitted Monday night, in an interview with Fox News, that AI is causing the problems. This flies in the face of his earlier comments attributing the FAA flight grounding to glitches that turned up during basic maintenance of the system.

And on Wednesday, as the outages continued, Vice President J.D. Vance said the administration does not see an immediate crisis but insisted the government is preparing for “the worst outcomes.”

As if the government would actually be there to help people should there be worst-case scenarios? And if they were to arrive, with too little too late, what kind of cost would they exact upon us?

Below is an excerpt from The Express on Professor Coulson’s controversial comments about the future of AI as he sees it:

Initially, it could render users progressively reliant on AI for routine tasks before requesting humans to complete jobs it cannot accomplish itself. Eventually, the dynamic could shift, with machines directly instructing humans on their actions. The Oxford University zoologist suggests people could ultimately be compelled to exercise on treadmills, rowing machines and stationary bikes linked to electricity grids to help fuel AI data centers. Humans could even be yoked together like oxen or horses, or connected in series like batteries, mirroring the iconic scene from Hollywood sci-fi blockbuster The Matrix. Writing in The European, Professor Coulson, a Fellow of the Royal Society who has published more than 200 scientific papers, cautioned: “AI still needs humanity, and as long as it does, it would be daft to wipe us out.” “My fear is that AI slowly domesticates us. It would start with humans becoming ever more reliant on AI to do dull, everyday tasks.” “As we become more reliant on AI, it might start to ask us to do things it can’t do. Slowly we become enslaved to it.”

The professor closed out his essay by saying "Perhaps The Matrix is at risk of becoming a documentary rather than a sci-fi thriller."

I’ve always said, Hollywood films and storylines are not created out of thin air. They are created to telegraph agendas and plant seeds in the minds of naive viewers who see it as strictly entertainment.

While Hollywood’s plots may often be exaggerated, they are signals from the Luciferian class of things to come. We can’t say we weren’t warned.

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