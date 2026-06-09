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Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
10h

Thank you Leo for being courageous enough to tell others about the USS Liberty as well by covering this story.

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Rachel Girshick's avatar
Rachel Girshick
12h

Hopefully, before Massie leaves office, he will call for a reopening the 9/11 Demo job that killed +/- 3k American citizen's & First Responders. He should reference Dr. Judy Wood's (B.S., M.S., Ph.D. )book " Where Did The Towers Go ? Evidence of Directed Free- Energy Technology On 9/11". It may well be there are even bigger & badder, things on going in the deeper state, while we are all distracted

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