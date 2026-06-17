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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

He IS an embarassment! Another one I used to like and respect. Who changed? Me or them??

What utter NONSENSE.

Thank you, Leo!

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Lisa S's avatar
Lisa S
3h

So very disappointed. He’s owned.

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