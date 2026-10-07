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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
Oct 7

“ancient” aliens (aka demons) are already here having engineered the conditions, influencing/possessing those in the drivers seat leading up to a possible collapse scenario. the “invasion” has already happened

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
Oct 7

"New technologies that include DNA manipulations and bioengineering, nanotechnology, etc."

Oh, come on, that sounds like mind control nonsense! Oh wait....

From the Sep. 12, 2022, Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology; "To help us achieve our societal goals...We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers." End quote

Source: https://www.revelation1823.net/covid-19-agenda (Transhumanism chapter)

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