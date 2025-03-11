A top Russian member of parliament is urging President Vladimir Putin to employ Oreshnik hypersonic missiles in response to a major Ukrainian drone attack Tuesday morning targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure inside Russia. The drones caused multiple civilian deaths and injuries and will add more pressure on Putin to take decisive action.

According to a report by RT.com, citing Russian Defense Ministry data, a total of 337 Ukrainian drones were shot down above Russian territory overnight. Russian media described it as the largest drone attack by Kiev since the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, when Russia invaded.

Three civilians were killed in Moscow and more than a dozen wounded by the massive drone assault in the middle of the night while Moscovites were sleeping.

According to the report by RT: “When asked by journalists Tuesday if Russia should strike Ukrainian targets with the Oreshnik in retaliation, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee replied that “the decision is up to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Russian President Vladimir Putin].”

“But I think it would be appropriate [to launch the Oreshnik], and it would be even better if it is more than one missile,” added the MP, Andrey Kartapolov.

But Kartapolov is no back-bench MP. He is a former deputy defense minister and holds the rank of colonel-general in the Russian Army.

The Oreshnik missile, secretly developed over a period of years. made its first surprise appearance in November 2024 when it landed a direct hit on a Ukrainian military industrial facility. According to Moscow, the state-of-the-art system was deployed in response to Kiev’s attacks deep inside Russia with Western-supplied long-range missiles.

Putin said the Oreshnik’s multiple warheads travel at 10 times the speed of sound and cannot be intercepted by any existing air defense system.

HERE’S MY OBSERVATION: This war now stands a better chance of spiraling out of control than it does of being ended by U.S. President Donald Trump. He came into office surrounded by high hopes and a lot of political clout, but even the Trump swagger of “deal making” is defied by the hot mess that is brewing in Ukraine. And it’s all because of Western provocation going back to 2014 with the U.S.-instigated coup against a duly elected Ukrainian regime and its replacement with a Western puppet government. Any of my readers who are not familiar with that history, I urge you to research it.

I also find it troubling that Infowars reporter Jamie White, pictured above with Alex Jones, was murdered in Austin, Texas, Sunday night around midnight outside his apartment complex. White and others at Infowars had been reporting on the Ukraine situation and the unsavory involvement of George Soros in that country’s politics, helping to trigger the brutal border war with Russia that now defies anyone’s ability to stop from spreading into World War III. White identified Ukraine in one article as “one big money-laundering operation.”

Even more creepy, White put out a statement on X in June 2024 in which he claimed to be on an “enemies list” that has ties to USAID, the CIA and Soros. He stated:

“I'm on the Ukrainian 'Enemies List' due to my work at @infowars and with @RealAlexJones on the Ukraine proxy war. The group who compiled this list is tied to the U.S. State Dept, USAID, CIA and George Soros.”

Was the killing of Jaimie White meant to send a message to other journalists who might want to delve into the real causes of this war and the role of Ukraine in the globalists drive to create a one-world system based on technocracy and a massive surveillance state? Or, was this just a random attack, a crime of opportunity in a Democrat-run city that’s becoming increasingly violent and unsafe? We may never know the answer.

