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Shomon
9h

Thanks again Leo. Your reporting helps keep us well informed and on the cutting edge of current events. I have mentioned it before and it is worth mentioning again that this absolute debacle in the middle east began when we, along with Britain, conducted Operation Ajax in 1953; effectively creating a coup d'état that overthrew the democratically elected Mosaddegh. Today, after 73 years, our meddling has morphed into a monster that we will not defeat. The rhetoric being vomited out of the mouths of our current administration and lunatic leaders of Iran are as disgusting, putrid and odorous as a drunkard breath after throwing up the fifth of Jack Daniels in a back alley. In a divine twist of irony, I can almost hear God saying: "you created this nefarious mess three quarters of a century ago, you aren't getting out of it. Time to reap what you have sown." The collateral damage of this "war" for the noble Persian people has been extensive. In America we are watching in real time our national demise. MAGA fanatics can't see it as they hold hands with Christian Nationalists and beat the war drums. The left welcomes Uncle Sam's death. "Who needs a constitutional republic anyway?" they say. Leo, is there really any hope left?

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Dora's avatar
Dora
9hEdited

Every single kingdom of men is working for their supreme commander, Lucifer. They are all sell-outs. They take turns playing good cops and bad cops. Terrorism has been on a UP trajectory at LEAST since the Fed in 1913, ww1, Russian CW and Bolshevik Revo. Most definitely after Sykes Pecot, the Balfour Declaration, the fall of the Ottoman empire and the Gulf Council and organization of the Arabian Peninsula. Lucifer's golden age of Aquarius is not coming, it's here.

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