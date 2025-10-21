NOTE: If you appreciate these updates please consider becoming a paid subscriber of this Substack, focused on independent news and analysis not beholden to any government or corporate interests. My only source of funding is you, my readers. You will also be supporting real, human journalism, never AI-produced like so many other sources are churning out today.

I have personally never met a conservative from South Carolina who speaks highly of that state’s longtime Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham. Most are not very fond of him.

But somehow, despite being so unpopular, Graham never fails to win reelection. He’s in his fourth six-year term and is favored to win a fifth next year.

President Trump is doing his part to make sure that happens. He’s poised to support Graham at a major fundraiser and golf tournament next month.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports:

“Dubbed the ‘Trump Graham Golf Classic,’ the event will be held at an undisclosed Florida location — likely a Trump property — with an expected lineup of who’s-who from the Republican donor class.”

President Trump has cast himself as anti-establishment and anti-globalist. He branded himself the “Peace President” in his second term and boasts of having “solved” eight wars since taking office nine months ago.

But when Trump’s first in-person campaign fundraiser of the 2026 election cycle is for Lindsey Graham, and his top priority for defeat in Congress is Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, that should give a clue as to where Trump’s true loyalties lie.

The one Trump supports, Graham, is the ultimate establishment guy, a Washington insider if there ever was one, who never met a war he didn’t want to fund, or a country to which he didn’t want to commit U.S. military assets. And the guy Trump rails against and promises to help defeat in the 2026 primary election, Mr. Massie, is dead-set against forever wars, endless deficit spending, and the general growing of government. Trying to make sense of this while still believing the lie about the “Peace President” requires mental gymnastics I’m not willing to engage in.

The upcoming November golf tournament has already been dubbed the “Trump-Graham Classic.” It’s more like a classic sellout of Trump’s base, most of which voted against the forever wars.

In a Truth Social post earlier this year, President Trump enthusiastically endorsed Graham for a fifth term in the Senate. Trump called Graham a “wonderful friend” who loves America and is committed to putting America first.

But the facts speak otherwise.

Lindsey Graham is the leader of the neocon wing of the Republican Party in the Senate, having used his position to work both publicly and privately to sabotage peace efforts in Ukraine; he’s also pushed for or supported military action against Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Greenland and even Mexico.

Graham has admitted in interviews with the mainstream media that the real reason the U.S. is supporting NATO’s proxy war against Russia by backing Ukraine is because the U.S. wants control over Ukraine’s wealth of natural resources. In other words, don’t believe the lies about “fighting for democracy and freedom” in Ukraine and stopping Russia from marching on the whole of Europe. These are just made-up narratives meant to garner public support for funding the continuation of the proxy war.

Following a haul of $1.7 million in the third quarter, Graham’s reelection campaign has total cash on hand of $14.5 million with zero debt. This is by far the largest war chest of any Republican senator up for reelection next year.

So with Trump’s endorsement and that staggering amount of cash, it’s unlikely that anyone will be able to prevent Washington’s supreme swamp creature from winning a fifth term.

Needless to say, Graham is a favorite of the U.S. military-industrial complex and of the powerful globalist elites in Silicon Valley.

Larry Ellison, the founder and chairman of Oracle and a prominent technocrat who brags about how modern AI cameras watching us 24/7 will keep us all on our “best behavior,” gave $1 million in July to Graham’s Security is Strength Super PAC, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Other Graham backers include defense contractors Boeing, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric and Raytheon.

Graham has never been married and has no children.

Here’s Tucker Carlson speaking about how fake democracy leads to fake representatives like Lindsey Graham.

It’s implausible to me how Trump could really be for peace while so energetically throwing his support behind what is one of the most pro-war senators in U.S. history.

