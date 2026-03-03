The Trump administration’s attempt to sink a tech company for standing firm against government spying has backfired.

CNBC is reporting that Anthropic’s Claude artificial intelligence assistant app jumped to the No. 1 slot on Apple’s chart of top U.S. free apps late on Saturday, a day after the Trump administration sought to block government agencies’ adoption of the startup’s technology.

Anthropic refused to agree to the Pentagon’s demands that its AI tech allow a back door for the government to spy on Americans while in the same breath claiming that it would never do such a thing. If it doesn’t want to surveil Americans then why is it requiring that capability be included in the tech it buys from private-sector contractors?

According to Yahoo News, the Pentagon’s announcement comes shortly after President Donald Trump ordered all federal agencies to immediately stop using Anthropic’s AI system after the company refused to hand over full control of the software to the military.

CNBC reports that the “rise in popularity suggests that Anthropic is benefiting from its presence in news headlines, stemming from its refusal to have its models used for mass domestic surveillance or for fully autonomous weapons.”

Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth is a big fan of using AI to its fullest and most fearsome capacity within military weapons systems.

But the administration is trying to somehow spin this story in a way that makes a rare example of corporate integrity look like it’s actually in opposition to American patriotism and national security.

“The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution,” President Donald Trump wrote in a Friday Truth Social post.

What a disgrace: The President of the United States using the Constitution to defend an unconstitutional policy.

Hegseth said he asked that Anthropic be labeled as a supply-chain risk to national security, and therefore, no U.S. defense contractor would be able to draw on Anthropic tools.

“It is the Department’s prerogative to select contractors most aligned with their vision,” Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said in a statement. “But given the substantial value that Anthropic’s technology provides to our armed forces, we hope they reconsider.”

CNBC noted that, historically, other AI chat apps have been more popular among consumers than Claude. OpenAI’s ChatGPT sat at No. 2 on the App Store rankings on Saturday, while Google’s Gemini was at No. 4.

According to a company spokesperson cited by CNBC, Anthropic’s count of free users have increased by over 60% since January, with daily sign-ups tripling since November, breaking an all-time record every day this week, a spokesperson said in an email. Its paying subscribers have more than doubled this year.

OpenAI, whose ChatGPT now has over 900 million weekly users, has been responding to Anthropic’s surge in business by striking partnerships with consulting firms such as Accenture and Capgemini.

Last Friday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the startup had reached an agreement with the U.S. Defense Department on the deployment of its models.

Altman, a longtime ally of the Trump administration, is more than happy to allow the government to use his technology to spy on Americans.

For starters, it’s a known fact that a significant chunk of the technology used nefariously against Americans can be traced back to the U.S. military. At some point, this tech gets spun off into private-sector companies but only after the private companies agree to leave a back door open to the government. This is the case with Meta/Facebook and just about every other platform that we’ve seen explode onto the scene and ramp up quickly with large audiences.

And because of the fact that most technology is developed at or near the centers of power and wealth, it’s only common sense that its full scope and breadth is kept hidden from the public. What we see with the public version of ChatGPT, for instance, is a small sample of what the state version of AI is capable of achieving.

In The Art of War, strategist Sun Tzu said, “All warfare is based on deception.”

We’ve seen the art of deception in the current American regime’s use of deflection and misdirection away from issues they don’t want us to focus on and onto issues they do want us to focus on (note few are still talking about the Epstein files now that they’ve started a big regional war in the Mideast).

When we are talking about mass surveillance tools, it’s not limited to the way many of us think of such activity. It’s not so much about listening devices and cellphone data being scooped up as it is about using algorithms to cultivate mind-control.

Mrinank Sharma, the former leader of Anthropic’s Safeguards Research Team, the group responsible for ensuring that Anthropic’s AI could not be used to help engineer a biological weapon, resigned his position and posted a warning on X on February 9, 2026.

His final project was a study of how AI systems distort the way people perceive reality. His resignation letter was viewed more than 14 million times on X. It opened with the words, “the world is in peril.”

