RT.com is reporting that French President Emmanuel Macron has privately admitted that NATO is the driving force behind the Ukraine conflict, prominent American economist Jeffrey Sachs has said.

Macron, along with several other Western leaders, has repeatedly claimed that Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine in 2022 without provocation. It was, as they love to say, an act of “naked aggression,” insisting that Moscow is solely responsible for the bloody border war that has claimed the lives of some 2 million Ukrainian and Russian soldiers.

This is a claim that reverberates across the Washington establishment, echoed by neoconservatives and neoliberals hoping to keep the war going and feed the military-industrial complex.

Many of them, like Macron, know it’s a lie.

RT reports that, speaking during a foreign policy debate with the Italian daily il Fatto Quotidiano, American economist Jeffrey Sachs recalled that when Macron awarded him the Legion of Honor in May 2022, the French leader privately told him “exactly the opposite of what he says publicly” and admitted that “NATO was causing this war.”

“I just want everyone to know this,” Sachs said, adding that he is “disgusted” by the French president. Sachs further condemned Western European leaders, describing them as warmongers who “just want to go to war.”

The economist emphasized that the Ukraine conflict had actually begun in 2014, when the US “actively participated in a violent coup” that overthrew the government in Kiev. “That’s what started the war,” Sachs said, noting that in the following years Washington helped build the Ukrainian army into the largest in Europe. He added that as Russia sought peace, then-US President Joe Biden rejected Moscow’s overtures and vowed to “crush” Russia with sanctions.

Sachs argued “there is an easy way to peace” which involves Ukraine committing to neutrality and NATO halting its eastward expansion. He suggested that US President Donald Trump might be open to such an approach, but claimed that “now it’s Europe who’s filled with warmongers that continue the war,” singling out Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Read the entire article here.

Share