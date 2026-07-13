Pay attention to those who are eulogizing Lindsey Graham.

While I agree with the sentiment that it’s generally never a good policy to denigrate the dead, you also don’t need to celebrate their life and tell everyone what a great person they were. Not when they advocated the killing of women and children on a mass scale and never could get enough of it over a period of decades, right up to the last days before he died.

I’m going to be blunt. There are lots of terrible people in the world. Lindsey Graham was not just a terrible person.

Terrible people lie, cheat and steal. Lindsey Graham was in a whole other category. He actually reveled in the deaths of innocent people and was constantly lobbying for more of said carnage. That’s a special kind of evil that’s hard to understand.

I reject everything Lindsey Graham stood for in terms of how America should conduct itself in matters of foreign policy.

He was the ultimate warmonger but, again, it’s worse than that. Graham was about more than just fighting wars. He relished the indiscriminate killing of combatants and non-combatants alike. I never once heard him question the policy of dropping bombs on civilian centers, or whether it was wise to assassinate a foreign leader along with that leader’s entire family, children included. No, he celebrated it. He thought that was something America should be proud of, killing children caught up in wars they weren’t even old enough to understand.

Over his long career in politics, Graham has publicly called for military action against Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Iraq, Syria, Libya. and Mexico, among others.

Watch below, as Graham starts off by equating any criticism of the Israeli government with “antisemitism” and “Hitler” before sinking even lower, hitting a low point at the 7:30 mark where he describes his love affair with Trump. To cut to the chase, he loves Trump because Trump drops a lot of bombs on people. These are his words, not mine.

The man who celebrated death told us who his favorite president was. It’s not only what Graham said, it’s how he said it. He literally sounded drunk with joy when he said Trump/America was “killing all the right people.”

Graham once said there is no threshold for any U.S. military action that should be rejected out of concern that too many civilians might get killed.

As such, Graham became the face of the neoconservative movement, a dangerous ideology that puts out false narratives about the invincibility of American military might and that such power should be used, not as a last resort, but as a first resort, and that we should never worry about the inevitable blowback from such murderous policies. That’s not how our founding fathers envisioned America’s military being used. It was supposed to be for self-defense, not to violate the sovereignty of other nations and bully them into submission.

They may call it “neo-conservative,” but there is nothing conservative about this ideology. As its chief spokesman, Graham exhibited a lust for war and the spilling of blood that was unnatural and I believe came from a demonic spirit. He never met a war he didn’t want America involved in, either as a direct participant or as the primary instigator and funder. He used our tax dollars to fund mischief around the world while enriching himself and his friends in the military-industrial-intelligence complex. In short, the Epstein class.

He recklessly promoted the insertion of American military assets into hostile foreign situations under a litany of false pretenses… weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, nuclear weapons in Iran, and other lies about Syria, Russia, Libya, etc.

I will never understand this ideology, other than to say I believe it is rooted in greed and the love of money. And the lust for hegemonic power.

I have known a lot of South Carolinians over the years, most of them good conservative folks. I’ve never met one who admitted to voting for Lindsey Graham, if that tells you anything.

But here’s the saddest part of Lindsey Graham’s story. He may have been the most visible public spokesman for the neoconservative ideology, but the overwhelming majority of those in both houses of Congress and the current occupant of the White House ascribe to this same ideology. Those who oppose it, like Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, find themselves booted out of the club. And this club controls both political parties. We have two parties that cannot agree on how to tie their shoes, but they are in lockstep when it comes to fighting and funding wars around the world. That speaks volumes about who is controlling their puppet strings.

President Trump announced his good friend Lindsey Graham’s death at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday, July 11. He lauded Graham as a great “patriot” who “never stopped working,” without saying who he had been working for. That, I believe, is the key to understanding Lindsey Graham. Who was he working so tirelessly for?

Suffice it to say that it’s because of men and women like Lindsey Graham that the world he left behind sits today on the precipice of World War III. Bombs are literally going off all over the Middle East, Ukraine and Russia, and we haven’t seen anything yet as to how brutal war can be when it arrives at a city or town near you.

Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called sons of God.” That’s a blessing we, as Christians, all should be striving for. Instead, we cheer and celebrate the life of a cold-blooded killer who could never quench his thirst for the blood of innocents. If getting one of the bad guys he wanted dead required the killing of 100 or more innocents, he was happy with that. Target hit. Objective met. The ends justify the means.

So pay attention to those celebrating this man’s life. It says a lot about how cheaply they view human life, and how quickly they can be convinced to exterminate it. Because that mentality could be turned against us next.

With that, all I can say is, may God have mercy on Lindsey Graham’s soul, and may God have mercy on America.

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