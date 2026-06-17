Senator Tom Cotton

China is allegedly engaging in a covert influence campaign to prevent the development of construction of thousands of AI data surveillance centers in the U.S., according to the chairman of the Senate intelligence committee.

Senator Tom Cotton, the Arkansas Republican who chairs the committee, disclosed what he described as a Chinese influence effort in a letter to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. Cotton is seeking a federal investigation into the matter.

He offered no proof, just innuendo.

“Alarming reports indicate that a network of foreign actors, led by the Chinese Communist Party, is attempting to manipulate U.S. policy and public opinion on data centers,” Cotton said in the letter sent last Wednesday.

“Maintaining America’s AI advantage is vital to American economic strength, diplomacy, national security and military power,” he continued, adding, “Once again, Communist China is lying and cheating to get ahead. I’m encouraging the Department of Justice to investigate.”

This is quite possibly the most pathetic example of a U.S. Senator pandering to Big Tech technocrats that I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen a lot in my 40 years of reporting.

Whether or not China is encouraging Americans to push back against the massive onslaught of AI data centers that will be used to surveil everything we do, I have no idea.

If they are, who cares? We don’t need the Chinese to tell us that more AI surveillance power in the hands of our government is a bad thing for America.

Cotton must take us for fools. In all my reporting on this issue, I’ve yet to find a single American city or community where a majority of the people are clamoring for more data centers. They are literally the most unpopular type of development in America today, not because of anything China is doing but because of what they represent and because of the impact they will have on our lives.

Higher electricity bills. Higher water bills. Consuming critical farmland required for a healthy future. A mind-numbing hum that breaks the sound barrier 24/7 for miles. Light pollution. And of course the end result being more spying and monitoring of all human activity, which is already out of control.

But if it weren’t for China “manipulating” our thoughts, according to Cotton, we Americans would overwhelmingly be cheering for more of these dreadful tools of our own enslavement.

The fact that Mr. Cotton would turn the DOJ against his own people by accusing them of working with China to defeat one of his pet projects (which will probably make a lot of his buddies more wealthy) is about the lowest a politician can sink into the D.C. abyss, and he should be the one who is investigated.

In a related matter, the AI company OpenAI, which runs the chatbot ChatGPT, issued a report last week stating that Chinese-linked influence operations are targeting the American public in the debate over AI, including seeking to create opposition to data centers.

So there you have it: Tech titan Sam Altman of OpenAI teaming up with corrupt members of Congress to turn the AI debate away from the important issue of how they will swallow up all of the electricity and fresh water and destroy the environment, and onto some fake threat that China is trying to influence us to oppose this destruction of our communities.

You truly cannot make this stuff up. The tech oligarchs and globalist control freaks are clearly running scared that the American people are waking up to their plans. We are fully aware of their mission to destroy our representative democracy and replace it with a techno-fascist technocracy where privacy gets obliterated and our freedoms are suffocated by AI. Not to mention our jobs stolen.

Trust me, Mr. Cotton, there are millions of awake Americans who see clearly what the plan is for more government control over our lives, using a super-charged AI to accomplish the task, and no threats from you will stop us from opposing this beast system. You are an embarrassment to the Republican Party and your country.

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