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Thomas Massie is a rare breed of politician in Washington: When he speaks, he doesn’t pull his punches or water down his message, yet neither does he exaggerate it.

For that reason, when Thomas Massie speaks, I listen. Because whatever he says, whether you like it or don’t like it, you can pretty much take it to the bank. He has a gift for exposing uncomfortable truths about the wealthy power elites who rule the roost in D.C.

For that reason, those who own the Washington, D.C., establishment spent a record amount of money to defeat him in last month’s GOP primary in Kentucky, replacing him with a good little neocon stooge in the vein of Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and the rest of the war-hawk wing that so dominates the GOP in servitude to the military-industrial complex.

To spend so many millions to defeat a man who rarely gets anything passed through Congress made little sense at first glance. Until you understand that it’s not about laws getting passed. It’s about the messaging that goes out to the public and the globalists’ obsession with controlling the narratives that shape the public psyche. It’s not what Massie does that infuriates them, it’s what he says and how clearly he says it.

He says things no other member of Congress is willing say. He will crawl out on a limb that no other member is willing to traverse if he feels strongly enough about the truth of his message. On no issue was this character trait more exemplified than by Massie’s bulldog approach to forcing the release of the Epstein files, exposing what was clearly a corrupt intelligence operation involving the CIA, Mossad, MI6 and other such agencies around the world.

He has nothing to lose now that he’s been rendered a lame duck, so we can expect him to speak even more harsh truths that will rankle the establishment’s sense of decorum.

So what was his latest message, spoken on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday, June 8, 2026? It was a message that is being largely ignored by both the liberal corporate media and the conservative alternative media. They’re scared to death to report what Thomas Massie said. They will go to any length to prevent you from hearing it. Why? Because it’s all true, and yet so damning for what it says about America and who has controlled the puppet strings held over our politicians’ heads since the 1960s.

Massie addressed the taboo issue of the U.S.S. Liberty, the American naval vessel attacked during the June 1967 Six Day War, not by an Islamic or communist enemy but by our so-called greatest ally: Israel.

On Monday’s anniversary of the event, Massie exposed one of the most egregious government cover ups in American history.

There were 34 Americans who died and more than 170 wounded on June 8, 1967.

Below is the 5-minute clip of Massie’s speech describing what happened.

The most damning aspect of this account, the part I had not heard before, was that our own military received orders from the highest levels (under President Lyndon B. Johnson) to turn around and postpone their response to the attack. After conducting a cursory one-week inquiry into the attack, the U.S. government came out with its official conclusion: The attack on the U.S.S. Liberty on June 8, 1967, was a case of “mistaken identity,” which just happens to be the same official explanation offered by the Israeli government. In other words, we simply took their word for it.

But if that were true, that it was a simple mistake, the dead and wounded would not have been left abandoned for over 17 hours. There would not have been follow-up attacks by machine gunners, torpedos and helicopters that came after the initial strike from fighter jets. And there most certainly would not have been an order for rescue units to turn back around.

Congress has never investigated the Israeli attack on the U.S.S. Liberty. In contrast, the al-Qaida attack on the U.S.S. Cole that killed 17 crew members on October 12, 2000, elicited a congressional investigation that lasted nine months. You can go online and read the exhaustive 95-page report produced by that congressional investigation. There is no such document on the much bigger and more devastating attack on the U.S.S. Liberty. Why is that? Why the decades of silence?

They even tried to silence the survivors.

The survivors of the 1967 attack on the Liberty were reportedly threatened by U.S. military Admiral Isaac Kidd, that if they ever talked about what happened that day to anyone, they would be sent to the brig at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Watch below the testimony of Sgt. Bryce Lockwood, USMC retired, who is one of the survivors of the U.S.S. Liberty attack.

Massie is simply asking for a full investigation.

Military.com reported on the day before Massie’s speech:

Massie announced the planned speech in a post on X ahead of the June 8 anniversary of the attack. Survivors of the USS Liberty have been invited to attend the remarks, which come as a federal court considers a lawsuit seeking the release of additional government records related to the incident. Members of Congress rarely address the USS Liberty on the House floor, making public discussion notable.

The Jerusalem Post reported Massie’s USS Liberty speech under the headline “Thomas Massie elevates anti-Israel conspiracy theory to House floor.”

JNS.org ran with a similar headline, “Massie touts USS Liberty conspiracy theories in House speech.”

These are two of the primary news outlets from which conservative Israel-firsters get their so-called news. They are actually feeding their brains with propaganda but, like all good propaganda, the targeted audience doesn’t recognize it as such. They think it’s actual news.

Massie cannot easily be dismissed because he is far from being the first prominent American to question the official narrative surrounding what was the worst attack on a U.S. naval vessel that was not sunk.

According to a United Press International report from October 22, 2003, a private commission headed by a former chief of U.S. naval operations, retired Admiral Thomas H. Moorer, made public an affidavit by retired Capt. Ward Boston, formerly of the judge advocate general’s office and one of two senior naval officials investigating the attack on the Liberty.

Quoting from the sworn affidavit given by Capt. Boston, UPI reporter Nicholas Horrock writes:

“The evidence was clear. Both Admiral (Isaac) Kidd and I believed with certainty that this attack, which killed 34 American sailors and injured 172 others, was a deliberate effort to sink an American ship and murder its entire crew. I am certain that the Israeli pilots that undertook the attack as well as their superiors who had ordered the attack, were aware the ship was American.” Though Boston had made these charges informally, this was the first time a sworn affidavit supported them. Boston said he had been a serving naval officer and followed orders, keeping quiet about his knowledge for 36 years. “I am outraged at the efforts of apologists for Israel in this country to claim this attack was a case of ‘mistaken identity,’” he wrote. “In particular, the recent publication of Jay Cristol’s book, the ‘Liberty Incident,’ twists the facts and misrepresents the views of those of us who investigated the attack. It is Cristol’s insidious attempt to whitewash the facts that has pushed me to speak out.” Cristol, a retired Navy pilot and member of the judge advocate’s office, published a book in 2002 that found the attack was accidental.

Anyone who tries to get the story of these brave sailors out to the American people is labeled a Jew-hater and an “anti-Semite.” But truth is truth and facts are facts. And true journalists and true historians will follow the facts wherever they lead.

There is an old saying that really is true: If you want to know who rules over you, look at those you’re not allowed to criticize.

For all of you politicians, so-called journalists, and pundits who are helping to cover up this true story – either by intentionally ignoring it or by actively trying to discredit it – I have two words to describe your actions: Despicable. Shameful.

These were our American servicemen who were killed and wounded in action during a surprise attack, and you purposely avoid telling their story, or worse yet you seek to discredit these men and dishonor them? All because it might embarrass a certain foreign government? And you call yourselves patriots? You are a disgrace to your country, your profession, and your people.

The 59 years of silence must end. If you agree, please share this article.

And God bless Thomas Massie for his fearlessness in taking on the establishment, which is dominated by the Epstein class of evildoers and protected by professional propagandists posing as journalists.

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