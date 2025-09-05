URGENT NOTE: If you appreciate my reporting on globalism, war and peace, technocracy and the surveillance state, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. This is the only source of income I can depend on as an independent voice. In an age when writers, creators and thinkers with real thoughts and discernment are being devalued and replaced by artificial intelligence, staying afloat financially has become a challenge. By purchasing a paid subscription, you are letting me know you value real reporting and analysis on issues that matter from an independent critical thinker. Thanks so much and God bless.

Earlier this week President Trump posted a statement on his Truth Social account that had his base of MAGA supporters flying high.

Trump appeared to be questioning, for the first time, the wisdom of Operation Warp Speed and the efficacy of the Covid mRNA injections that it produced, promoted and distributed en masse. He said the data he received from Pfizer showed wonderful results but that different data was circulating to the public and he demanded answers as to which data was accurate.

His base went wild with enthusiasm. Trump had finally seen the light on mRNA gene-altering injections that have caused so much harm and misery not just in this country but worldwide. Almost everyone knows of someone who was previously very healthy and after getting the shots suffered a stroke, heart attack or neurological disorder – people of all ages and backgrounds.

Some of the headlines I saw in the conservative media were outlandish in their overly optimistic take on the Trump tweet and what it meant. One headline, typical of the euphoria, claimed, “Trump goes to war against Big Pharma.” Alex Jones chimed in and called the Trump post “a total game changer…sending shockwaves throughout the global establishment.”

Whoa! Hold onto your horses boys and girls before your irrational exuberance drives you into deception.

Like so many of Trump’s tweets, they are meant to have shock value – I’m convinced it’s for purely entertainment’s sake in some cases, your daily dose of distraction in most others – and should be taken with a grain of salt. He can come back a day or a week later and say or do something that’s totally opposite of the message sent in his earlier comment.

And it didn’t take long for that to happen with regard to his comment about demanding true data on mRNA Covid shots. Just hours after his own HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had delivered a brilliant beatdown to Big Pharma-captured U.S. senators in a high-profile Senate hearing, Trump was sitting down at the White House with some of the biggest villains in the Big Pharma takeover of our government apparatus.

The truth is, the Covid shots are old history. He may question them, or even end up rebuking them as “bad” shots. But that doesn’t mean he will question or rebuke the AI-powered mRNA gene-editing technology in general. No, he will simply back up a bit and issue a limited hangout. He will say Warp Speed was a little ahead of its time, the technology hadn’t been fully perfected or fine-tuned when it was rolled out during a national emergency, but now the “NEW” mRNA is here and it is much better! Much more trustworthy and brilliant? So line up for your shots!

He proved that something like this is already in the works by his behavior at last night’s White House dinner for technology “innovators,” with Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg among the featured guests.

The devil speaks through Gates (and Trump listens)

Gates, sitting front and center next to Melania Trump, said he wants to see an AI doctor assigned to every human. He spoke glowingly of his plans to unleash more gene editing, applying AI to medicine even more than it already is, using a new version of Trump’s Warp Speed for all of it. Trump sat and nodded his head as Gates spoke.

Gates said:

𝘐’𝘮 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳, 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘺, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘐 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘺 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 — 𝘷𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴, 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦 𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘐 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘴.

Fast-forward to the 3-minute mark in the video below to hear Gates’ comments Thursday at the White House while sitting next to the president and his wife.

Gates said he’s also working on delivering AI “advice” for farmers, which signals a ramping up of the war on food, replacing real food (cull your herds) with ultra-processed, bioengineered fake-food full of chemical additives and bio-manipulated for various traits.

So you have your answer folks. Even if Trump ends up swearing off the safety and efficacy of the original Covid shots, that does not mean he has a problem with the larger issue of mRNA gene-therapy injections for everything from Covid to cancer to polio, RSV, HIV, influenza, and Sickle Cell Anemia.

Gates said it. Trump nodded.

In fact, the FDA has already approved four new mRNA shots for Covid. Out with the old, in with the new.

At the same time Gates was being lauded at the White House, he is being accused of genocide and crimes against humanity in a historic court case in the Netherlands, according to medical researcher Nicolas Holscher of the McCullough Foundation. There are 146 pieces of evidence, from autopsies to secret contracts, being submitted to the Dutch court. “This could spark Nuremberg 2.0,” Holscher wrote in a Facebook post.

Watch Holscher in a short video interview putting Gates’ criminality into larger context.

Trump is either unaware or doesn’t care about any of the sordid history surrounding Bill Gates.

If Trump and Gates have their way, everyone will have their own personal AI doctor, a bot that will instruct them of exactly which new mRNA injection they need to get in order to ward off whatever creeping disease AI determines they might have lurking in their bodies. Trump is on board with all of this. He thinks it’s great. That much came through loud and clear at Thursday’s White House tech dinner where the tech bros were wined and dined and treated like royalty.

A post to X from The Patriot Voice says it all in terms of what true America-First patriots (as opposed to Trump idol worshipers) are feeling today after watching Trump’s dog and pony show at the White House, cavorting with some of the most viciously evil technocrats on the world stage today:

“Bill Gates said that he is going to team up with Trump and the Administration when it comes to implementing more AI, mRNA vaccines and gene therapies. ‘In the same way Warp Speed took those seeds and put them together, I think something fantastic can be done.’ It ALL makes more sense now…THEY HAVE BEEN IN IT TOGETHER SINCE THE BEGINNING OF WARP SPEED, probably even before that. Trump did make a significant contribution to his GAVI alliance, that didn’t make much sense in 2020, but it sure as hell does now. Let me remind you about Bill Gates… The same dude who literally PLANNED OUT the COVID-19 PSYOP with John’s Hopkins, in October of 2019 with Event 201. The same dude who pushed to get as many people to get vaccinated with mRNA DNA altering/destroying vaccines as possible, KILLING AND MAIMING UNTOLD MILLIONS WORLDWIDE. The same dude who said we can ELIMINATE 10-15% of the world’s population by 2030. The same dude who smirked on live TV when talking about increasing childhood death. The same dude who wants to block out the sun. The same dude who was also good friends with Jeffery Epstein, been to his island multiple times, and planned to make a Transhumanist ‘master race’ with him. The same dude who bought up much of America’s farmland and genetically modifies all of our food, and pushed fake Frankenstein meat products, making us all sick. The same dude who is aggressively pushing Digital ID, AI mass surveillance, and all of the Agenda 2030 goals, ultimately leading to the Mark of the Beast. This is quite LITERALLY EVERYTHING we have fought AGAINST over the last five years. EVERY. DAMN. THING. MAGA, you haven’t only been SOLD OUT, but you have been VICIOUSLY DECEIVED AND LIED TO…

While a little on the dramatic side, I can’t argue with the author’s points in the above post. It does feel like a betrayal.

