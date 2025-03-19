Trump’s attorney general is not playing around with whoever is behind the politically motivated attacks on Tesla dealerships and other properties connected to President Trump’s DOGE director Elon Musk.

AG Pam Bondi released a statement last night in which she used the “T” word, terrorism, to describe the attacks.

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences. We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

But Bondi is coming under fire for not responding quite as aggressively to another series of incidents that have gone down lately in which the victims are not as well-known or well-connected as Elon Musk.

Members of America’s conservative media are getting “swatted” at an alarming rate in recent weeks and one was murdered.

The latest victim was Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer, whose house in Austin, Texas, was swatted last night.

Last week, conservative talk-radio host Joe Pags got SWATTed at his home in Comal County, Texas, near San Antonio.

His security camera recorded one of the numerous deputies who responded with weapons drawn. Watch report below.

The week before that, Infowars reporter Jamie White was murdered under questionable circumstances in the parking lot at his apartment complex.

Shroyer called out Bondi for not taking action.

He posted a video detailing the chilling moment, thanking the Austin Police Department for doing their jobs and calling for the Democrat Party’s street thugs behind these terrorist acts to be brought to justice.

He then focused his attention on Attorney General Bondi, asking, “What is it gonna take? Is somebody going to have to die before you actually do something?”

The longtime Infowars reporter also revealed he’s still barred from possessing firearms due to his presence at the January 6th Capitol riot, where he was arrested even though he never entered the Capitol or engaged in any violent acts. Despite being pardoned by Trump and informing a federal judge that he frequently receives credible death threats, he’s still not allowed to possess a firearm.

Infowars founder Alex Jones posted a video just hours after the Shroyer swatting to condemn the blatant far-left attacks on conservative reporters and commentators.

While Shroyer may be unhappy with the response from the Trump administration to date, it does appear that the administration is aware of what’s happening and, hopefully, ready to put an end to this form of political terrorism.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the agency’s website, DHS.gov, “has the ability to trace phone numbers and track location information. We will use it to hunt these cowards down. This is an attack on our law enforcement and innocent families and we will prosecute it as such.”

But until some arrests are made and we see some of these operatives perp walked, many of us in conservative media will be sleeping with some extra firepower at our bedside. That’s not a safe situation for us or the local police who are purposely sent to our homes under false pretenses by evil left-wing terrorists.

