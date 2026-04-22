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John Reed's avatar
John Reed
3h

Trump is acting. His role is to sow fear and confusion. And he's doing a good job.

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
2h

"Untethered to the truth" that about covers it, about almost everything they tell us. He asks for more money and at the same time says "we" won." and "let's have peace talks." Lol

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