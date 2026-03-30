Some people complain about his language, saying he’s foul-mouthed and perhaps a bit too emotional. Others see heartfelt passion, a hatred for war and corrupt politicians, to go along with incredible street smarts.

But love him or hate him, the founder and publisher of Trends Journal, the Italian-American firebrand Gerald Celente, has been right about a lot of things over a jurnalistic career that has spanned 40-plus years.

The 79-year-old analyst predicted the 2000-2001 dotcom bust and the 2008 housing crash, among other significant events.

So when Gerald Celente gives his opinion, it’s worth something. Of course, we want to know what he thinks about the U.S./Israel-Iran War.

In an interview last Friday with Nate Polson of Prepper News, Celente unloaded.

He was asked point blank if he thought Trump would order a major ground assault on Iran after more than a month of intense bombing raids that have failed to deliver the desired result, which is regime change.

“I don’t believe they’re going to put troops on the ground. They’ll get blown away,” Celente said. “I don’t think the military will let him do it. That’s my opinion. Because, they’ll wipe them out. Think about it.”

Celente said this war is all about oil and controlling global energy markets. He warns us to “get ready for the Greatest Depression.”

Trump himself admitted in an interview Sunday with the Financial Times that he wants to “take the oil in Iran” by seizing its export hub of Kharg Island, a plan Trump said was being opposed in the US by “some stupid people.”

Celente sees it differently.

“You couldn’t win in Iraq, you couldn’t beat the Afghans,” he said. “What makes you think you’re gonna beat the Iranians?”

Iran boasts an army of 1 million men, including reserves. Trump is reportedly deploying less than 20,000 men from the Army and Marines. Trump’s partner in the war, Israel, has thus far refused to commit any of its troops to help the U.S. fight Iran on the ground.

And despite earlier claims by the Trump administration that it has destroyed 90 percent of Iran’s missiles, Reuters reported over the weekend that “the U.S. can only determine with certainty” that one-third of Iran’s missiles have been destroyed.

Celente also doesn’t think Trump will reenstate the military draft in an attempt to boost U.S. troop numbers.

But there is one caveat that he believes could reroll the dice, in which case all bets are off on a ground invasion and the draft.

“I don’t think it will happen, unless there is a false flag attack,” Celente said, encouraging his longtime readers to “check your Trends Journal… When all else fails they take you to war. There’s going to be a false flag attack, that’s when the draft will come in.”

Celente also takes very seriously Israel’s “Sampson Option,” a state doctrine that says if Israel is about to lose a war, they will unleash nuclear weapons on their enemy.

“Trump will do the same thing. He’ll go nuclear. That’s my greatest fear.”

“This is serious,” he added. “If we don’t have peace, it’s going to be hell on earth.”

His forecasts since 1993 have pointed to terrorism, economic collapses and war. More recent predictions involve the rise of fascism in America, food riots and tax revolts.

Celente has long predicted the rise of global anti-Americanism, and the Iran War seems to have added fuel to that school of thought, having created energy and food-supply disruptions that will only intensify in the months ahead. As food deprivation and curtailment of energy usage continues to bring human suffering, America and Israel will get the blame. They started the war that set off the chain of events leading to misery.

Celente concluded his interview with Polson with the following statement:

“America has become the country our founding fathers fought against. Look what happened, Britain kept up with war after war after war, and after World War I the pound died and the dollar came up. And now it’s America with war after war after war after war, and after the Iran War the dollar dies and you’re going to see another currency coming up. And that’s another reason why you’re going to see gold prices are going to go higher.”

In the first 36-37 minutes of the video interview below, Celente talks about Trump, the Iran war, and geopolitics. The final 20 minutes consists of Celente’s financial forecast (the real U.S. national debt is not $40 trillion, it’s over $100 trillion, he says).

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