Whenever The New York Times puts out an article praising a Republican for their deft political skills, you know something wicked this way comes.

Let me quote the first two paragraphs of a Times story published Wednesday, April 17. And remember, this is supposed to be a news story, not an editorial.

“Speaker Mike Johnson’s elaborate plan for pushing aid to Ukraine through the House over his own party’s objections relies on an unusual strategy: He is counting on House Democrats and their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, to provide the votes necessary to clear the way for it to come to the floor. “If Democrats were to provide those crucial votes, it would mark the second time in two years that Republican leaders have had to turn to the minority party to rescue them from their own recalcitrant right-wing colleagues in order to allow major legislation to be debated and voted on.”

It goes on to say that because of the Republicans’ tiny margin of control, “Johnson will need their support on the aid itself. But before he even gets to that, he will need their votes on a procedural motion, known as a rule, to even bring the legislation to the floor — an unconventional expectation of the minority party.”

What they’re really saying is that we have a Republican Speaker of the House who is essentially acting like a Democrat, helping push Democrat and globalist policies through the Congress.

This is now a pattern. We’ve seen Johnson previously refuse to provide funding for border security and then he sided with the Washington establishment last week to renew funding for warrantless spying on Americans through the secret star chamber known as the FISA court system. Now he is backing away from his commitments not to fund anymore Ukraine giveaways, a policy that is leading to more war in the world, not just in Ukraine.

The globalist power-brokers who control politicians like Mike Johnson have failed in their determined effort to bait Vladimir Putin into widening the war in Ukraine. Having failed with Putin, they are now working on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hoping he will show less restraint than Putin and light the fire that explodes into World War III.

Again, here’s a direct quote from the NY Times article:

“That puts Democrats once again in a strange but strong position, wielding substantial influence over the (Ukraine/Israel funding) measure, including which proposed changes, if any, are allowed to be voted on and how the foreign aid is structured. After all, Johnson knows that if they are unsatisfied and choose to withhold their votes, the legislation risks imploding before it even comes up.”

God forbid that a bill transferring tens of billions of dollars from U.S. taxpayers to foreign countries should implode. That would be catastrophic in the eyes of the New York Times, even as American military veterans sleep under bridges and many elderly Americans are wondering how they’re going to pay for their food and medicine. Their priorities are clear. They’ve let it be known who they serve, and it isn’t the American people.

Nobody expresses the legitimate frustration and utter disgust we should all have with Congress better than Dave Kobler, a U.S. Army veteran who operates the popular Southern Prepper 1 channel on YouTube. The video below is 12 minutes of undiluted truth.

Yes, we are dealing with criminals here. Not just corrupt, detached “representatives,” but war criminals and perpetrators of crimes against humanity.

These globalists want war not only because it results in massive transfers of wealth into their bank accounts, but because war always increases their control over the lives of average citizens.

Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, one of the few good guys in Washington, said it clearly earlier this week.

“We’re steering toward everything Chuck Schumer wants,” Massie said Tuesday, referring to the Democratic Senate majority leader from New York.

Russ Vought, president of the Center for Renewing America, put it succinctly when he wrote this in an email alert sent out Wednesday:

“I don’t know what is going to happen and if he goes down I expect a complete meltdown from Conservative Inc. But Mike Johnson will be responsible for his own demise for choosing to govern against the clear wishes of the vast majority of grassroots conservatives who are educated on the issues. And that is no longer a survivable place to be for any GOP leader and thank God for it.”

The jury is in. Mike Johnson is not one of us. He is one of them. Mike Johnson is a neocon globalist warhawk through and through.

