I have never seen a period in my lifetime where deception and dueling narratives were quite so intense as they are today.

Whether it’s the protests in Iran or the civil unrest in the U.S., you can literally find two polar-opposite reports of what’s going on, with online videos to support their case. It has been much the same with the situation in Venezuela and before that, Gaza.

One person’s freedom fighter is another person’s terrorist and the parts are interchangeable.

The pressure to conform on either side of the dueling narratives is intensifying. That’s not by accident. The globalists fear a united America more than anything else. They love to drive wedges and hence all the pressure points are designed to create a bifurcated society that can’t agree on anything and becomes easily manipulated.

So those who refuse to be forced into either of the two “sides” will become the outcasts without a home. At least not an earthly home. Our home is in heaven and that’s where our allegiance lies. These folks are the real threats to the system because they judge right from wrong, constitutional from unconstitutional, according to sources outside of the left-right paradigm. As long as you operate from within that paradigm, you are a threat to no one. You are not at all dangerous to the advancing New World Order.

I’m not and never have been part of the left. My experience is as an individual who espouses principles like pro-life, pro-family, and pro-defense but anti-war.

If, from that perspective, you question any of the narratives coming out of the White House these days, the blowback is immediate and intense. Criticism is no longer allowed. That, in itself, should be cause for concern.

If you post a critical assessment or even question the recent moves by the White House either on the domestic front with regard to its handling of protesters or on its increasingly provocative foreign policy, you immediately get hit with an onslaught of accusations. They won’t debate you on the facts. Instead, you’ll receive some variation of the following memes, “you must be a Democrat,” or “at least we don’t have Kamala, would you rather have Kamala?” or “you’re such a Trump hater.”

When I remind them that I voted for Trump three times, they roll out the trusty old meme “don’t look at the facts, look at the bigger picture… just trust the plan!”

If they’re really bold, they’ll accuse you of having “TDS” which stands for “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” This is a clever ploy because it makes the argument all about one man and whether we are willing to genuflect at his feet, rather than about the people and whether some of the policies we see being pursued are in line with the Constitution and the leader’s own campaign promises.

These slogans, as juvenile as they may seem, are very effective at keeping the critics sidelined and marginalized. There is no longer any room for dissent or debate. This is always a bad sign when a movement devolves into a state of group think, because honest debate doesn’t destroy a movement, it sharpens it.

Instead, we hear that if you don’t trust Trump, you must be guilty of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

So perhaps we need to reassess who it is that’s suffering from the mental condition known as “derangement.”

I’d like to make my case for an equally dangerous, equally contagious disease called Trump Idolization Syndrome (TIS). The first step toward recovery is to admit you have it.

I suppose it comes down to the way we view our government and its leaders, generally, not just with regard to President Trump. Have they, whether Democrat or Republican, earned our trust over the decades? Have not both “sides” lied to us at pivotal points in history? If we answer these questions honestly, I think history shows that we should not start from a position of trust, but rather from a position of accountability.

Accountability is a biblical principle. Trust in man, earthly kings and systems, is not.

To hold a politician accountable for his promises is not derangement. To hold him up as an idol is.

Our president swore an oath to the Constitution. But when asked last week if he feels that his actions are constrained by anything, he did not name the Constitution, God or anything outside of himself. He said the only thing that constrains him is his own personal morals and his own mind.

Trusting in a leader with no accountability other than to himself is dangerous. I would go so far as to say it’s Trump Idolization Syndrome (TIS).

If you suffer from TIS, you are unable to see what he has thrown right in your face. No matter how outrageous…You just can’t see through the fog of the fake.

The precedent of invading a sovereign country and kidnapping its leader was nothing to get concerned about, even though the rationale for this draconian action kept changing — from drugs, to restoring the Monroe Doctrine, to taking another country’s oil and maximizing its value for ourselves.

He ran on ending the foreign wars. He said we were going to stop the wars and end the uber-expensive (but highly profitable) nation-building projects. Then he embarked on a year of continued wealth and weapons transfers to Ukraine, renamed the Department of Defense the Department of War, and calls for increasing the funding of the War Department by 50 percent, adding another half-trillion dollars to an already bloated and unaudited Pentagon budget. This will continue to enrich the military-industrial complex, which is why you see old lady Lindsey Graham so frequently at Trump’s side and on Fox News grinning from ear to ear as he congratulates the president on a job well done.

We must close our eyes to all of this or we are Democrats and Trump haters.

Then you have his continued drive to annex the island of Greenland, either by buying it or sending the military in to just take it. Rep. Randy Fine introduced legislation this week that would authorize President Trump to acquire Greenland and place it on a path that would make it the 51st state. This despite the fact that the owner of Greenland, which is the nation of Denmark, says it’s not for sale. Complete insanity. Unless you suffer from TIS, in which case it’s part of the plan to make America safe and beef up our national security against those nasty Russians and Chinese.

Then you have the threats to restart the war with Iran. It’s difficult to determine exactly what is going on inside Iran, and whether the recent uprisings have truly weakened Iran’s Islamic regime or if that regime has managed to survive and fight another day. But either way, I do believe Trump will attack that country again.

Then you have Trump saying in the wide open that he plans to send the U.S. military into Mexico to clean out the drug cartels.

Cuba is being threatened with possible military action as well.

Any country that does business with Russia is blackballed and hit with 500 percent tariffs. Russian oil tankers are commandeered in international waters.

Amid all of the unleashed chaos, we are still supposed to sit back and trust the plan. It will all work out in the end for our freedom and prosperity , we’re told. Just have faith.

Then you have Trump’s romance with the tech Bros. Folks like Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, and especially Elon Musk and Peter Theil.

Musk and Theil have reportedly already started investing in Greenland and plan to transform it into a tech-based “freedom city.”

Five years ago, Gates gave us the mRNA death shots that we know have harmed millions and killed millions of others. Instead of watching Gates hauled off to jail, we had to watch him sitting in a seat of honor beside First Lady Melania at the White House, talking about what? More shots. This was a man who we were told would be arrested and suddenly he’s in the White House breaking bread with the president and his wife. And yet, we’re told to trust. Astonishing.

We are told President Trump sacrificed so much to be our leader. Never mind that his family has tripled its wealth through their investments in crypto since Trump re-entered the White House. Jacob Thompson at The Winepress has more on this in his January 12 article, Scammer in Chief: Trump’s crypto firm World Liberty Financial applies for bank charter to issue USD1 Stablecoins, his family to profit handsomely.

We were told that Trump was pro-life but he recently suggested he’s ready to compromise on the Hyde Amendment.

We were told Trump would be for smaller government, that he would end the IRS and shut down the Department of Education, possibly the ATF as well.

But the government footprint and its power over our lives has not decreased. If anything, its power has increased.

This was never more evident than when Trump’s vice president, J.D. Vance, made the audacious claim last week that federal agents deployed in America’s cities have “absolute immunity” from any crimes committed while on the job. Translation: They operate above the law and you had better fear them. What happens when the Democrats return to power and regain control of these federal agents? Will those suffering from TIS still be cheering for the same hard-nosed tactics and absolute immunity?

Lawlessness is lawlessness. It shouldn’t matter whether the boot on an American’s neck is red or blue.

It’s time to get our priorities straight and return to the principles of our Constitution. If we no longer believe in the Constitution as the law of the land, as the constrainer of strong men claiming new government powers, then we really are finished as a country.

TIS is a dangerous disease, with deadly ramifications for our country. If you suspect you have the symptoms, please seek appropriate medical attention immediately.

