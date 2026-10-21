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zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
5d

They also want to deal with the problem of middle class young men, whose declining standard of living makes them ripe for revolutionary movements. I believe the desire to cull the youth is why Russia is not eager to end the war in Ukraine, but instead allows it to grind on and on without mobilizing sufficient forces to reach a decisive victory.

They have the medical system and vaccines and toxic pharma products and chemical food to deal with the elderly. They need hot war to get rid of troublesome youngsters. With the false spectre of terrorism now in decline due to a lack of faked events and general public disillusion with the whole thing, they've had to drag out the old nuke fake to try to get some traction. It isn't working.

That's where we get the article in an Israeli paper saying that the US should financially repress the youth until they would sell themselves into war just to get debt relief. A true banker's idea if ever there was one.

Clearly, the inflation, major bank purchases of houses for years to make homes unaffordable, attacks on the food supply like the fake avian flu poultry culls and probably fake screwworm panics, disruption to global oil trade, etc. are all part of this effort to make life unaffordable and force the young into military service to at least get their meals and housing.

Although their main ambition is war of attrition in Iran, they would be happy to have war with Russia or probably anywhere else as long as it is big enough. It is just a bit hard to explain how you can have a sane war with Russia when they have their old fake nukes story still not revealed as another hoax.

Well, tell your younger family members not to be fooled-- no matter what dramatic provocation might show up on TV. If nothing else, we should learn from past hoaxes enough to warn our kids.

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
5d

"This is where one would go to pray to the ancient pagan gods and goddesses."

Sounds just like The Apotheosis of the George Washington mural:

Painted on the Ceiling of the Rotunda inside the United States

Capital, surrounded by gods and goddesses, an Abomination to the Lord

From Wikipedia: "The Apotheosis of Washington depicts George Washington sitting among the

heavens in an exalted manner, or in literary terms, ascending and BECOMING a

god (apotheosis). Washington, the first U.S. president and commander-in-chief

of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War,"

Which is at the heart of the transhumanism agenda found here...

https://www.revelation1823.net/covid-19-agenda (Transhumanism chapter p.7)

Thank you, Leo!

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