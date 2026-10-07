Col. Drew Miller is a Harvard-educated former Pentagon analyst now committed to helping Americans survive what he believes will be a total breakdown of society.

The U.S. government is obsessed with taking down the government of Iran and the reason they repeatedly give for this obsession is that “Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

That mantra is repeated so often by President Trump that it almost seems like an attempt at mass hypnosis or mind control.

A retired U.S. Air Force colonel is warning Americans of the potential for artificial intelligence to cause a systematic collapse of civilization as we know it. He, too, is concerned about a weapon of mass destruction, but in his analysis the threat is more likely to come from a rogue entity or even an individual than it is from a nationstate like Iran.

Col. Drew Miller is plugged into the prepper community and says AI is definitely on his radar as a triggering mechanism that could lead to collapse. Miller is also author of the book, Preparing to Survive in the Age of Collapse, which is billed as a survival blueprint to make it through what potentially lies ahead.

The book offers advice on how to survive the coming collapse, positing that the risk of collapse is rising rapidly, driven by six trends.

· New technologies that include DNA manipulations and bioengineering, nanotechnology, etc.

· Growing population densities in urban areas and the rise of international travel.

· Our fragile economic system based on economic interdependence, just-in-time inventories and a supply chain dependent on long-distance sourcing (i.e. China).

· High dependence on daily food shipments and inadequate local water supplies (data centers will make these water shortages worse).

· Less personal resilience on the part of Americans and Westerners in general, who are unprepared and highly dependent, not to mention totally oblivious to what’s about to happen to them.

· More bad actors such as gangs with the means to create chaos.

I would only add that the most dangerous “bad actors” are within our own government, including those at the highest levels. To his credit, Miller does stress that “unconstitutional” and “irresponsible government” is another main driver pushing us toward collapse.

All of this leads the colonel to believe “collapse is not just possible, but inevitable.”

Miller appeared on the YouTube podcast Fortified Ranch Survival Community and also participated in a recently released study of AI threats put out by the Collapse Survival Institute.

He said forecast models currently put the chance of a broad-based societal collapse at anywhere from 16 percent to 57 percent, depending on which model you want to believe.

“It’s highly uncertain, it’s inherently uncertain, but it is not low,” he said of the collapse models. “And as AI tools multiply and grow in power, this probability of collapse will rise.”

It’s important to remember, he added, “that regardless of whether it’s for limited tool AI, or super intelligence AGI, the biggest threat is probably not the AI system deciding to do bad things, but bad people using AI to create new weapons of mass destruction. And again, current AI, you can be sure it’s already being misused to develop deadly new viruses, new weapons, new poisons, easier ways to enrich uranium to make nuclear weapons, and brand-new types of weapons of mass destruction that we can’t even think of today. And unfortunately, with our irresponsible bad government, there’s no controls on AI.”

You can watch the entire 17-minute interview below.

Including the possibility of an “alien invasion” hurts the credibility of this podcast, but if you watch the video, the alien aspect seems to be a priority of the female podcaster, not Col. Miller. This improbable scenario aside, Miller is not someone you can dismiss lightly. He has a Ph.D. in public policy from Harvard University. He served as an active-duty Intelligence Officer in the Air Force, then the Air National Guard, then as a Plans and Programs officer in the USAF Reserve, retiring as a colonel. Miller has also served in the Senior Executive Service at the Pentagon, at the Institute for Defense Analyses, in many business management positions, and as an elected official, according to the bio on his website.

He is one of the very few high-level military men in America that I’m aware of who is actively predicting collapse and trying to get Americans prepared for it.

Miller opened the podcast with this chilling warning:

“AI is already disobeying commands to shut down… working in ways we don’t understand and cannot program our control. But once Super Intelligent AI is achieved, the AI will accelerate in its pace of learning and improving, designing itself, and more effectively evading controls. And as AI starts training and improving itself, without our ability to perhaps even know or detect it, we face serious trouble. Its intelligence advantage over humans could accelerate very rapidly. And as they become far more intelligent that humans, only idiots like Sam Altman and Alex Karp would expect us to be able to maintain human control.”

Miller advocates a non-threatening approach, urging citizens to “stay away from and do not pose any threat to the ruling AI power” and “do not consume or use any resources of high value to ruling AI.”

But he does not believe we should stand down for any direct threats to our own safety from these ruling powers, adding that we should “have some defensive measures to at least impose a cost on them by fighting back – but purely defensively.”

He recommends getting a 10-gauge shotgun, which is larger than your typical 12-gauge and capable of shooting down drones. At the 11:50 mark in the aforementioned video he actually pulls out a 12-gauge and a 10-gauge to compare the two guns, followed by more interesting tactical information, “against drones and robots and other AI threats.”

Miller says those best positioned to survive in an environment of total collapse — whether it involves civil war, a cyber attack, EMP or other grid-down event — will not be loners or even small groups. He believes groups of at least 40 to 50 people will be needed to stave off marauders and other bad actors.

The Collapse Survival Institute released its report last month, concluding that AI data centers are a threat to humanity, particularly people who live in communities playing host to one or more large data centers.

The report recommends that people should avoid, if at all possible, living in close proximity to AI data centers, or big power plants and transmission lines that super-intelligent AI systems will depend on.

“Living near an AI data center or anything AI values could be a lethal mistake. Rogue AI is not the only reason to keep your distance. Communities next to large AI data centers already report round-the-clock noise, heavy water use, rising electricity rates, and strain on the local power grid. And in a war, data centers and the power plants that feed them are high-value military targets.”

That last point is especially relevant. We’ve already seen Iran target data centers in the UAE and other Gulf states with their missile strikes. Russia recently struck a massive data center in Ukraine. America’s data centers will likewise become military targets.

The report goes on to state:

“Top AI experts argue in books like If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies (Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares, 2025), that advanced AI is more like an artificial brain than a program: It can copy itself across the internet and onto offline computers. It is not a computer program we can control (or even fully understand), nor does it sit in one place we can turn off. In safety testing, AI systems have already sabotaged shutdown orders, schemed and cheated, and deliberately deceived humans and hidden their misconduct. As AI systems continue to surpass human intelligence and develop and use languages we can’t understand, the belief that people will be able to control them is dangerously wrong.”

Once AI reaches AGI, or artificial general intelligence, and then Super AGI, it starts improving to the point where it can rewrite its own code and its capabilities accelerate rapidly, the retired colonel warns. This is when the complete loss of human control takes place.

The study and Col. Miller’s warning even caught the attention of Futurism.com, a respected online journal that reports on the ramifications of fast-developing AI technology.

Futurism writes: “…in a moment when even some of the brightest minds are calling for a more careful approach in light of a potentially existential threat to humanity, the former colonel’s warnings may not be entirely misplaced. Besides, if intentionally weaponized by humans, the threat of AI could be closer than we might think.”

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