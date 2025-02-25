A 14-year-old Kentucky boy protected his home from two armed intruders during a brazen pre-dawn home invasion that occurred around 4:24 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the sleepy little town of Manchester, population 1,500.

According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), the boy was home alone when two men, identified as Roger Smith, 44, of McKee, Ky, and Jeffrey Allen, 51, of Manchester, forcibly entered the residence with guns drawn.

The two men reportedly wanted to steal firearms from the family safe. The teenage boy immediately confronted the intruders, who were each holding pistols, and acted swiftly to protect himself and his home.

Faced with the immediate threat, the 14-year-old retrieved a handgun and fired multiple shots at the intruders before escaping through a bedroom window.

Smith was transported to Advent Health Manchester but later succumbed to his wounds, while Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined the boy acted in self-defense and will not face any charges.

Manchester Police Chief Jeff Couch told NBC News it is unclear how the teen was able to find the handgun, which belonged to his father.

However, I think the chief and NBC News missed the point. The issue wasn’t how did he find his dad’s handgun, it’s how did be become so adept at using it?

This boy could not have taken out two armed criminals, who were likely pretty gun savvy themselves given their ages and line of work, if he had just “retrieved” his dad’s gun and started firing away at the intruders. He had to have been well trained, probably by his dad. I could see getting lucky with one shot, but not when outgunned two-to-one and you still hit both of your targets with kill shots before they’re able to hit you. That takes real skill, especially under the stress of the moment that this child faced.

The pro-Second Amendment website GunsAmerica.com hit closer to the issue at hand than NBC, stating:

“This incident shows why it’s important to teach responsible kids how to safely handle firearms. When faced with real danger, this young man’s knowledge and quick thinking helped protect him and his home.”

Imagine if Kentucky had laws in place like some blue states that require citizens to keep their firearms unloaded and stored in a safe. This boy would likely not be alive right now because he would not have been able to confront and stop the threat if he’d had to go to the safe, remember the combination to unlock it, and then load a gun.

Question: How young is too young to train children in the proper use of firearms? I’m guessing it depends on the child and the family situation. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Share