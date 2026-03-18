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Darell's avatar
Darell
3hEdited

The fact is, what they are building now is no different than what we already have. They just pretend the people have a voice, and the stupid people believe them. Changing the system is not needed as the US has been full blown communist for decades. What has to be changed is the idea they planted long ago in the minds of the people that they were "free" and the "law" protects those freedoms.

They know that by being seen as taking our nonexistent freedom away in a way that doesn't sound good could lead to an uprising. The best way to get rid of an idea held by hundreds of millions of people is to kill hundreds of millions of people. Even when they are brainwashed and propagandized beyond belief. I am certain that is their plan, a MASS KILLING, quickly, of 2/3rds of the American people. And it is YOUR GOVERNMENT being used to do it.

Let them play their games, and build their infrastructure. The truth is, the government now is NOT limited in any way by the law of the constitution. There is nothing they can put in place that would be any worse. And so long as the people allow that monstrosity to exist, the technocrats have nothing to fear.

That is why selling "patriotism" is so important to the system. And why it is so important that your allegiance be only to other flesh and blood people and as far away from their enemy, the State, as you can possibly get.

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1 reply by Leo Hohmann
Jill G.'s avatar
Jill G.
3h

If this is the case with IMEC, then why are none of the other countries getting involved in this war?

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1 reply by Leo Hohmann
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