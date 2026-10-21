As the U.S. and its greatest ally prepare for another round of bombing attacks on Iran, we should not be surprised by any act of violence that comes from this administration in pursuit of its interests, which include trying to corner the world energy markets and take control of strategic waterways and rail routes through which these vital resources get moved.

If you listen to the Twittersphere and much of the podcast world you will hear a lot about President Trump “searching for an off ramp” in his war with Iran. But that was never in the cards. Trump, as the current frontman for the Anglo-American Imperialistic empire, is all about destroying Iran and severely weakening Russia. These two countries must be eliminated for the New World Order and digitized one-world beast system to fully materialize.

The seeds of the modern neoconservative/neoliberal war-hawk movement lie in the British Empire and British colonial rule. The British simply handed their empire off to America after the Second World War. Nothing of real substance has changed in the last 250 years.

As Alastair Crooke, a former British diplomat, describes it in an October 19 interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano, we’re looking at a 250-year-old “War of Grand Design” for world domination and world government. He traces it back to the Illuminati, an Enlightenment-era secret society founded on May 1, 1776, in Bavaria, moving later through the British Roundtable group and today through organizations like the World Economic Forum.

This mentality of having a type of manifest destiny to rule the world was on full display last week in the content of a very revealing speech in Athens, Greece, by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This was a speech that garnered little coverage from the American media but is worth our attention.

While standing at the base of the Acropolis, an ancient citadel located on a rocky outcrop above the city of Athens, Rubio spilled his guts on why he is always so eager to intervene in the internal politics of other countries, using both covert and overt military power to destabilize and overthrow governments seen as uncooperative with American business interests.

America must choose the “unapologetic pursuit of national power” over the “global community,” Rubio said.

He added that:

“Across this continent, we are witnessing what we hope will be the beginning of a generational shift, skyrocketing defense spending, a flurry of new partnerships and programs, expanded manufacturing and production, following on the historic defense commitments” made last year at the NATO summit in The Hague.

In other words, the U.S. has successfully stirred up the demons of war throughout Europe and Rubio counts this as a crowning achievement of the Trump administration.

But Rubio also warned that Western civilization now finds itself “at a crossroads” between “national power” and decline.

The ancient Greeks “understood that power requires not only having the means to defend yourself, it requires the credibility that you are willing to use it,” he said, in apparent reference to offensive wars of aggression.

“This is the classical understanding of politics and of statecraft that the Trump administration hopes to reclaim... not just for our country, but for the whole of our civilization,” said Rubio, a former senator and lifelong politician who is seen as a possible successor to Donald Trump.

“Today, we find ourselves at a crossroads. The next decade will write the story of the next century. The course we take will determine whether the West maintains its place at the head of the world, or resigns itself to a future of atrophy, servitude, and decline,” Rubio said.

To these nut cases, it’s a zero-sum game. We are either “at the head of the world” and serving as the world’s policeman, or we are at the bottom of it serving as slaves. They never even consider that it’s possible to thrive economically as a neutral nation committed to treating all countries as equally sovereign, dealing in good faith in matters of trade and geopolitics.

The United States under President Donald Trump has made its choice, according to Rubio, who openly boasted that the U.S. will take what it wants by force as part of an empire built on raw power and greed.

“We choose the unapologetic pursuit of national power: to take back control of our critical supply chains, to reindustrialize our economy, to rebuild our defense, to fight for dominance of the technologies and industries of the future,” he said.

Rubio’s speech was crammed full of references to glorified heroes of ancient history such as Alexander the Great and the conquistador Hernán Cortés.

These neocons see America not as one nation seeking to have peace and trading relationships with the world but as an expansionary military force set to conquer and terrorize any nation that refuses to comply with the rules Washington sets.

For any nation that refuses to comply with their demands and dares to defend their own sovereignty, these Western war zealots will then turn around and project onto their adversaries the very thing they are guilty of, which is terrorism.

The only difference between the Trump/Rubio Republican wing of American foreign policy and the Obama/Biden/Harris Democrat wing is that the Republicans are more nationalistic in their quest for global domination, whereas the Democrats seek to work within the greater European/Canadian/American framework to achieve the same domination.

