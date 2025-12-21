New York is set to become the latest state to legalize medically assisted suicide for the terminally ill under a deal reached between the governor and the state Legislature, leaders announced on Wednesday.

In an op-ed in the Albany Times Union, Governor Kathy Hochul announced she will sign the proposal after she made an agreement with lawmakers to include a series of “guardrails.”

Hochul, a Catholic, said she came to the decision after hearing from people on all sides of the issue.

She wrote:

“I was taught that God is merciful and compassionate, and so must we be. This includes permitting a merciful option to those facing the unimaginable and searching for comfort in their final months in this life.”

Long Island News reports that 12 other states and the District of Columbia have laws to allow medically assisted suicide, according to advocates, including a law in Illinois signed last week that goes into effect next year.

Look at the map below and see if you notice a pattern in the countries where killing one’s self is encouraged.

New York’s new law, the Medical Aid in Dying Act, requires that a terminally ill person who is expected to die within six months make a written request for life-ending drugs.

Two witnesses would have to sign the request to ensure that the patient is not being coerced. The request would then have to be approved by the person’s attending physician as well as a consulting physician.

The Long Island News notes that the governor said the bill’s sponsors and legislative leaders have agreed to add provisions to require confirmation from a medical doctor that the person truly had less than six months to live, along with confirmation from a psychologist or psychiatrist that the patient is capable of making the decision and is not under duress.

Of course, we know that doctors don’t always have the best track record of predicting the length of their patients’ lives. Yet, they have been granted god-like powers under these laws to approve or disapprove the termination of life.

The legislation was first introduced in 2016 but stalled amid opposition from New York State Catholic Conference and other groups. The Catholic organization argued the measure would devalue human life and undermine the physician’s role as a healer.

In a statement, New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan said Hochul’s position “signals our government’s abandonment of its most vulnerable citizens, telling people who are sick or disabled that suicide in their case is not only acceptable, but is encouraged by our elected leaders.”

HERE’S MY TAKE: We all know where this is heading. All one needs to do is look at the progression of assisted suicide in Canada. When it was first passed, there were all sorts of so-called guardrails. One by one, those guardrails have been gradually removed and the death squads get bolder and bolder, to the point where they are now considering euthanizing children. This is a path down which no society should go. Because once you open Pandora’s Box and turn doctors into killers, the possibilities for nefarious actors are endless.

And we all know who is driving this trend toward turning doctors into killers.

The technocrats and globalist power elites have already committed to a future in which AI runs our factories, our offices, our military, our churches, everything. The need for human beings just isn’t what it once was. We are all considered expendable.

That’s why you see the reckless foreign policies that invite war, in the name of keeping the peace. The reckless medical treatments that get advanced at “warp speed,” in the name of keeping us healthy. And the reckless war on food that substitutes bioengineered material for real food, then stamps it “healthy” and “safe for human consumption.”

It really doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this stuff out. It just takes a commitment to having your eyes, ears and minds wide open, paying attention to patterns and false narratives.

