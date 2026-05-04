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Shomon's avatar
Shomon
19m

In many ways it feels like the wheels are coming off the wagon. I appreciate your analysis and encouragement to take personal, responsible steps. Our greatest imperative in these uncertain and fluid times is to cling strongly to Our Great Shepherd. The wolf is at the gate. Oh Lord keep watchful protection over us, your sheep.

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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
19mEdited

"The ceasefire is over; the shooting has resumed; just as we knew it would..." No, no: that war ended (with the 60-day congressional deadline). This must be a whole new war.

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