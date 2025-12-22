Another Russian general has been assassinated, this time in a car bombing in Moscow.

According to Sputnik and other news outlets, Russia’s Investigative Committee said Lt. General Fanil Sarvarov died on Monday morning after an explosive device planted under a car detonated.

Sarvarov, 56, was the head of the armed forces’ operational training department, the committee added.

The BBC reports that, “One theory being investigated was that the bomb was planted with the involvement of Ukrainian intelligence services. Ukraine has not commented.”

Sarvarov died in the hospital as a result of his injuries, the Russian Investigative Committee said, adding it had opened a murder investigation, as well as illegal trafficking of explosives.

Investigators were seen congregating in a parking lot near an apartment block in southern Moscow.

According to Russian media, Sarvarov previously took part in combat operations during the Chechen wars in the 1990s and early 2000s, and also led operations in Syria between 2015-2016.

President Vladimir Putin was informed “immediately” of Sarvarov’s death, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian media outlet Sputnik.

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, several military officials and high-profile individuals have been targeted in the Russian capital by suspected Ukrainian assassins.

Darya Dugina, the 29-year-old daughter of a prominent nationalist figure and Putin close ally Alexander Dugin, was killed in a suspected car bombing in 2022.

General Yaroslav Moskalik was killed in a car bomb attack last April, while General Igor Kirillov died in December 2024 when a device hidden in a scooter was detonated remotely as he walked out of his apartment in Moscow.

If the shoe were on the other foot and Ukrainian generals were being assassinated in their cars and outside their homes, we would have a name for that. I think it’s called terrorism.

We also have the growing issue of attacks on Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers on the high seas.

Putin has already vowed revenge for the Ukrainians blowing up a Russian oil tanker off the coast of Libya on Friday. Now another of his top generals has been assassinated. It’s likely impossible that Ukraine could pull off all of these sophisticated terrorist attacks without the aid of Western intelligence. So it’s becoming clear that the world is poised for World War III to break out at any moment, likely at the moment Putin finally responds to the blatant terror attacks on his country.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., instead of talking about the march toward war and whether we as a people really want to go to war with a fellow nuclear-armed superpower, we are bickering amongst ourselves over petty domestic issues that don’t mean any thing in the grand scheme of things.

MY TAKE: I’m done blaming Donald Trump and the media for perpetuating daily distractions. I think most Americans actually prefer the distractions over the real core issues facing the world as we head into 2026. They have tuned out the rapidly expanding war in Ukraine, they’ve turned a blind eye to the war on the high seas being conducted under the guise of fighting “narco-terrorism.” If you call them drug traffickers you have to arrest them and put them on trial, but if you call them “narco-terrorists” you can just kill them on sight, no questions asked, no proof of their crimes required.

In other words, as a collective society, we get from Trump and the media exactly what we want. As they drive us toward World War III and an AI-powered digital surveillance state, they provide a steady diet of bread and circus events to keep our minds off of what’s really important. And most of us are OK with that.

Pray for peace. Prepare for war. Never comply. Never give your consent.