For the average American, it makes no difference. Both parties will lead us to the same place, which is perpetual war and, ultimately, national humiliation, economic collapse, and a crushing defeat. Because God always humbles the proud.

The British lost their empire due to extreme arrogance, greed and hubris, and the American power elites exhibit the same traits in spades.

Rubio’s Athens speech may have received sparse media attention but it’s crucial to understanding the heart of the neoconservative movement as it relates to the world today.

First off, it was very symbolic that the Acropolis was chosen as the location for this speech. This landmark contains the remains of several ancient structures of great architectural and historical significance, the most famous being the Parthenon, a grand temple of worship to false gods (demons). The word Acropolis is from the Greek word meaning “highest point” in a city. This is where one would go to pray to the ancient pagan gods and goddesses.

The Acropolis is the symbol of modern liberal democracy which later manifested in the Enlightenment of the late 17th and 18th centuries, when the Western elites shrugged off all pretense of being accountable to the one holy God of the universe and devolved into a spiritual nihilism that places man at the center of the universe.

People like Rubio and Trump are not really in charge of anything.

They serve as the frontmen, the public faces, the managers of public opinion in servitude to the Luciferian money men who operate above the level of governments and politics. As politicians, their job is to manage and manipulate public opinion in a way that serves the interests of the Luciferian power elites who control the money flows.

If this moneyed class wants a particular war to be fought, they make sure the right politicians in the right places prepare the public to accept, if not celebrate, the onset of such a war. That’s what’s going on right now in the United States and Europe, where government officials and their media cronies are preparing the people for war by demonizing Russia and Iran.

Benjamin Disraeli, the British statesman and two-time Prime Minister during the 1860s and 1870s, once said: “Governments do not govern, but merely control the machinery of government, being themselves controlled by the hidden hand.”

It was the same then as it is now.

A more modern intellectual, Georgetown professor of political science Carroll Quigley, affirmed Disraeli’s belief in hidden powers. Quigley, who was one of Bill Clinton’s early mentors and the author of Tragedy and Hope, wrote:

The philosophical basis of the British empire was laid by Lord Alfred Milner and Cecil Rhodes, who formed a group called the Roundtable, which included Baron Rothschild and other power elites in finance and high government office.

Even before the Roundtable, there was the Illuminati, which envisioned the same elitist principles of global domination.

William Whitten observed in these groups the following set of beliefs, outlined in a February 25, 2022, Substack post.

“This desire is evident in the book The Last Will and Testament of Cecil John Rhodes, which was edited by Rhode’s close friend W.T. Stead. He mentions having the group’s members in all areas of public life, coaxing the political direction toward internationalism and British expansion rather than maintaining individual separate nations. He felt that most of the world under British rule, rather than each country being completely independent, would lead to world peace and cooperation.”

We see this same mentality today in the heir to the British empire, the United States, probably because it’s the exact same puppetmasters controlling the U.S. government as controlled the British government.

As a result, those who run the U.S. government believe they get to make the international rules of the road. They get to decide who runs what countries. They get to decide whether a nation is able to participate in the international financial system. They get to decide what countries are allowed to possess what weapons.

In short, only one country is truly sovereign in the eyes of the ruling American establishment in Washington, and that is the U.S. Every other country must bend to its will or face economic sanctions and military intervention, either from the U.S. military or one of its hired proxies.

Ukraine and Europe are being used as proxies to weaken Russia just as Israel and Saudi Arabia are used as proxies to, they hope, destroy Iran.

Both Russia and Iran are ruled by people with a different set of values. They must be bullied into submission.

Just as the boys from London, after decades of terrorizing weaker nations, finally saw their day of reckoning, the boys and girls in Washington and New York will similarly experience a great humbling.

Sadly, us regular people will have to suffer too.

Pray for peace but prepare for war. It’s coming to American soil – it’s just a matter of when. And I have the feeling that when it does come, it’s going to be a particularly violent expression of war that the enemies we have made have stored up for us.

May God have mercy on America.

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