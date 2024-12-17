Reuters reports that a top Russian general accused by Ukraine of being responsible for the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops was assassinated in Moscow by Ukraine's SBU intelligence service on Tuesday morning near his residence.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, 54, (pictured above) was chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops. He was killed outside an apartment building along with his assistant when a bomb hidden in an electric scooter went off, according to Russia's top criminal Investigative Committee.

The scooter containing an improvised explosive device was remotely detonated, killing both Kirillov and his aide as they stepped out of a building on Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow, Russian media reported.

A source within the Ukrainian secret police, or SBU, told Reuters that it was behind the hit, stating “The liquidation of the chief of the radiation and chemical protection troops of the Russian Federation is the work of the SBU.”

The U.K.-based Reuters news outlet conveniently failed to mention that the Ukrainian SBU operates as a virtual arm of the CIA and was unlikely to pull the trigger on such a high-profile assassination without the approval of the U.S. intelligence agency.

Sputnik International, a Russian media outlet, speculated that the real reason the Russian general was killed had nothing to do with unverified reports about the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops. Sputnik says Kirillov was targeted because he was the one responsible for the discovery of more than a dozen biolabs operating in Ukraine under the sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State. These biological experiments allegedly started under former President Barack Obama.

According to Sputnik, the U.S. State Department has been directly involved in these biological programs, despite its repeated denials.

It is a fact that under Obama, U.S. biological warfare programs were advanced on foreign soil at the recommendation of the State Department because they were considered too risky to continue in the U.S. These experiments in bioweaponry typically are carried out under the auspices of developing “vaccines” against certain pathogens, when in fact they are “gain of function,” making the pathogens more deadly to humans and more easily spread among humans. The development of U.S. bioweapons allegedly has taken place at biolabs in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Ukraine and Africa.

The U.S. government engages with third-party contractors as intermediaries to further disguise its involvement in this illegal and destructive bioweapons development. This is how Dr. Anthony Fauci could lie in the face of Senator Rand Paul a couple of years ago when he said the U.S. is absolutely not engaging in deadly gain of function research. He was afforded plausible deniability by the fact that his agency had outsourced the work to NGOs such as EcoHealth Alliance.

The bottom line is this: Both the U.S. and Russia are accusing each other of violating international norms on the experimentation, deployment and/or use of biological and/or chemical weapons. No doubt both countries are up to their ears in this nasty business.

But at least you will have both sides presented here, unlike in the mainstream media, which will feed you only one side of the story, telling you only what the U.S. government wants you to know.

Reuters reports that Kirillov is the most senior Russian military officer to be assassinated inside Russia by Ukraine and his murder is likely to prompt the Russian authorities to review security protocols for the army's top brass and to find a way to avenge his killing.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev, now a top advisor to Putin on issues of national security, was cited by the state RIA news agency as saying that Ukraine's military and political leadership now faced imminent revenge for Kirillov's assassination.

But Russia knows who is really in charge of the Kiev regime, so I would not rule out a further act of revenge against the United States or its assets around the world.

Washington has vehemently denied any knowledge, let alone participation, in the assassination of the Russian general, which is not the first high-level assassination of a Russian military officer since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded:

“It is ridiculous to listen to those who created the Kiev regime, sponsor it, give it money and supply it with weapons, declare their pseudo-involvement without any control. The proof is clear — Washington has never once condemned a single terrorist attack or planned assassination committed by the Kiev regime.”

