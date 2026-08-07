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Brewer55's avatar
Brewer55
7d

In a local Facebook group for my community in NE GA, I’ve gone back and forth with some folks that do not see what all the hoopla is about with these Flock cameras, and the AI system they are tied to. Some of the ambivalence is ignorance. Some think they are merely license plate trackers, and not what is explained in this essay.

It concerns me more than anything just how many people are nothing more than sheep willing to accept this surveillance with no pushback.

On another subject, let’s see how many dupes take the just released mRNA flu vaccine!

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10 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
MNT's avatar
MNT
7d

They know already, and guess what? They don't care. Psychopaths don't care.

They just think that if everybody else isn't a psychopath, they deserve to be taken advantage of. I've heard that more than once in some of my work with corrections institutions and with others who should logically be in those institutions too.

Now they run the world instead. !

The only thing we can do is be wary and keep a positive attitude when we can to maintain our sanity :))

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