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Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
12h

"An evil man will burn his own nation to the ground to rule over the ashes." Sun Tzu

......sigh.......

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Beth's avatar
Beth
11h

If he’s not the Antichrist, I think he’s the setup for him. To condition the masses.

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