This Iran war is quickly moving from an unwise, not well-planned military excursion into a catastrophic failure that can only end up in full-blown World War III, followed by the Great Digital Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The two-week ceasefire deal announced on April 7 already lies in shambles, having been exposed as never a serious attempt to end this war. It was a ruse meant to temporarily de-escalate and buy time to prepare for the next big battle.

Ultimately, if Trump is serious about bringing Iran to its knees and installing a new U.S.-backed puppet government, he will have to launch a ground invasion. He stupidly thought he could avoid that, and maybe he could have if he hadn’t started the war with two massive blunders related to dead school girls and the elimination of Iran’s top spiritual leader. But now he can’t. Not if he really wants to deliver to his globalist masters the total defeat of Iran’s Islamic regime. This is the quintessential case of, be careful what you wish for... I’m not saying it’s impossible to pull off, but it will cost far more American lives to dislodge the mullahs of Iran than any rational American would see as “worth it.”

Not only is America not mopping up Iran like would be expected of a global super power whose next closest rival is, according to President Trump, light years behind, but it’s starting to look like Iran has more up its sleeve, and in its arsenal. It is acting according to a very well thought out, pre-planned and rational strategy to take down a superpower, and perhaps the whole post-World War II world order with it.

Iran may have lost all of its (non-existent) air force, and most of its navy, but it still has a million-man army that hasn’t been touched. To think they will have mass mutiny and come over to America’s side is wishful thinking. They are waiting to take on whatever Trump can throw at them on the ground. Should Trump prove stupid enough to launch such an invasion, he will send tens of thousands of brave U.S. military men to their graves. And for what? Even if successful, Trump will have to answer for why he needed to expend thousands of American lives to reopen a shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz, that was already open before he started this war. Why did he need to expend those lives to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, when they could have had one at any point in the last 25 years if they really wanted it?

Iran not only has a million-man army, it also retains plenty of missiles and drones and has demonstrated the capability to replace at least some of the munitions that have already been fired. This is more than enough to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed whenever it determines that Washington is not abiding by the ceasefire framework, a deal which in Trump’s own words, was never a serious effort to end this war.

His latest comments, soaked and maranated in 100-proof chest-pumping Trumpian hubris, were posted to his Truth Social account around midnight April 9:

“All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”

This “real agreement,” that he demands Iran comply with is unconditional surrender, so its regime can be replaced by a U.S./Israeli puppet. The prospect of having Israel and America as their new overlords might be the only option Iran’s people would despise more than their current Islamic overlords.

Trump added that, “If for any reason it is not (complied with), which is highly unlikely, then the ‘Shootin’ Starts,’ bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before. It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN AND SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!”

So there you have it. In Trump’s eyes, the ceasefire agreed to earlier this week was nothing but a fake deal meant to buy some time for whatever Trump’s next move will be against Iran, to be followed by another unnamed conquest.

Not only is the U.S. military under Trump’s command flailing on the battlefield, it’s losing the narrative war, and that could end up being more catastrophic than the battlefield stalemate that Iran has proven capable of achieving, turning it from a route, as Trump described it, into a prolonged war of attrition that America isn’t prepared to wage.

As the Trump regime pauses to figure out its next move, Israel has unleashed holy hell on its northern neighbor, Lebanon, with indiscriminate scorched-earth bombing and uprooting of civilians, including many Christians. Netanyahu’s government says it wasn’t part of the fake U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal and will conduct business as it sees fit, taking advantage of an opportunity to turn southern Lebanon into the next Gaza.

The military war on the ground was not going particularly well, but the narrative war is going even worse. While Trump’s diehard sycophantic supporters may be willing to swallow whatever lie of the day he chooses to feed into their brains, the majority of Americans, and people across the world, are waking up. They see him for what he is. An absolute crazy and dangerous tyrant bent on world conquest.

Again, these are not my words. They’re his.

Trump still thinks he can conquer Iran and then move on to his next pursuit, which could be anyone’s guess.

Trump sees himself as a conqueror set out to conquer. And he will not stop until someone stops him. Is he an archtype of a future antichrist? Is he THE antichrist? I have no idea. But he’s certainly being used to bring about death and destruction on a mass scale.

All the April 7 fake ceasefire did was reset the escalatory ladder, guaranteeing that we ascend back up, likely in a matter of days if not weeks. Neither side is in a position for any good-faith negotiations and any semblance of such is fake, has always been fake, and will always be fake. This is a fight that will be settled on the battlefield in blood, not on paper in any diplomatic way. I have been warning for at least five years that World War III was coming. Few wanted to hear that message. Almost none took it seriously. Now it’s here. And despite however many times you tell yourself that this is not that. It is. The demonic forces behind human warfare have clearly been unleashed and we will witness death and destruction on a scale never before seen, very possibly worse than World War II.

It is clear now why Trump was selected to be the U.S. president at this point in history. He is probably the only politician in America who was insane enough to do the bidding of the global Luciferian death cult looking for a complete blank slate upon which to build an entire new world based on AI control, tokenization of all assets, and a form of tyranny that will make Orwell’s novel look like amateur hour. Write it down now. Before Trump leaves office, the world will be completely turned on its head, the population will be much smaller, all rogue nations will be brought to heel, and the survivors will be left mostly destitute and begging for some semblance of normal life to return. If global Luciferian power elites are successful in pulling this off, and right now I don’t see enough people willing to wake up and speak the truth necessary to stop them, we the people will be right where they want us. Desperate. Demoralized. Destitute. Crying out for help from anywhere it might look to be available.

And, yet, there is a number of Americans who still can’t see the trajectory we are on, and how Trump is being used to set us up for complete collapse — economically, politically, culturally, and even spiritually for those who do not have a rock-solid relationship with the God of gods and Lord of lords.

This war started off badly with the Feb. 28 strike on an Iranian elementary school, killing 175 school girls and their teachers. On that same day, the U.S./Israel murdered Iran’s top spiritual leader and his family, giving him martyr status among a people who appreciate martyrdom, who already saw themselves as victims, and now they’re all willing to die fighting us. It got worse from there. With no clear messaging as to what this war was really about, they cycled from one pronounced goal to the next: Stopping Iran’s nuclear program. Liberating the oppressed Iranian people. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial tanker traffic (which they seem to forget was open to free-flowing traffic before Trump launched the war). Even the stealing of Iran’s oil was proffered by Trump earlier this week as a possible side benefit. But the real reason was always regime change.

Trump chimes in daily with his patented emotionally charged and schizophrenic social-media posts.

On Monday of this week, Trump said if it were up to him he would just “take the oil.” It was there for the taking and he wanted to take it. He would “take it,” he would “keep it,” and “make a lot of money.”

That’s just more rantings of a madman who is being manipulated by others, who himself has no understanding of anything outside of himself. This war was always about one global order being phased out and a new one being ushered in. All else is distraction. Iran is one of the outlier nations that is not beholden to the one-world economic system, which was OK under the current world order but not acceptable for the coming new world order based on an AI-powered beast system and one-world digital control grid.

So here we are, back at square one, with a war that will no doubt head right back up the escalatory ladder after less than 24 hours of euphoria based on the outlandish idea that maybe, just maybe, cooler heads had prevailed and this war might be winding down. Not that any of us with a clear-eyed perspective on the players involved in this global theatrical performance ever believed that was possible for a minute.

That’s why, for years, I ended my articles with this: Pray for peace, prepare for war.

Nothing has changed.

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