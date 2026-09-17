Trump’s reckless Iran war is starting to wake up even the most drowsy and detached Americans, potentially even a few who still consider themselves MAGA.

What’s caught their attention? Well, gasoline at $4.00 to $5.00 a gallon and shortages of diesel for starters, putting a serious crimp on their freedom of movement. Some gas stations in North Texas and parts of Florida and California are reporting they have run out of diesel fuel. You can’t get it at any price. In other parts of the country, they are charging $6.50 to $8 a gallon for diesel.

The great fuel crisis of 2026 has officially arrived. This is the big one. The one that the Epstein-class of globalist billionaires affiliated with the U.N., World Economic Forum and other such groups have been forecasting, and they have Donald Trump to thank for delivering it.

Is it any surprise that Trump was selected to be the president in 2024? The globalist one-worlders love this brash New Yorker who runs the presidency like a mob boss. He was a…