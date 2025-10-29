Several Russian news outlets are reporting today that Russia has successfully tested its nuclear-powered underwater Poseidon drone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the source for the story. He apparently spoke Tuesday at a military hospital in Moscow (see Sputnik photo above), where he spoke with veterans of the Russia-Ukraine war and gave new details about Russia’s nuclear-powered cruise missile, tested earlier this week, along with dropping another bombshell report about the Poseidon test launch.

The development of the massive torpedo-shaped nuclear-capable drone was first announced in 2018, “but had been shrouded in mystery ever since,” RT.com reports.

RT quoted Putin saying:

“For the first time, we succeeded not only in launching it from a carrier submarine using a booster engine but also in starting its nuclear power unit, which propelled the drone for a certain amount of time.”

The device is unrivaled by any other weapon “anywhere in the world when it comes to speed and depth,” the Putin said, adding that an analogous weapon is unlikely to be fielded by any other nation soon.

The power of Poseidon greatly surpasses the characteristics of Russia’s upcoming Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Putin stated, apparently referring to the yield of its nuclear payload.

Poseidon is essentially a nuclear-powered torpedo carrying a nuclear warhead.

According to Sputnik International, the Poseidon:

• Can travel thousands of kilometers underwater.

• On final leg reportedly reaches speeds of 120 kilometers per hour.

• Can operate at underwater depths of a kilometer.

• Can target enemy carrier strike groups and naval bases.

According to Sputnik:

“Putin also warned that, with much of the US population and infrastructure along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, a Poseidon strike near a coastal military or naval base could trigger a tsunami racing up river estuaries, wreaking havoc on installations and nearby cities.”

Make no mistake. This is devastating news for the West. And it might give President Trump pause in his drive to further isolate Russia with heavy sanctions against its oil companies while empowering Ukraine to bomb Russia’s oil refineries, a policy that is absolutely insane and potentially suicidal for America.

The timing of the test launches for both the Burevestnik above-ground cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater torpedo, both nuclear powered and nuclear capable, is no accident. Putin is sending a message to Trump. Back off. Or else. Russia isn’t Afghanistan. Russia isn’t Iraq. Russia isn’t Libya. Russia isn’t Syria. And Russia sure isn’t Venezuela. Russia won’t be intimidated or bullied into submission by the neocons in Washington and London.

Russia is more than willing to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war with Trump, but it will do so on its terms, which must take into account Russia’s legitimate security interests going forward. That means Ukraine must give up its asperations of joining NATO, become a neutral country and cede a buffer portion of territory in the Donbass to Russia.

If Trump can’t get Ukraine to agree to these bare bones demands, then Ukraine will end up losing more territory. They’re about to lose more anyway, as Ukrainian troops are now encircles in two key areas, in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. Reports indicate about 5,500 Ukrainian forces are trapped in these two areas. Putin said Tuesday he is considering allowing Western and Ukrainian journalists into these areas so they can report on the truth of the encirclement and prompt their governments to make smarter decisions regarding their support for Ukraine’s rigid demands in which it refuses to agree to ceding any territory to Russia and also refuses to swear off joining NATO.

