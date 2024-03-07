Russia announces creation of new blockchain-based digital currency separate from Western banking system: What does this mean for Americans and Westerners?
Russia, feeling spurned by the West, has decided to create an all new financial infrastructure that's totally independent of Washington, New York, London, Paris, Berlin and Basel.
Russia officially announced on March 4 the creation of a new blockchain-based digital payment system, which will effectively empower the 10-member BRICS nations to use their own currencies, while avoiding the U.S. dollar and Western terminals controlled by the Swift banking system.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushadov told the Russian news agency TASS:
"We believe that creating an independent BRICS payment system is an important goal for the future, which would be based on state-of-the-art tools such as digital technologies and blockchain. The main thing is to make sure it is convenient for governments, common people and businesses, as well as cost-effective and free of politics.”
Free of politics?
Implied in this statement is that use of the U.S. petro dollar involves agreeing to a set of political rules that are set and enforced by the United States. Russia has been burned by that system, slapped with historic economic sanctions since the outbreak of its war with Ukraine, and will no longer participate. Instead, it will create an all new financial system that’s independent of the U.S. and its NATO allies.
Wars have a way of creating upheavals in the world order. And major wars create major upheavals.
The ongoing war between the U.S./NATO and Russia has hastened the end of global dollar dominance. And without the dominance of the U.S. dollar serving as the world’s “reserve currency,” the free ride for American debt will come to a grinding halt. The U.S. will be forced to live within its means for the first time since the end of World War II, because it will no longer have the nations of the world worshipping at the temple of the Federal Reserve Bank, using dollars to buy and sell and investing in the future of the dollar by buying U.S. Treasury Bills.
You can argue about who was responsible for starting this war between Russia-China-Iran-North Korea, et al, and the U.S./U.K./NATO, but it’s getting more difficult to deny that such a war exists, or that it will intensify over the coming months or years.
Yes, we call it a proxy war but it’s quickly moving in the direction of direct war between nuclear-armed Super Powers, as the U.S. and its allies pour ever-more sophisticated weaponry into Ukraine, including long-range missiles and fighter-jets capable of carrying nuclear payloads. French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken twice in just the last week about the possibility of his country sending troops into Ukraine to fight the Russians. We also now know that German generals have admitted to having conversations, intercepted by the Russians and publicly released last weekend, in which they were war-gaming the possibility of launching a missile attack on the bridge from Russia proper to the Crimean Peninsula. Putin has responded to these provocations by saying they would invite a nuclear attack from Russia if carried out.
Now we hear Russia is moving forward with an all-new BRICS currency.
In the meantime, as that currency is being developed, Ushakov said the 10 BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, UAE) will trade as much as possible in their own existing local currencies.
"Work will continue to develop the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, primarily regarding the use of currencies different from the US dollar," the Kremlin aide told TASS.
This is an astonishing geopolitical development with potential biblical significance. The fact that 99 percent of Americans have no clue that it is unfolding will make it no less impactful.
A major bloc of nations are pulling away from the Western-dominated, post World War II liberal rules-based order and the increasingly bizarre social agenda that comes along with it. Just as the economic blackmail from the West is getting old, so are ideas like gender fluidity, “men” being able to carry babies in their wombs, and an intersectionality of racial and social apologetics. These are all a big NO for Russia, China and Iran.
If you live in the United States, Canada or Europe, prepare for MASSIVE inflation and a grossly devalued dollar. Do not put off any purchases you think you will need to make a year or two from now. Make those purchases now if you can, because whatever the item is will likely cost a lot more in a year, two years or further out. Convert those soon-to-be worthless greenbacks into things you can eat, drink, shoot, burn or cook with.
All fiat currencies will likely collapse and be replaced over the next few years. This is by design. Digital is more conducive to dictatorship. It might be more “convenient,” but it will come with a high price in terms of privacy and freedom.
Russia announces creation of new blockchain-based digital currency separate from Western banking system: What does this mean for Americans and Westerners?
Great info Leo. It’s embarrassing what Obama and this administration has done over the last 3 years. We are the laughing stock all over the world. I’d rather live in Russia where there is sanity when it comes to all these ridiculous policies we have here. They want no part of it and most sane people here feel the same way. Our country is unrecognizable at this point. Rotten to the core.
Leo, Thanks for keeping us warned and focused with the truth in these dark days
Mystery Babylon, That's US
Land of confusion, lies and babbling blind guides
When David Wilkerson's book ;'The Vision' came out in 1973 I ordered a box to get the word of warning ⚠️ out. I've been on message ever since.
Today I see a lukewarm church having lost it's first love following blind guides of false hope and confusion. How many lukewarm Christian's we're deceived into believing that God would make Sodom and Gomorrah USA great again and still fall for that delusion to this day ?
I say too many and they are falling into God's judgment trap because instead of Sackcloth and Ashes repentance they are bowing to their Golden Calf political hope, man centered solution that ignores God's judgment of this evil empire where there is no healing to be found only putrid rot everywhere including the House of God where judgment begins. I've never seen such a world imitating and loving Church of confusion and division as I see now being so easily led away from their first love and only hope Messiah Jesus. This is where He warned us about the GREAT falling away.
Too many are looking to their many worthless idols instead of Jesus alone, and as always they are soon to come crashing down.