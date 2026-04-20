Palantir CEO Alex Karp. (Credit: Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Palantir Technologies released a 22-point manifesto over the weekend in which the tech giant and major defense contractor called for a return to the military draft, arguing that wars should be fought equally in an age where more and bigger wars are likely to occur.

Palantir’s 22 points were billed as a summary of company co-founder Alex Karp’s 320-page book, The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West.

Karp, the billionaire Palantir CEO, co-authored the book with the company’s head of corporate affairs, Nicholas Zamiska.

“Because we get asked a lot. The Technological Republic, in brief,” the company posted on X.

The ideas in the manifesto reflect Karp’s bizarre belief that the tech industry has been insufficiently supportive of U.S. national security.

One of the book’s bombshells is the suggestion that the U.S. should reinstitute forced conscription of young Americans into the military.

“We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost,” bullet point number six of the summary reads.

Just as tech companies must be conscripted to serve national interests, so must individuals, Karp says, adding: “National service should be a universal duty.”

“Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible,” the manifesto adds. “The engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.”

You have to wonder what Mr. Karp was smoking when he wrote that, since it would be hard to imagine Silicon Valley being more involved with the U.S. military-industrial-intelligence complex than it already is. Companies like Palantir were actually created and developed with the help of the CIA.

The U.S. hasn’t had a mandatory military draft since the end of the Vietnam War, and in my opinion the draft can never be reintroduced for the purpose of fighting a foreign war without stirring up massive civil uprising.

But maybe that’s the point.

It would be just like Donald Trump to pull the trigger on something that would further divide Americans and cause mass civil strife, possibly providing an excuse to declare martial law and crack down on his enemies.

Palantir, a company that has feasted off of wars in the Middle East, supplying AI-powered kill-chain data to Israel in Gaza, the U.S./Israel in Iran, and the Ukrainian armed forces against Russia, is in this business for the long run and it’s in this company’s interests to have more wars involving its main clients. But you can’t have endless wars all over the world without people to fight them, and the number of U.S. troops under arms is at historic lows post-Vietnam.

Palantir’s Maven Smart System picks the targets that the U.S. and/or Israel attack in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon. They fill the same role in Ukraine against Russia. This AI software has an error rate of at least 10 percent, meaning 10 percent of those who make it onto Palantir’s kill lists are actually innocent civilians and not combatants. It’s hard to imagine a company more evil by its very nature than one that picks people marked for death in offensive wars of choice like in Iran, often based on faulty intelligence.

Ultimately, these wars are about oil, rare-earth resources and controlling shipping routes, so if innocent people get killed in the process of grabbing resources and opening up new trade routes, do you think they care?

But there is even more at stake than resources and routes. It’s who gets to have control over the burgeoning beast system, a global AI control grid that monitors and sets the parameters for all future travel, where people are allowed to go, who they visit, what they eat, what they purchase, how much energy they’re allowed to consume, etc. Whether we end up with the United States, EU and Israel, or China, Russia and their allies at the head of the table, this will be determined by who wins World War III.

I wish I could say which of those two entities lording over our daily lives would be more benign but, unfortunately, I believe they are equally tyrannical.

Palantir has already created a centralized database on every U.S. citizen in preparation for the new, more tyrannical system.

The company’s co-founders, Mr. Karp and Peter Theil, are also into transhumanism, which may augment our physical brains and bodies but it also separates us from our humanity and from God. The new holy grail, the god of these godless worshippers of self, will be data and the technology to enforce a worldwide control grid powered by AI. People like Mr. Karp are being empowered as our new overlords.

Even Donald Trump is now using the language of the globalist World Economic Forum and openly identifying the war with Iran as the ticket to “the world’s most powerful reset.”

This technology is not being developed and implemented, as advertised, to improve our lives. It’s to get us to welcome, and pay for, our own slavery.

Tech oligarch Elon Musk is now talking about not just universal basic income but “universal high income.” That may sound good to the average young person. Get paid to sit home and play video games all day, but herein lies the deception.

They talk about using the power of AI to delete the concept of work while offering free everything, then in the next breath these same tech oligarchs brag that we will own nothing. They will own everything. Including our thoughts.

If more war is needed to get us to that point then more war is what we will get.

Trump is more aggressively pushing these technocratic policies than his predecessor Joe Biden, removing any semblance of restrictions or regulations on AI.

When Luciferian players like those behind Palantir are openly bragging about their plans to further enslave us, you know they are getting closer to their ultimate goal, which is nothing short of separating us from the one true and holy God.

Do not believe any preacher telling you these wars are part of God’s plan for us and we should therefore support them. It is Satan’s agenda not God’s.

Conflict, chaos and confusion make up the short-term agenda items playing out right now. Setting up a global centralized control grid in a dehumanized, depopulated world is the long-term goal.

Palantir suggests not only that we peasants must hand over our sons and daughters to “serve” whatever manufactured national-security issue of the day, but we must do it with a smile and make sure not to be disrespectful to the oligarchs whose sons are protected from said mandated service. “We should show far more grace towards those who have subjected themselves to public life,” the Palantir manifesto says. We should not “snicker” at them. We should fight “the ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures.”

I can only guess that maybe that’s a veiled reference to the Epstein class? God forbid that we should snicker at them.

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