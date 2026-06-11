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Arthur's avatar
Arthur
8h

GOP = GLOBALIST OWNED PREDATORS! If a Demoncrat did this, every conservative would be screaming from the top of their lungs. Government (both political cults) is legalized, organized crime! I didn't like his language, but George Carlin was spot-on. Its a big club, and we ain't in it!

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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
8h

Back in 2020 when I found out about the technocratic globalists I first read about the "Five Eye Nations." All the English-speaking countries have an agreement to spy on one another's citizens and keep the other governments informed. USA, Canada, UK, New Zealand and Australia. Looks like they're adding a sixth Eye.

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