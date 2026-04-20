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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
19h

So...This is the method by which Palantir, Thiel and Karp plan to man the SURVEILLANCE STATE of the U.S. as key to the 'Black Nobility's' GLOBAL DIGITAL SLAVE dream?

Nation is to become POWERFUL CENTRALIST/MONARCHIST MILITARY JUGGERNAUT with soldiers willing to murder citizens at the 'Keyboards' of their 'Frequency Weapons' programmed from Algorithms in Computers?

Do believe it's about time to take back the POWER FROM/FOR THE PEOPLE from these sleazebags of Big Tech, Big Pharma, Corporatists/Philanthropathic NGO's and the rest of the Propaganda Instruments.

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
19hEdited

Founded in 2004 with a $2 million investment from the CIA's venture arm, In-Q-Tel (IQT), Palantir's “Gotham” platform was originally built to “fuse” intelligence data for clandestine operations. Palantir has four operating platforms. The company is a data-mining leviathan and it is backed by billionaires and defense contractors. It was born out of PayPal with its two founders, Theil and Bilderberger Steering Committee member, Alex Karp, sans Musk.

When interviewed by NPR, Palantir co-founder Alex Karp said, “Palantir is here to disrupt and make our - the institutions we partner with the very best in the world and, when it's necessary, to scare our enemies and, on occasion, kill them.”

Gotham has consumed huge amounts of private data on millions of American citizens via a government stamp of approval and a $794 million taxpayer funded check from the US Army, Space Force, US Special Operations Command and the US Food and Drug Administration. Their notable investors include Founders Fund, Morgan Stanley, and In-Q-Tel. Other significant investors include Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Co., BlackRock Advisors LLC, and State Street Corporation.

Palantir’s Foundry is a software platform that serves as an operating system for organizations, integrating data, analytics, and operations, but it doesn’t just store your data. It also analyses it. Reminiscent of the 2002 Tom Cruise movie, Minority Report…that’s Palantir’s Foundry. It predicts what you might do. It actually assigns risks and flags “troublemakers.” Psychological dossiers are being assembled. Deportations are being prepped by algorithm.

Foundry actually profiles the population before anything happens. It is no longer science fiction like the 2002 movie. It is real and it’s here. Former Palantir employees have confirmed it and they’re being tracked before they blow the whistle.

They happen to have Deborah Birx on their advisory board.

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