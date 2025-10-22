NOTE: Thanks to all of my paid subscribers. Without you, I couldn’t do what I do.

A new report is out this week that shows Amazon is on a path to ramp up automation and drastically reduce its reliance on human beings, allowing it to avoid filling more than 160,000 jobs with actual human employees by 2027.

That’s less than two years away. But if you take the numbers out to the year 2033, they are actually much worse, with Amazon slashing 600,000 jobs that would otherwise need to be filled. This is according to internal documents cited by the New York Times.

Using AI robots to replace human labor is part of a strategy that aims to double the company’s sales while reducing labor costs significantly. In short, AI robots are the key to padding Amazon’ bottom line like never before.

The company aims to automate 75% of its operations while rebranding its robotics efforts as “advanced technology” and “cobots.” Sounds nice, eh?

If it were just Amazon doing this it would be concerning. Amazon is the nation’s third largest employer behind the federal government and Walmart.

But what if all or most of America’s largest corporate employers were working on similar strategies on similar timelines? What if, in the age of AI and robots, they’re all planning to use this technology to its maximum potential over the next three to seven years? We’re talking about a job-killing juggernaut with massive implications for American society. Not only America but the entire world. What to do with tens of millions of human workers displaced by machines and AI-powered algorithms?

It’s a dilemma very few of our elected leaders wish to talk about. They would rather tout the wonders of AI and live in denial about the dark side of this tech. But lying about the true motives behind corporations adopting AI and shunning the conversation won’t solve the problem, now will it?

Where will all of the replaced and displaced workers go to earn a living? Everyone can’t be a carpenter, plumber or electrician, the type of skilled trades that still seem relatively safe from the great AI replacement strategy. Everyone can’t go into business for themselves, as that also requires some unique talents.

This is why Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison and many other Tech Bros speak so often about Universal Basic Income, or UBI, where people rendered part of a new useless class are paid to sit home and do nothing.

Israeli historian and futurist Yuval Harari writes:

“The most important question in 21st-century economics may well be: What should we do with all the superfluous people, once we have highly intelligent non-conscious algorithms that can do almost everything better than humans?”

Harari adds that, “Most of what kids currently learn at school will probably be irrelevant by the time they are 40.” And he said this in 2017. Technology has sped up considerably since then.

Harari says the best scenario we can hope for with regard to these displaced and “useless” workers may be that they stay entertained with video games and made comfortably numb with some type of modern Soma. He admits that, for the human psyche, the only thing worse than feeling oppressed is to feel utterly useless and unneeded.

So, we have a moral dilemma being created by AI and advanced robotics, one that politicians refuse to talk about. All we hear from them is how wonderful AI is and how it must be mastered and exploited to its fullest or we will get left behind in the race to replace. After all, if we don’t do it, the Chinese will, they say, hoping to shut down the conversation with the mere mention of the Chinese boogyman.

That’s not going to cut it when millions of Americans are thrown out of work and taking to the streets because they have no way to feed their families and no hope of a future.

Perhaps that explains why the globalists and technocrats are so eager to get everyone tagged and marked with a biometric digital ID, so they can ramp up their surveillance in a department of pre-crime scenario that helps them keep everyone in line.

Or perhaps the globalist power elites plan to address society’s AI job-crushing dilemma through their long-held and highly developed depopulation schemes. It would certainly explain why these same power elites seem so eager to start World War III with Russia.

In the meantime, the corporate media will try to keep us distracted from what’s really happening for as long as possible. There will be bread and circuses aplenty. With a strong dose of political drama mixed in from the Entertainer in Chief. Hey, did you check out his latest AI video showing him dropping poop on his political opponents from an F-16 fighter jet? That was so cool wasn’t it? LOL.

It’s time to prepare ourselves mentally, physically and spiritually for great changes in our society that are taking shape in warp speed.

The Great Replacement backed up with an AI-powered digital marking system is being erected before our very eyes. Those handing out the keys to entry will describe it as safe and secure, more convenient and inclusive, a veritable digital wonderland designed to make your life easier and happier. But once inside you will find it more resembles a prison. Will you walk inside voluntarily? Will you allow yourself to be bought off or incentivized to join? Coerced? Forced? All of these options are on the table.

