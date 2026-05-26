RT.com is reporting that Western intel agencies led by the United States are planning to use Syrian jihadists affiliated with ISIS as a proxy force against Iran. The report cites Russian Federal Security Service chief Aleksandr Bortnikov as its source for the story.

This is a story you won’t see reported in the West, where corporate media outlets are tightly controlled by the military-industrial-intelligence complex.

According to the RT report, the jihadists, who fought for the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and other terrorist groups, are being moved from prisons in Syria to special camps in Iraq, Bortnikov said Tuesday during a meeting of the security chiefs from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Russia’s Irkutsk Region.

“The history of Islamic State began with similar Iraqi prison complexes under the protection of Western coalition intelligence agencies,” he stated.

The actions of Western spy agencies also pose a danger to Russia and its affiliated nations such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as the released terrorists, “include individuals from CIS countries who fought in the Islamic State and other terrorist groups and later ended up in Syrian prisons,” Bortnikov warned. They can be used not only across the Middle East, but also in their home countries, he said.

“Undoubtedly, the escalation of the Iranian conflict and the involvement of an increasing number of parties in it is threatening to destabilize the entire Islamic world,” the Russian security chief stressed.

This is a huge story because President Trump has long alleged, as far back as 2016 and with some merit, that former president Barack Obama and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were responsible for creating the Islamic terror force that ultimately morphed into ISIS. Obama and Clinton, with help from the late Senatory John McCain, wanted to arm and train a Sunni Muslim fighting force and use them to overthrow Syrian President Bashur Assad in Syria’s civil war (you can read about Trump’s 2016 allegations here.)

Now, according to the RT report, Trump’s own administration may be reviving the old Obama plan of using a Sunni Islamic terror organization against a Shia regime it considers to be a threat to Israel. The only difference is that ISIS is now being turned against Iran instead of Syria.

Trump last week admitted in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity that he launched the war against Iran mostly on behalf of Israel and U.S.-allied Gulf states.

President Donald Trump announced “major combat operations” against Iran on Feb. 28, with massive joint U.S.-Israeli strikes targeting military, government and infrastructure sites.

Following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire, initial U.S.-Iran talks in Pakistan in April failed to reach a peace deal.

Trump later announced the open-ended extension of the ceasefire and the continuation of a U.S. blockade until negotiations are concluded “one way or the other.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader speaks

A statement posted to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's official X account and read out on Iranian state television on Tuesday said the countries of the Middle East “will no longer serve as shields for American bases” as a result of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.



”The hand of time does not turn back,” the statement attributed to Khamenei said. “America will no longer have a safe haven for mischief and the establishment of military bases in the region.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. launched what it called “self-defense strikes” in southern Iran in response to escalating tensions and threats. Trump also appears to have widened the scope of any potential Iran war peace deal, saying Tuesday that Iran and its Arab neighbors — including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and others — must join the Abraham Accords and make peace with Israel.

Meanwhile, Tehran continues to prevent the ships of Washington’s allies from sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for some 25% of the global crude oil trade, while the US maintains its own blockade of Iranian ports. And average nationwide gas prices have surged to near $5 a gallon in the U.S., which does not bode well for Republicans heading into the November midterm elections.

On Monday, Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly arrived in Doha for talks with Qatar’s prime minister on a potential peace deal with the U.S.

But both sides downplayed hopes of any immediate breakthrough, as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was willing to give diplomacy a chance before deciding whether to deal with Iran in “another way.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday the fact that the sides were able to reach common ground on some issue “does not mean that the signing of an agreement is imminent.”

BOTTOM LINE: I still say, all the talk about a peace deal amounts to smoke and mirrors. The U.S. and Israel are still burning for a regime change in Tehran and will not rest until they get it. The peace talks are merely a stalling tactic for the U.S. and Israel to rearm and regroup for another full-scale attack.

With almost all military advisers warning that a ground invasion of Iran would result in a bloodbath for U.S. troops, it now appears that Trump is reverting to the old Obma strategy of using Sunni Muslim terrorists to attack a nation whose leadership refuses to bend to the will of the U.S. empire.

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