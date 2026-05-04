As usual, Donald Trump was blowing smoke, saying the Iran war was over and done with. He was going to use the U.S. military to guide ships safely through the Strait of Hormuz in defiance of the Iranian blockade. Iran showed today it has other thoughts.

The so-called peace talks were always a farce. The ceasefire was merely a pause while both sides could regroup and reorganize to continue the fight that started on Feb. 28 when the U.S. and Israel launched massive air strikes on Iran and assassinated its top leaders and their families, children included.

And none of it had the desired outcome, which was regime change in Tehran.

Iran did what it announced it would do if the U.S./Israel attacked, which was to close the Strait of Hormuz and cause a global energy crisis. If closed long enough that energy crisis would lead to a food crisis, global recession, rampant inflation, followed by global depression and crushing famine.

The truth is, nothing has changed. Trump tried to win a war with air power only against a major land power, and he’s never going to succeed in that. It would take a massive ground invasion, and even then the U.S. would suffer heavy casualties in Iran. Some in his inner circle warned him of this reality but he refused to listen. Instead, he listened to Benjamin Netanyahu and Lindsey Graham.

So the Iran war ceasefire is officially over. Both sides are eager to resume hostilities thinking they hold the cards deemed necessary for victory.

In just the last several hours, we’ve received reports of:

A U.S. Navy patrol boat was fired upon by Iranian drones. Iran says the vessel was hit, and the Pentagon says it wasn’t hit. Al Jazeera claims to have two eyewitnesses who say it was hit. Who knows which claim is correct.

The U.S. reports sinking six of Iran’s small naval vessels operating in the area of the Strait of Hormuz, a claim that seems to have little credibility in light of the former claim that Iran’s navy had already been destroyed.

Ballistic missiles and drones have been launched from southern Iran toward the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with an oil facility in UAE reportedly on fire.

UAE air defenses are actively engaging missiles and drones, likely from Iran.

A South Korean ship was reportedly attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

The price of Brent Crude surged to $114 a barrel as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Iran seems to be sending a message: They’re ready. Their leadership is not in disarray as Trump and Israeli leaders have alluded. Their navy has not been “destroyed.” They are locked and loaded and ready for the next round of warfare if that’s what Trump and Netanyahu want.

Iran wants good faith peace talks with the U.S., because thus far those talks have consisted of the U.S. laying its maximalist demands on the table and telling Iran to accept it or get bombed into the “Stone Age.” That’s how the winner of a war acts toward the loser. But Iran is now showing it’s not the loser. And if we want to end the war, we will have to approach Iran at least as an equal and give up some of our demands.

There’s a good analysis of the situation Trump finds himself in from Col. Lawrence Wilkerson (retired) in the video interview below.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, is back to making military threats that sound almost as insane as two weeks ago when he promised to end Iran’s civilization if it did not capitulate to his demands by a certain deadline. Now he’s saying “Iran has been given only 24 hours. After that, the world may witness one of the most devastating air strikes ever seen.”

Col. Wilkerson said all of the starting, stopping and starting again, all of the endless posturing by Trump on social media, is just evidence of a desperate president who has painted himself into a corner and doesn’t know how to get out of it.

“He doesn’t have a clue…I think the president is becoming a bit desperate, because he can’t fashion a way out of this. The more desperate he becomes, the more of this he puts out. But the bottom line is, he doesn’t know how to get out of the mess that he has let Bibi Netanyahu get him into.”

BOTTOM LINE: Once again, those predicting the end of the war in Iran proved to be wrong. They suffer from incurable normalcy bias and live in denial. They don’t want to believe we are already in the early stages of World War III, that these wars are planned ahead of time, they don’t just happen, and it’s therefore likely to get much worse and much more intense before the globalists are satisfied with the results and allow it to end.

And what are the results they are looking for? As I’ve laid out countless times in previous articles, they are looking to create a reshaped world order featuring a globalized, digitized control grid allowing far fewer freedoms in a largely depopulated world. They want to track and restrict our freedom of movement, and they want to regulate our public speech, limit our energy usage, restrict our diets to include much less meat, with social credit scores that punish the disobedient and reward the obedient.

Part of the plan to achieve total control over human movement and human consumption involves a race to grab control of the world’s energy resources, which will be required to fuel the AI-powered beast system.

This war is being fought over oil, gas, rare earth minerals, and key shipping routes needed to dominate in a rewired world under what they call the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

As a good friend of mine said recently, “I think Trump is just the clown that is taking people’s eyes off of what ‘we’ are doing.”

The plan also requires a global depression, touched off by wars raging out of control and increasing famine as energy and fertilizers can’t get to the proper places at the proper times required for farmers to feed the world.

Natural healthy protein such as beef and chicken will be phased out, at least for the masses, replaced largely by fake lab-grown meat and insects. They don’t want you to know this, but lab-grown meat is facilitated by cancer cells. The finished product shipped to your grocery stores will be like eating cancer.

Bill Gates has been openly fantasizing about mass depopulation for years. It appears he is about to get his wish.

But that’s not all.

The role of China in this war is about to be made manifest.

China is heavily invested in Iran and was getting cheap oil to fuel its industrial base. China also had built a railroad through Iran key to its economic belt-and-road initiative. Well, Israel and the United States have been bombing that railroad and have their own dreams to build a commercial corridor from India through the Middle East into Europe. China’s dream of a land-based route all the way to Europe is also under attack in Ukraine. All of these wars are connected. They are not separate.

These railroads were set to become a game changer by allowing China to evade the U.S. policing of the high seas to its advantage, slapping economic sanctions on nations that didn’t bend to its will.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued an edict recently which says China has achieved dominance in every component of global power except one, and that one is financial control. He wants to eliminate the U.S. ability through the SWIFT banking system, the IMF and World Bank to put economic sanctions on sovereign countries. At one point or another the U.S. has slapped sanctions on 30 percent of the world’s nations, leading to severe economic consequences and the deaths of tens of thousands of people. China wants to flip the script on America by imposing similar sanctions on us. China believes it is nearing a position where it can achieve that.

At some point, we risk direct conflict with China, and when that happens, everyone will know we are in World War III. But even before it reaches that point, we risk global recession and worse, global depression.

Now is the time to prepare for economic hardship if you haven’t already. Get a three-month supply of storable food, the ability to filter water, and a means to defend your home from roving bands of hungry people. Even normally law-abiding people who don’t have enough food to feed their children tend to become violent. You still have time to prepare for what’s coming, because the good news is, these wars don’t escalate overnight. It takes weeks and sometimes many months, but I believe full-blown World War III will be underway sometime in 2027. Use this time appropriately. Not just by buying storable food but by learning skills like gardening and marksmanship that will help you over the long run.

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