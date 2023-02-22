Russia, China, U.S., U.K, threw their cards on the table this week and every one of them comes up in favor of World War III
'Technology is what frees us and changes everything in our favor.' Technology will be our Savior! China will be our Savior!
That’s the message of former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair and Lord William Hague, delivered through the globalist mouthpiece of the British BBC in a 14-minute interview on February 22. Blair has always been a conduit for the globalist Luciferian cabal, so when he speaks we should listen. Luciferians always tell us their plans ahead of time, and yet so…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Leo’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.