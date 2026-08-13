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Julia's avatar
Julia
21h

Trump is part of the Global Elite. Why do you keep giving him a pass? This is what Israel does to their citizens. Israel News Live has been warning about this for years.

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6 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
sourapples's avatar
sourapples
21h

Safe and effective for your security

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