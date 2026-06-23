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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
10h

I can attest to this, Leo.

My local council members here in northern Indiana, just outside of South Bend, approved a datacenter owned by Microsoft two miles from where I live! My father's property value recently dropped around $50K! Our local reps betrayed us, after we had petitioned for no datacenters, but they went ahead and did it anyways; and my local rep wrote in an op-ed for our local magazine that this will create jobs, generate money, blah, blah, blah. He got paid-off. He was primaried in this last election; but I live in one of the districts Trump targeted to remove state senators who did not want to redistrict, and Trump was able to buy the election for this absolute MAGA puppet no one has heard of, who will of course be pro-datacenter by default.

I will probably go and start filming the construction process and post that on my Substack.

The meetings have been closed, mostly, so the public can't even comment to our reps' faces! We are trying to get it stopped, but I think it might be too late at this point. What is even sadder is that so many people around me don't even know what is going on.

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
10hEdited

This is not at all surprising. How many US citizens okayed the cameras and license readers all over their community, and for what? Too few people realize that Trump's first term did much to destroy our First Amendment rights. Leo is explaining clearly in this article that his second term is going to destroy the Fourth Amendment.

Trump's first day in office, he introduced STARGATE. Oracle's Larry Ellison, Open AI's Sam Altman and Soft Banks' Masayoshi Son. They're constructing AI buildings all over the 10 American regions (oh yes regions are unconstitutional as well, but haven't been stopped). Next up Trump hires Peter Thiel's Palantir to make dossiers on all Americans. Easy enough since his cofounder of PayPal, Elon Musk, went into every fed agency and got information on all of us. Thirdly, Palantir has been hired to "AI" all our military...at the tune of 10 billion.

Every bill written contains something good that is promoted for the reason to pass it, but within those bills are poisons that will come back and bite us. https://newswithviews.com/the-poison-pills-in-federal-bills/

The USA is in decline and the American citizens think they're safe because Trump is in the White House. When in reality, the last 11 years have been theatre to fool us all. We are now in more danger than ever.

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