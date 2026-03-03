Leo’s Newsletter

R Nichols
4hEdited

I'm worried about how naive my fellow Americans are. They continue to use technology that is full of surveillance equipment and laugh at me for being a "paranoid conspiracy theorist." Especially now that Trump is in charge and--they believe--freedom and safety are fully restored. Some have accused me of being a "lib" or commie.

Our supply chain is under attack. The right-wing media claim it's because of illegal aliens driving without proper trucking licenses, but I think it's meant to cause problems. Because Trump is in charge a lot of conservatives have quit prepping or trying to grow their own food. They also laugh off the threat of cashless currency.

Timothy Stephens
4hEdited

I must disagree with Leo’s take here.

Anthropic is, in fact, a leftist company, and this was established well before any public friction with the Trump administration.

If I had to guess, which I obviously do, anthropic would have bent over backwards to provide these very services to a Kamala Harris administration. I strongly suspect this is more about partisan politics than moral principles.

