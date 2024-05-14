Breitbart reports that the parent company of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Instagram social-media platforms is diving headfirst into the world of AI-powered wearables with its so-called Camerabuds project.

Camerabuds will combine “audio, video, and AI to form the ultimate surveillance capitalism data gathering tool,” Breitbart reports.

Android Authority reports that according to a report by the Information, Meta, the parent to Facebook and Instagram, is developing AI-powered earphones equipped with cameras, internally codenamed Camerabuds.

These earphones, Breitbart reports, “are designed to leverage AI capabilities for real-time object identification and foreign-language translation, potentially revolutionizing how users interact with their surroundings, and providing Meta with an incredible amount of data about the personal lives of wearers–and anyone they come in contact with.”

The article goes on to report that Zuckerberg has “shown a keen interest in the project, reviewing various design concepts for either in-ear earbuds or over-the-ear headphones. The company’s leadership sees AI-powered earphones as the next logical step in the evolution of wearable technology, with competitors likely to follow suit.”

World Economic Forum advisor Yuval Harari warned us a couple of years ago what’s coming from the global technocratic movement. The age of surveillance capitalism has arrived, getting jumpstarted by the Covid pandemic and it is designed to replace human free will with artificial intelligence, Harari said. The next step in this burgeoning surveillance society is to place the surveillance “under the skin.” So-called “wearables” are just setting us up for the ultimate invasive technology, representing a transition from the technocrats’ surveillance technology being on our phones to it being on our bodies and finally inside our bodies. This final stage of implanted technology seems to be forecast in Revelation 13 and other end-times’ prophecies. Listen to Harari describe in the video below what sounds like a dystopian lifestyle gradually becoming reality.

Breitbart further reports:

To explore the possibilities of this emerging technology, Meta has engaged with Ear Micro, a Kansas-based electronics company specializing in “smart” earphones. However, the project faces several technical challenges, such as potential camera obstruction by long hair and overheating issues, which need to be addressed before the product can become a reality. Moreover, privacy concerns surrounding the use of cameras in wearable devices, reminiscent of the Google Glass controversy, will need to be addressed.

