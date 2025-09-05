Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
1d

If this doesn’t tell one everything one needs to know, then I guess one hasn’t been paying attention.

There is no pause on anything. We are just sliding down a different slope !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
consuelo's avatar
consuelo
1d

Birds of a feather, flock together. A gathering of murderers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
88 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture