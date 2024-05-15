The 2024 Summer Olympics open July 26 in Paris, France, and it will be different from any other Olympic Games.

Spectators traveling to the City of Love will have their movement tracked and restricted through the use of digital QR codes.

The city’s Olympics website states:

“The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are fast approaching, and with them come their share of security measures. These include the introduction of restricted areas accessible only on presentation of a QR code.”

The website goes on to explain that:

“The JO 2024 QR code is a unique QR code that gives access to certain restricted areas set up in Paris during the Olympic Games. These areas include competition venues, Olympic villages and fan zones.

“The QR code contains information about the holder, such as surname, first name and ticket number. This information is used to verify the person's identity and ensure that they are authorized to enter the restricted area.”

It further explains:

“The QR code will be required to enter the security perimeters set up around the Olympic venues. These perimeters will be delimited by barriers and checkpoints. The exact zones concerned will be announced by the authorities at a later date.”

This is the same system that’s being established on a mostly voluntary basis at large-venue events here in the United States, including several Major League baseball stadiums and concert halls. U.S. airports are also implementing this system. But this is the first major event I can recall, post-Covid, where entry will be based on a mandatory QR code and certain events will be placed behind digital gates.

This is a big deal. If it’s successful, you will see other venues also mandating what amounts to a digital ID system, locking non-digitized humans out of various places. Without your digital ID, you won’t be allowed through the gates.

You might be thinking well, Mr. Hohmann, I don’t plan on attending sporting events or music concerts. But that would be missing the point. Imagine if this spreads to retail stores and restaurants? Oh, wait a minute, that already happened at 10 major U.S. cities during the Covid lockdown. Now imagine if it’s implemented at grocery stores.

Resistance is the only way to stop this beast from growing into a monster of total government control over the all human movement.

If too few of us resist, we all end up in a digital police state.

I personally would not darken the door of any event that is going to track me like a digital slave. And if more people resisted this, you’d see them step back from this invasive, privacy-crushing system.

