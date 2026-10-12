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Brewer55's avatar
Brewer55
Oct 12Edited

I'm thinking that it is not far off before God Almighty looks at Jesus and says "Saddle up, son, it's time to ride!"

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James's avatar
James
Oct 12

Well we know that DAARPA has been in the business for technology with mind reading capabilities for years. The question I have is this: Since the brain is a neurotransmitter, will this technology affect those who have been wired with nanotech from the jabs?

Once again Leo, great research and ALARMING! The news these days are firing off the presses for total populations dominance spear headed by Lucifer. Jesus stated saying, "men hearts shall fail them for the things coming on the earth."

For the remnant of God, pray that your armor is being tested now. Jeremiah 12:5 “If you have run with the footmen, and they have wearied you, Then how can you contend with horses?

Brothers in Christ, this will be the biggest spiritual battles unlike any other time in history. God is training his remnant now while the footmen are waging war. Will we be weary when the events become like running horses?

The Almighty showed Daniel this during these days to come. Daniel 11:32 And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.

Exploits meaning is heroic acts; exploiting the enemy's weaknesses. Fear not, the Lord is our shield and armor! Satan has no power over Christ's remnant!

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