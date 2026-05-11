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Mary's avatar
Mary
16h

I don't doubt Paul Craig Roberts, Leo Hohmann or Patrick at technocracy news regarding their warnings about everything.

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Shomon's avatar
Shomon
14h

First, allow me to thank you for sharing Paul Craig Roberts thoughts on your Substack. Some are already throwing shade at you for daring to have "Roberts the antisemite" as a validating source of what you have been sharing for so long. On the one hand, I find the displeasure of some to be hilariously myopic. You didn't seek him out on spiritual matters; rather, for his politico-economic acumen. Kudos brother! In doing so, you shared an equally valid point of view coming from a credible source. Ok, so he isn't keen on "locks and bagels" but that wasn't the topic. The "self righteous and easily offended" need to relax. I found it refreshing. It is wonderful when a rare intersection occurs; folks of differing opinions agreeing on matters that encompass the bigger picture which affect us all.

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