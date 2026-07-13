Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brewer55's avatar
Brewer55
2h

I just saw that Senator Tim Scott, and Trump, want Graham’s seat filled by his sister.

I miss America and I hate living in Clown World.

Reply
Share
19 replies
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
2h

I wish I could post the picture of Rubio, McCain and Graham with rebels behind them who they armed as part of the Gang of Eight. One year later, those rebels murdered our men in Benghazi while Obama and Hillary were silent.

Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture