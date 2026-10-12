The burnt-out shell of a building on the campus of the Weizmann Institute of Science near Tel Aviv after it was struck by an Iranian missile on June 14, 2025, during the 12-Day War between Israel and Iran. Photo credit/Reuters

Scientists at an Israeli research lab targeted last year by an Iranian ballistic missile attack announced last week they’d created an AI-powered “mind-reading” technology that can recreate images people are looking at by analyzing their brain scans.

As part of a study at the Weizmann Institute of Science, the Israeli scientists asked participants to look at photos ranging from images of a baseball game to a dog leaning out of a car and a group hiking across a snowy tundra.

Within minutes, the AI program scanned and analyzed their brain-activity patterns and accurately reproduced the pictures – which it had never seen before.

According to France 24, “The Institute is ranked among the best in the world (outside the United States). It also has strong links to the Israeli defense industry.”

Professor Michal Irani, from the Weizmann Institute, was quoted in the Daily Mail saying:

“There exist nowadays models that translate brain activity into images, and they can even produce impressive reconstructions that preserve the semantic meaning of the image reasonably well. However, they tend to make mistakes in basic features such as composition and color. The new model we developed outperforms them in reconstructing both the content of the image and its details. “What’s more, while every other model requires dozens of hours of brain scans to learn to ‘read’ a new person, our model needs only one hour.”

In one hour, this technology can size up your brain patterns and reconstruct your thoughts.

The Daily Mail, Slay News and several other conservative news outlets reported on this new development last week. What none of them reported is that the Weizmann Institute is an Israeli research organization heavily involved with the Israeli military.

It doesn’t take too much of an imagination to realize how this technology could be used by malevolent governments.

It could be used in their quest to have a functioning department of pre-crime in which people could be investigated and even arrested based on their thoughts.

It would also come in handy for militaries when interrogating captured POWs.

Weizmann Institute of Science is a postgraduate university and research institute in Rehovot, just south of Tel Aviv. Its Nancy and Stephen Grant Israel Center specializes in genomics, DNA profiling, bioinformatics, preclinical studies and drug discovery.

Bioinformatics is defined by American Heritage as “The use of computer science, mathematics, and information theory to organize and analyze complex biological data, especially genetic data.”

This is the type of research sought by militaries looking for new and creative ways to kill or harm people. Genetics-based biowarfare is seen by many military experts as the next frontier in weapons of mass destruction.

The Weizmann research facilities were targeted by Iran with a ballistic missile strike during Israel’s 12-Day War with Iran in June 2025. The Iranian attack on the night of June 14 was said to be in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of 30 top nuclear scientists in Iran approximately 24 hours prior.

Iran’s strikes on the research facilities of the Weizmann Institute were heavily censored by the Israeli government, reported France 24.

But according to Wikipedia, citing multiple sources in Israel, the missile strikes resulted in 90% of the Weizmann Institute’s buildings sustaining damage and approximately 25% of its operations being suspended. The attack caused an estimated $600 million in damages but resulted in no human casualties.

WIO News, a New Delhi, India-based news outlet, reported in an article on June 20, 2025 as follows:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, near the site where an Iranian missile struck earlier this week. Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, Iran targeted the Weizmann Institute of Science, damaging crucial research facilities. This came after an Israeli strike killed as many as nine nuclear scientists, with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) calling it a “significant blow to the regime’s ability to acquire weapons of mass destruction.” While no one was killed in the strike on the Weizmann Institute of Science, it caused heavy damage to multiple labs on campus, snuffing out years of scientific research and sending a chilling message to Israeli scientists that they and their expertise are now targets in the escalating conflict with Iran. “This is the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, where the most advanced research in human biology is conducted—medical research, genetic research,” Netanyahu said during his visit. “This research was shattered by a missile from the evil regime. They seek to destroy human progress. That is the essence of this regime.”

Why was the Weizmann Institute targeted by Iranians? Well, as it turns out, some of this so-called human progress was being militarized.

While it is a multi-disciplinary research institute, Weizmann, like other Israeli universities, has ties to Israel’s defense establishment, including collaborations with industry leaders like Elbit Systems, which is why it may have been targeted. “It’s a moral victory” for Iran, said Oren Schuldiner, a professor in the department of molecular cell biology and the department of molecular neuroscience whose lab was obliterated in the strike. “They managed to harm the crown jewel of science in Israel.”

Dr. Yoel Guzansky, senior analyst at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, told the Associated Press that Weizmann Institute symbolizes Israeli scientific achievement. “Iran is saying: You killed our scientists, now we’re coming for yours.”

Unfortunately, the Iranian attacks did not seem to slow down the Weizmann Institute’s dangerous research to invade human minds and read their thoughts, a technology that, if captured and weaponized by governments, could result in dystopian outcomes that make Orwell’s 1984 look like child’s play.

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