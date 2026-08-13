ICE could soon outfit agents with The G.L.O.V.E., a device that delivers a brief electric shock intended to quickly subdue resisting individuals.

A proposed $20 million Homeland Security purchase would equip ICE agents with electric-shock gloves already used by some law enforcement and prison personnel to force compliance from resisting subjects.

The Department of Homeland Security plans to buy thousands of the gloves capable of zapping suspects with painful 380-volt shocks in a no-bid contract worth up to $20 million, according to federal government purchasing records first unearthed by the Associated Press.

I believe we have reason to be skeptical of the official government narrative, that ICE is going to buy these gloves solely for the purpose of detaining illegals.

If you look at the numbers, President Trump is deporting roughly the same number of illegals than Biden did and is on a pace to deport fewer than Obama did in his first two years in office.

Now 19 months into his presidency, Trump has failed to deport the 1 million illegal aliens he promised to deport. As of the end of July, the White House’s own numbers amount to 601,000 deportations, which means the real numbers are likely lower. Analysts lament the lack of detailed data released by the Trump administration that would allow them to independently verify the stated number of deportations.

During his first two years in office, Barack Obama deported 1.2 million illegals, a number Trump will be hard pressed to match with only five months left before he hits the two-year mark of his second term. And Obama did it with a much smaller federal force.

GOING FOR ‘THE GLOVE’

Yet, even with this lackluster performance, ICE keeps growing, getting more agents, weapons and gear along with record amounts of funding.

One of its newest toys could soon be a device called the G.L.O.V.E. (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter), produced by a Kentucky company called Compliant Technologies. It looks like an ordinary patrol glove until an agent presses a button, and then it drives up to 380 volts into bare skin, roughly three times what comes out of your wall outlet.

The company that makes the electric-shock gloves put a warning in its own manual: Don’t use them on small children, pregnant women, or the elderly.

These electric-shock gloves were originally produced for use in prisons, hospitals and increasingly by law enforcement agencies.

Shockingly, the company includes this statement on its website:

“By providing non-lethal alternatives, we aim to create a safer world for everyone involved. We believe this technology can lower liability, lessen risk, and create a more amiable atmosphere for the general population and those who protect and serve us.”

Amiable? I can see it now: Hello, I’m your friendly agent from the local office of ICE and I’m here to amiably hit you with 380 volts of electric-shock treatment if you don’t obey my orders!

These are the tools of psychopathic authoritarians and they will be used against more than just illegal immigrants, I can assure you that.

A jail administrator in Tennessee whose facility uses them explained the appeal of the glove to the BBC. Flip the switch, he said, and a small light comes on. The inmates learn what the light means. Most of the time, seeing it is enough. “An instant complier for me.”

Yes, I’d say ICE is in the process of being weaponized beyond what they already have been and for a purpose beyond illegal immigration.

It’s all well and good for most Americans watching the militarized ICE agents because, after all, it’s just the “others” who don’t belong here anyway who will be targeted.

GOVERNMENTS NEVER TELL THE TRUTH

I get the argument, at least in theory. These people came here illegally and deserve whatever consequences they encounter.

But that’s assuming the government is telling us the truth about all this militarization of our streets being geared toward the snatching up of illegals.

When’s the last time the government told the truth about its operations, especially those conducted under the cloak of an “emergency” or “crisis?” Remember the USA Patriot Act of 2001? Remember the Homeland Security Act of 2002? Remember all the emergency declarations during Covid at the state and federal levels? All of these actions by the government were brought in on the heels of scare-tactic propaganda campaigns and declared to be for our own protection, launched to contain and push back “Islam” and prevent the “war on terror” from coming to American shores. Americans lapped up that propaganda like thirsty dogs, only to see all of it turned inward against Americans. The Covid scare resulted in more freedoms being handed over to authoritarian nut jobs.

We now live with pat-downs, surveillance of our every move, metal detectors at our local county courthouses, Flock cameras on every corner of our cities, and police using AI to track us by our internet activity, cellphones, cars, REAL IDs, and various biometric face scans, eye scans, palm scans and even our individual “gait” or method of walking. This data is all collected, stored and sold to whoever.

Now, under the guise of once again “protecting” us and keeping us safe, the masses are being psychologically conditioned to accept as normal armed federal agents on the streets of our cities shoving people into black SUVs and hauling them off, never to be seen or heard from again.

As long as the focus is on the “other,” most Americans will tolerate these scenes of escalating violence and provocation. But let’s not be naive. ICE is being prepared for action against disobedient American citizens.

I’m going to lay out a scenario of how the hammer could come down.

ABUSED SAILORS AND DRAFT DODGERS

As we’ve seen in reports from multiple credible news outlets this week, including the Military Times, Stars and Stripes, and Navy Times, sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are so disgruntled and demoralized that many have fallen into despair after being deployed at sea since Nov. 21 – that’s over 260 days or eight months – without a single port of call. At least six sailors, some reports say seven, have tried to jump overboard and end their lives. They complain of meager food rations of atrocious quality, lack of deodorant and toothpaste, scant access to mail, along with all of the normal mental health issues that come from being isolated from the outside world for so long. Normally, the Navy allows its ships to make a port of call at least once every 60 days. These folks have gone 260+ days.

