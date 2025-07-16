President Donald J. Trump took a turn this week from the crazy into the bizarre.

He said today he is fed up with the "bad people" who are pushing for the release of files on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

You would think these people were pushing for the release of a mass murderer or top terrorist. All they are wanting is a full accountability in a case that they believe involves more than just Epstein, but people in power positions in business and government abusing children!

Trump on Wednesday would have none of it, dismissing their concerns as pure rubbish not to be taken seriously. He continued to unload on his own supporters, saying he no longer wants their support. He called them vicious names and kicked them to the curb like an irresponsible womanizer who wakes up next to a cheap one-night stand and realizes he’d rather have someone else in his bed.

Trump exclaimed on Truth Social:

“I don't want their support anymore! My PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullsh**,' hook, line, and sinker.”

Here he is Wednesday at the Oval Office responding to a question about Epstein and his followers’ wanting accountability and justice for the victims.

Many of his followers were shocked by these statements and saw it as a stab in the back to the very voters who put him in office.

Colin Rugg, founder of the conservative news outlet Trending Politics, was just one of those feeling the knife in his back.

In a post Wednesday to X, Rugg stated:

“JUST IN: President Trump says people demanding the Jeffrey Epstein files be released are ‘stupid’ and ‘foolish.’ Reporter: ‘You said this was a hoax. Has your attorney general told you this is a hoax?’ Trump: ‘No, it is not the attorney general. It is started by Democrats. It has been run by the Democrats for four years. It is perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net. So, they try to do the Democrats’ work.’ Unreal.”

Here’s my take: This is unprecedented. In my 40-plus years of following American politics, I’ve never seen a major political figure so blatantly castigate and guilt-shame the very voters who put him in office.

Something big is happening here. There’s been a transformation in Trump. He’s always been arrogant and narcissistic, but something has triggered him into a new and dangerous place where he literally thinks it’s him against the world. The chip on his shoulder has grown so heavy it has overtaken the man. Perhaps it is this weight that allows someone or some thing to control his words and actions, which are growing more chaotic by the day. He seems to be controlled by an outside force bent on his destruction. It’s frightening to speculate on who or what kind of force has taken control of the man Donald Trump, so I will refrain from doing so, but we may find out soon enough what that force is.

As one of my Telegram followers so pointedly stated: “Can anyone disagree with Trump without being labeled an enemy? His childishness really irritates me.”

If the answer to the above question is, no, and it has become unsafe for anyone to publicly disagree with Trump, then we as Americans have a problem on our hands. We don’t have the luxury of dismissing his comments as simply a man being “childish.” Not when the child has the full power and authority of the federal government at his disposal.

I pray someone with wisdom and discernment gets in front of Trump and explains how, if he continues burning bridges with this you’re either with me or against me mentality, he will destroy himself and his presidency.

Here are a few of the comments from the many fed-up Trump supporters who voiced their frustration on my Telegram channel today:

“Bad enough to lie about the files, but to then gaslight his own base? It makes me feel betrayed.”

“This was the last straw for me. He no longer has my support. I will not support someone who insults me, gaslights me, and supports perversion and lies to me.”

“I wonder now if he’s doing this on purpose to destroy his base.”

