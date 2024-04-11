A world-renowned Japanese professor has released a video message to humanity, warning that the Covid pandemic was a man-made hoax designed to “drive vaccinations” into the bodies of billions of people worldwide.

The chilling message was issued by Dr. Masayasu Inoue, MD, PhD, and professor emeritus at Osaka City University Medical School.

According to the respected medical doctor, the “false” pandemic was orchestrated by the United Nations World Health Organization, along with other globalist organizations and global governments.

The professor accuses these entities of an “extreme violation of human rights.”

The doctor argues that the global vaccination agenda was a fraudulent use of “experimental gene therapy” that was pushed onto “healthy people.”

The United States militarized the premature manufacture and distribution of the vaccines through Operation Warp Speed, which the doctor described as a “fraudulent” pretext based on the supposed urgency of a pandemic. This sense of public panic, urgency and outright hysteria was needed in order to get a new class of genetic vaccines into people’s bodies before proper testing could be carried out. The bodies of those who received the injections were trained to manufacture a toxic spike protein that collects in bodily tissue and is now causing all sorts of health problems, many of them deadly or debilitating.

The vaccines have been particularly devastating to children and young adults.

He warns that the result of rolling out Covid mRNA vaccines has led to “the induction of the terrible drug-induced injury that has never [been] seen in human history.”

He said new mRNA vaccine factories are now being constructed in his home country of Japan.

The Japanese doctor delivered his “message for the world” during a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Japan’s first mRNA vaccine manufacturing plant opened in February 2023 and others are in the works.

The Japanese whistleblowing doctor warned, “There is a high risk that Japan-made vaccines will be exported under the guise of false trust.”

TRANSLATION: Do not receive them into your body no matter what new “pandemic” comes our way.

Share