The deployment, which was anticipated to end in May, has been extended with no publicly announced return date, according to Military Times.

Of course, the U.S. Navy denies all of this. Yet, just a few hours after the denial, the Navy announced on Thursday, August 13, that the USS Abraham Lincoln will be allowed to return home from the Middle East.

There were simply too many reliable sources reporting on the abuse of these sailors, many of them quoting wives, daughters and other family of USS Lincoln crew members.

Military analyst Larry Johnson writes in an August 13 post to his Substack:

“Pete Hegseth, the clown serving as Secretary of War, dismissed the complaints of the Navy families as ‘fake news.’ The only liar here is Hegseth.”

Mandatory flu shots have also recently been brought back by the Navy, after having been waived last year, a bait-and-switch that enticed hundreds of service members to re-enlist under Trump.

Johnson received this message from the mother of a sailor on the USS Tripoli:

“I believe I told you I’ve been worried about the mental health of these sailors & marines aboard the navy ships at war. Why? Because they removed all chaplains off my sons ship, the USS TRIPOLI. They kicked them off in Diego Garcia, right before their last leg of trip to entering CENTCOM. This pisses me off. I called so many politicians and raised those alarm bells about their removals. I asked how many other chaplains were removed on other ships??? Again nobody would call me back or email me these answers. And here we are, sailors trying to commit suicide at war. Good GOD, Hegseth NEEDS TO BE FIRED! I guarantee you many military families aren’t aware that their loved ones chaplains were removed before going to war. This is a critical asset to have a chaplain while at war!!! They see so many gruesome things (casualties, kids and friends blown up) that is hard for any human to deal with. This infuriates me!!! Who the hell can get this message to blast on all news, Hegseth had NO business in removing those chaplains. Politicians need to demand his firing and immediately place chaplains back on every navy ship, especially at war.”

THE COMING MILITARY DRAFT

Trump’s Iran war is already tremendously unpopular with most polls showing 65 to 70 percent of adult Americans opposed. The numbers are even higher for those under the age of 45.

As young Americans learn of the extremely poor treatment of U.S. service members aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, even fewer are going to be in the mood to sign up and volunteer to fight in Trump’s wars.

At a certain point, Trump will be forced to make a decision: either reinstate the draft or stop fighting the endless wars. Which do you think he will choose?

Just look at how the war is being waged in Ukraine. As that country runs out of men wanting to fight to the death in a war they never signed up for, they simply drag them off the streets or out of their homes and send them to the front lines.

Oh but that’s Ukraine, you say, this is America! Oh really? Remember Ukraine is the country the globalists and their lackeys in the controlled Western media continuously remind us is “fighting for their freedom” against Russia. They’re the good guys, the free ones. Russia is the authoritarian bad guy.

I’m telling you, Ukraine is the model for what’s coming to America. The two countries are run by the same cabal. The Epstein class. Why do you think Lindsey Graham made so many trips to Ukraine, including his last trip before his untimely death?

With war and national security as the pretense, citizens who resist the draft will get treated every bit as badly as those “aliens.” Remember when Trump called them animals? Picture your son or grandson being substituted for the alien.

There will be no mercy shown the draft resisters. Go to the front to die or go into one of the many undeclared black holes to rot away in isolation.

If we treat our own U.S. sailors and marines like captured animals, being fed the bare minimum and deprived of basic hygiene, how do you think they’ll treat a draft dodger?

As I reported in February 2026, the human warehouses have already been purchased and are ready to go.

There are other potential scenarios as well. How about Trump suspending elections or canceling the results of an election, or even his plan to federalize elections? Any of these scenarios would almost certainly ratchet up the chaos and trigger uprisings across America. Trump is so useful in this way to the globalist power elites who are looking for opportunities to further destabilize American society. Before they can install their Great Digital Reset they need to tear down and destroy what’s left of the old order. Trump doesn’t have a filter that allows him to discern policies that, while may sound good on paper, only serve to trigger people and increase the divisions in our country.

We’ve seen him make reckless decisions on foreign policy in the disastrous Iran war, and it’s only a matter of time before he acts with similar recklessness on the domestic front. Then it will be off to the races with martial law, press crackdowns and disappearing citizens.

Even if he doesn’t do this, he is most assuredly building the apparatus for the Democrats. Just because the administration changes in Washington doesn’t mean those 22,000 ICE agents wearing masks and shock gloves are going away. They will just be taking orders from a different boss, who may have a different target.

The Substack account Trigg Ledger Publisher was spot on when they summarized Trump’s Iran war adventure as follows:

“The Trump administration has walked headfirst into a geopolitical trap, decades in the making. Having swallowed the Israeli bait and committed U.S. power to an escalating regional war, Washington now finds itself geographically cornered and militarily depleted. There is no clean diplomatic exit, and the only remaining path forward demands a massive, politically unpalatable offensive escalation.”

The war isn’t going to end, folks. Not until the globalists use Iran and Trump to totally collapse what’s left of the American empire. With that overseas collapse, we should expect to see increasing chaos and destabilization of the American homeland. Get ready. I do not know the timing or how quickly this scenario will play out, but I can almost guarantee you it’s heading in that direction.

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