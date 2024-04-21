The House voted on Saturday to betray America and American interests. As sellouts go, this was a big one, even by Washington Uniparty standards, as these members of Congress basically flipped their collective middle finger at America’s working poor and its increasingly struggling middle class.

These globalist sycophants, led by the globalist Speaker Mike Johnson, passed three separate foreign-aid bills that will provide funding to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, transferring a total of $95 billion from the U.S. Treasury directly to foreign governments. The massive foreign-aid package now heads to the Senate, where it will be rubber-stamped and signed by Joe Biden.

According to Just the News, the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act was passed 311-112. The bill contains $61 billion for Ukraine.

This bill is not only anti-American, it’s anti-Ukrainian. Even more so, it’s anti-human because it will result in many more dead Ukrainians and Russians.

Included in the package is $300 million to protect Ukraine’s border with Poland. This $300 million will be used to keep Ukrainians from fleeing into Poland to escape the military draft, which sends them into the meatgrinder and certain death at the front with a superior Russian military. No matter how hard they try to serve it up on a pretty platter, it doesn’t get any more evil than this.

Watch Steve Poplar’s report on the bill below.

Democrats cheered after the foreign-aid bills were passed, according to CNN. Some celebrated by raising Ukrainian flags in the House chamber.

The House then passed the Israel Security Supplemental with a vote of 366-58. It contains $26.4 billion to aid Israel. Taiwan will get $8 billion.

Some of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s GOP colleagues have threatened to oust him as speaker if he moved forward with Ukraine aid. He ignored them. Johnson is now so popular with Democrats that some say they will prevent Republicans from ousting him.

Congressman Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told reporters, according to The Washington Post:

“To send $100 billion overseas without reinforcing our own borders shows that we put America last.”

Ya think?

Massie and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., have cosponsored a motion introduced by Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s to vacate the office of the Speaker, while Democrats including Tom Suozzi of New York and Jared Moskowitz of Florida have pledged to save Johnson if that attempt to oust him arrives, according to the New York Post.

Congressman Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., on Thursday called the foreign aid package that funds the Ukraine war “America Last.”

I would call it something even worse: America’s betrayal.

And, by the way, you can bet your last dollar that the U.S. Congress will approve funding for securing U.S. borders, only after they have reinstituted the military draft.

I’ve been predicting this for some time, that a wall will be built, but only to keep us in, not to keep anyone out. They’ve already set the precedent with $300 million to secure Ukraine’s border with Poland.

Virginia Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly declared, in an unhinged speech on the House floor, that “the Ukrainian-Russian border is OUR border.”

Connolly was raging at Republicans opposing the aid package to Ukraine before Saturday’s vote.

“Some say, well, we have to deal with our border first,” Connolly claimed. “The Ukrainian-Russian border is our border! It’s the border between depraved autocracy and freedom-loving people seeking our democratic way of life! Do we have a stake in that outcome? Yes. Undeniably, yes.”

This is the twisted talk of a deranged Luciferian-influenced globalist. He’s no longer even capable of seeing the interests of his own people, and his definition of protecting America centers on how much of our hard-earned tax dollars he can ship overseas to foriegn governments to fritter away on new war-making mischief. It matters not that this policy of endless war is killing more than 1,000 Ukrainians per day, and their government is now kidnapping middle-aged men off the streets to send them to the front.

And any foreign government that acts to discourage or repress the worst aspects of humanity is labeled a “depraved autocracy,” while encouraging mankind to live in actual depravity is called “freedom loving” and “democratic.”

When the Uniparty operatives in the Democrat and Republican parties refer to “our democracy,” they’re referring to their version of a demented and perverted ideology that operates like a death cult. Their idols are abortion on demand (they only argue now over how old of an unborn baby it’s OK to kill), LGBTQ obsessions, toxic injections for all, and perpetual war.

As the Bible says, woe to those who call good evil and evil good.

Our politicians are on a mission to crash and burn what’s left of Western civilization. Will you let them offer up your child or grandchild to the globalist death cult?

